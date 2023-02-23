Circulation revenue improved due to better realization per copy: Piyush Gupta, HT Media
During the earnings call, HT Media Group CFO Gupta also expressed his optimism about profitability in the coming quarters and newsprint prices coming down gradually
HT Media reported total revenue for Q3 FY23 of Rs 488 crores, a 2% decrease from the same period last year. EBITDA was Rs 28 crores, a 74% decrease year on year, with negative PBT at Rs 30 crores and a 6% negative PBT margin.
During the earnings call of Q3FY23, Group CFO Piyush Gupta shared that total revenue is down y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro and festive season. “To expand, sitting in the base is the political revenue which came in last year consequent to elections in UP. And also, there were eight days short in this festive season because Diwali timing was altered between the second and third quarters.” Net cash as on 31st December was at Rs 854 crores.
Speaking on the Print performance, Gupta said that ad revenue tracking was at Rs 284 crores as against Rs 323 crores last year and operating revenue including circulation revenue was at Rs 368 crores against Rs 396 crores last year, showcasing a decline of 7%. Sequentially that’s a growth of 7%. Operating EBITDA came in negative at Rs 4 crores against y-o-y Rs 87 crores.
Highlighting the key factors, Gupta said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume. “Circulation revenue has improved on a y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realization per copy, while operating EBITDA loss on account of higher newsprint prices," he said.
For English print business, ad revenue was at Rs 160 crores as against Rs 176 crores last year, showcasing a decline of 9% and versus previous quarter it is a growth of 9% with Q2 being Rs 147 crores. Circulation revenue at Rs 15 crores vs Rs 7 crores which is a gain of 122% and sequentially a gain of 18%. In key highlights, he shared that Retail, Auto, BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained muted. Circulation revenue improved on the back of better realization per copy and higher number of copies.
Moving onto Hindi, he said 16% y-o-y decline with ad revenue coming in at Rs 123 crores and sequentially it is a growth of 1% where ad revenue nearly remained flat. On circulation revenue, again it is almost flat at Rs 45 crores both sequentially and on a y-o-y basis. In key highlights, Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained muted.
According to Gupta, revenues for radio business grew handsomely at 21% to Rs 42 crores from Rs 34 crores in the same period last year. And on a sequential basis, it is a growth of 27%. Operating EBITDA came at Rs 7 crores, which is a y-o-y growth of 50% and operating EBITDA margin came in at 17%. Meanwhile, digital business revenue was at Rs 28 crores as against Rs 36 crores last year, a decline of 23% and margins were negative with Rs 4 crores operating EBITDA.
When asked about the fall in newsprint prices and rationalization in expenses in the coming quarters if HT media can come back to profitability, Gupta said, “Yes, for sure”.
He added that newsprint prices in a normal situation would have fallen much more sharply than they are falling right now given this whole geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine. "Because if you go back to the commodity cycle of 2017-18, what went up in two quarters came down in two quarters also. Right now, it is coming down a little gradually. We are very sure of the direction that the newsprint prices will only soften from here on. But will the gradient be as sharp as it was when it was going up? We don’t think so. We are seeing it continuously come down and in the next two quarters we are very sure that it will be another 10-20% down from here on. Of course, there is some inventory we always carry in the business and those things are adjusted on a weighted average basis," Gupta explained.
Speaking about the rise in expenses, Gupta said: “One part is the investment in HT Labs that we are doing, which is giving rise to some increased spends we are seeing here. Secondly with the Covid restrictions opening up and on-ground events happening, there are certain events that we are conducting, giving rise to certain expenses. But they have a corresponding revenue which is also sitting up there.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Economist partners with Mint to expand reach in South Asia
The two publishers have entered into a multi-year partnership to bundle their premium business subscriptions
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
HT Media Ltd, publisher of Mint, and The Economist Group (UK), publisher of The Economist, have entered into a multi-year partnership to bundle their premium business subscriptions. The agreement will allow Mint’s premium subscribers to access The Economist’s world-renowned global analysis, and will allow The Economist to tap into Mint’s growing subscriber base.
Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital Streams, a group company of HT Media Ltd, said that the partnership would unlock mutual benefits for the publishers. He explained that HT Digital's new emphasis on premium digital products means they are looking to drive more value for paying subscribers.
"We are very excited to partner with The Economist, a globally renowned brand that serves up insightful analysis," said Jain, adding, "We believe our customers will find significant value in this new offering. Mint's users are among the most discerning readers interested in India and the world. This will be a unique bundle for these users."
Bob Cohn, President of The Economist said, “With subscribers in more than 170 countries, The Economist is eager to continue expanding its global audience. This collaboration with Mint will help us reach more customers in India and serve as a model for other partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rakesh Gopal quits Rajasthan Patrika as National Corporate Head
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 25, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Media veteran Rakesh Gopal who was the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika has quit. Gopal was associated with Rajasthan Patrika for close to a year.
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years. He has worked with some of the top media houses in the past including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Print's power: Meet the industry's revenue & sales chiefs
We look at the heads of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading media publications who have been at the forefront of this sector’s revival and growth
By Imran Fazal | Jan 23, 2023 8:27 AM | 10 min read
The Print industry has seen several ups and downs in the past two years, owing to the Covid-induced lockdowns, rising newsprint cost and the subdued marketing spends by several big spenders. However, the sector has bounced back in many ways and a major factor has been jump in ad sales and revenue generation. And the bosses in the print industry are to be thanked for the same.
Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading media publications who have been at the forefront of this sector’s revival and growth.
BCCL
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 4,352 cr for FY22
Revenue: Rs 7,394 cr for FY22
Partha Sinha
President- Response
Partha Sinha joined BCCL in 2020, his primary responsibility is to grow revenue and facilitate the interaction between brands and content. Sinha is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Ahmedabad. In a career spanning over 30 years, he has been a nuclear design engineer, a banker, the strategy and marketing head of media and internet companies, and an advertising strategist. He has worked with Citibank, Zee, Ogilvy, Publicis, and BBH. He was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of McCann Worldgroup.
Key individuals
Samir Sainani, Director, West
Sudha Natarajan, Director, National Verticals and Creative Business
Ashok Bindra, Director, North
Deepak Saluja, Director, South and East
Times Of India is the only English Newspaper with 55 editions across India.
HT Media + HMVL
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 1,600 cr CONSOLIDATED FOR HT MEDIA + HMVL FOR FY22
Rajeev Beotra
Executive Director, HT Media
"I strongly believe that today one of the most important responsibilities of a media sales leader is to put together a team that provides business growth solutions to advertisers, and not just ads. We’ve also observed that customized solutions result in significantly better yields and client retention. Personally, I take pride in having played a role in attracting fresh young talent to HT Media over the years and building a dynamic, passionate team. One of the key challenges in the last few years has been to navigate the entire sales organization through a major digital pivot at HT Media, as well as taking multiple large-scale changes like brand refreshes to market, and expansion of digital platforms from three to more than twenty today.”
Key individuals
Rajat Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer – U.P, U.K, Bihar & Jharkhand, HT Media
Neeraj Singh, CRO, West, HT Media Group
Mitesh Desai, Agency Partnerships and Sales Excellence, HT Media Group
Karthi Narayanan, Chief Revenue Officer, South – Digital & Print, HT Media Group
Anil Dua, Chief Revenue Officer – Print & Digital, HT Media Group
Amitava Bhattacharya, Chief Revenue Officer – East, HT Media Group
Neeraj Saraswat, Chief Revenue Officer – Radio & Digital Innovation Businesses, HT Media Group
Dainik Bhaskar
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 1,182.73 cr overall for FY22
Satyajit Sengupta
Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer
Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer, has been associated with Dainik Bhaskar for more than five years. With an experience of nearly 25 years, he has played a crucial role in generating around 35- 40% of the advertising revenue for the organization from across the country. He plays a central role in managing the sales revenue of 24 mega editions across India. Prior to Dainik Bhaskar, Sengupta was the Associate Vice President, The Times of India Group, wherein he led the Metro Response team, generating revenue for all Times Group publications.
"I think my biggest accomplishment has been to build a great team. Our advertising team is seen as the go to team to generate ideas that are innovative, and deliver the best of eye balls and results. I don’t think there are any regrets. Unless one talks about the lost opportunity in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. I think the best years for Dainik Bhaskar lie ahead, and I am proud and glad to be a part of this path-breaking organization.”
Key individual
Harrish Bhatia
President Sales and Marketing
Harrish Bhatia has been with DB Corp for more than 21 years. In 2007, he was elevated as CEO of Media/Entertainment and Consumer Durables divisions of DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division). Bhatia was appointed the group’s President in 2017, and has since been leading a group of seven COOs across India. In addition, he was in charge of the top line, brand, and HR functions, as well as the team’s growth and development.
Dinakaran
RMR Ramesh
Managing Director
RMR Ramesh has a rich experience of over three decades in the media industry. He played an active role in the initial days of their first video magazine in Tamil, named ‘Poomalai’ and Suryan FM. He went on to become Vice President - Administration, HR and Projects, Sun TV. He is currently MD of Kal Publications, which owns Dinakaran, Tamil Murasu and Kungumum Group of Magazines.
Key individual
Rajesh Kannan
CGM, Marketing
Anandabazar Patrika
Oommen Thomas
National Head, Ad Sales
"One of my key accomplishments would be the way we have been able to carve out hybrid solutions for clients, leveraging multimedia and providing impact for the advertiser. Another accomplishment was using the Portfolio Approach to grow revenues. Here we provide a client with a plan or package, which adds on other media options like digital, radio, sampling, etc., thereby satiating the requirement of the advertiser. As we celebrate the Centenary year, we take pride that ABP enjoys a lot of advertiser and reader faith and trust. Building on this, we want to continue being the preferred choice of media when it comes to Bengal. Today, we are no longer just a newspaper publisher, but our expertise is across print, television, digital, influencers, radio, and activations.”
Malayala Manorama
Varghese Chandy
Vice President, Marketing, Ad Sales
"Dispelling some of the myths regarding the Print Industry will be a great challenge. For instance, “print is dying” is something which we keep hearing. Covid definitely disrupted the distribution nationally, however, Kerala had the least disruption due to Covid. We are still operating at close to 2 million copies, and hoping to catch up with 2019 levels. In Kerala, Print gets close to 50% of the total advertising revenue. Despite that, planners tend to give least priority to print in Kerala taking the cue from the national situation. Commoditisation of the media is yet another challenge we are all facing, hence the huge discounts in the rates that the Media buyers are demanding. This has also led to a lot of unhealthy practices where the merit of the media takes a back seat.”
MATHRUBHUMI
Sudeep Kumar T
General Manager, Advertisement
"I have been part of the management team, which transformed Mathrubhumi from a Print media company to a modern media organisation. We are now into all verticals of media business like Print, Television, Radio, Digital, OOH, activations, exhibitions, events, etc. My professional mantra is to develop the best possible team, and to try understanding the client’s business.”
Key individuals
Naveen Sreenivasan, Head, TRD Sales
Jayakrishnan N, National Head, Metro Sales- Print
The Hindu
Estimated Total Revenue: Rs 858.89 cr for FY20
Suresh Balakrishna
Chief Revenue Officer
Suresh Balakrishna joined The Hindu Group as Chief Revenue Officer in 2018. Balakrishna is accountable for all India print advertisement sales (National accounts and South accounts), THEME (Events & Activations), and Brand Marketing & Solutions. His mandate is to build a sustainable, future-oriented high-performance sales and marketing team that delivers performance with purpose on the advertising front across both ATL & BTL activities. Prior to joining The Hindu Group, he was Chief Executive Officer, South Asia and Middle East, Kinetic Advertising India Private Limited, part of the WPP Group. In his 31 years of professional journey, he has acquired considerable experience and expertise in all forms of media (Print, Television, Outdoor), as well as the agency side of the business.
Indian Express
George Varghese
Chief Executive Officer
George Varghese has over 20 years of experience and expertise in Product Marketing and Management, Business Strategy, New Business Development, etc. An alumnus of St. Joseph’s Pune, he holds an MBA with specialization in Marketing Sales Management from IMDR, Pune as well. Before assuming his current role, he was working as the President, KEC International Ltd from 2010 to August 2013.
Dinamalar
Martin King
National Sales and Marketing Head
Martin King joined Dinamalar as a national sales head in 2013. He is responsible for the ad sales of the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Pondicherry editions of the daily. With over two decades of experience, King started his career with Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. After spending 11 years with the Times Group, he joined Radio City as its Regional Business Head before moving to Radio One, Chennai. He is a result oriented senior professional with 25 years of experience and expertise in sales, marketing, and general management. He has proven leadership abilities that include sales, marketing, brand building, team building and performance management. He is good at developing influential and positive relationships with people across levels. King is known to have a well-established and proven track record for delivering corporate objectives using allocated resources and within the allotted time.
Dinamalar was founded by philanthropist T. V. Ramasubbaiyer on September 6, 1951.
Eenadu
I Venkat
Director
I Venkat joined Eenadu group in 1987, and is currently the Director of Eenadu Television Private Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science, and has been in the communication field since 1970. He joined the Board of Directors of Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., publishers of Eenadu Telugu newspaper, and the ETV group of channels in 1987. Venkat was the past Chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and a founding member of the Media Research Users Council (MRUC), as well as the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). He is also on the Board of Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), International News Media Association (INMA), and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
Key individual
KV Ramarao, National Sales Head (Print and Online)
Published by The Ramoji Group, Eenadu was first issued in August 10, 1974.
Vikatan Media
Balamurugan
General Manager and National Ad Sales Head, Vikatan Group
Balamurugan is responsible for the overall ad sales and revenue generation for the group in Print, Digital, Activations, and Awards. Focusing on growing and creating new revenue streams and opportunities, and in turn significantly contributing to the overall growth of the Vikatan Group, he is a highly experienced Sales & Marketing Professional with more than 25 years in Media selling. He has been in all facets of media, Print, TV, Digital, Events & OOH.
"My second stint in Vikatan started in March’21, I have come back to the group after five years. This time, I was given the responsibility of increasing the revenue from the previous financial year. I have successfully executed many awards, such as, the Nanayam Vikatan Business Star Award, V Connect Pinnacle Awards, and VConnect Pulse Health Care Awards. The number of clients have reduced and spends have reduced. Clients prefer electronic media over Print. We identify their challenges and problem statement, and we provide them with proper solutions. We are converting challenges into opportunities, and updating our Digital media. Since the restrictions are over, we are coming out with our marquee properties. Cinema and Nambikkai Awards.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCL posts a total profit of Rs 456 cr in FY22
The company saw more than a 39% increase in revenue from Rs 5,311.5 cr to Rs 7,394 cr
By Sonam Saini | Jan 12, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL) has recorded an increase of 39.21% in revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2022. The company posted Rs 7,394.09 crore in the fiscal year FY22 as compared to Rs 5,311.53 crore in the previous fiscal year.
According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company has posted a profit of Rs 456.42 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 997.16 crore in FY21.
The group which has a presence across print, TV, digital and radio has also witnessed an increase in total income by 29.14% to Rs 7975.71 crore as compared to Rs 6175.98 crore in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the company’s other income declined by 32.72% to Rs 581.62 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 864.45 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s employee benefit expenses rose by 11.4% to Rs 2533.29 crore as compared to Rs 2273.97 crore in FY21.
In FY22, the group's sale of publication revenue grew by 17.37% to Rs 401.58 crore as compared to Rs 342.14 crore in FY21 and the sale of services revenue grew 51.53% to Rs 1012.19 crore against Rs 667.99 crore in FY21. The advertisement revenue also grew by 56.53% to Rs 4352.36 crore as compared to Rs 2780.50 crore in FY21.
Group’s television subscription and distribution revenue grew by 19.99% in FY22 and was Rs 698.92 as compared to Rs 582.50 crore. Web portal and support services revenue was Rs 350.56 crore as compared to Rs 225.94 crore.
BCCL's print media revenue was up by 38.48% to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, TV media business revenue grew 5.83% to Rs 825.36 crore as compared to Rs 779.89 crore in FY21.
The internet business, which comes under subsidiary company Times Internet Limited (TIL) grew by 52.35% to Rs 1772.93 crore against Rs 1163.70 crore in FY21.
BCCL is the flagship company of the media conglomerate Times Group. The company, incorporated in 1913, along with its group companies, has diversified into various media and entertainment businesses: print, television, radio, music, out-of-home advertising, and the internet. Newspaper publishing is its largest business segment.
The Times Group's business strengths emanate from the robust brand image of its key daily publications: Times of India and Economic Times in English, Navbharat Times in Hindi, Maharashtra Times in Marathi, Vijay Karnataka in Kannada, and Ei Samay in Bengali. The group also publishes magazines, Filmfare and Femina.
It has a presence in radio broadcasting under the Radio Mirchi brand through its subsidiary, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, in which the promoter group holds a 71.15% equity stake.
It has a presence on television through Zoom TV (general entertainment channel), Times Now, Mirror Now (English news channels), ET Now (business news channel), Romedy Now, Movies Now, and Movies Now Plus (movie channels)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2023 to be a growth story for print
Industry leaders predict the print sector will see a growth spurt in 2023 as advertisers return to the medium; stabilising of newsprint prices to help further
By Sonam Saini | Jan 5, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
The year 2022 was a period of recovery as well as a challenging one for the print industry. While on one hand, a majority of players surpassed pre-Covid levels in terms of advertising revenue in several markets, a rise in newsprint prices did have an adverse impact on the business.
However, as we begin 2023 industry leaders are optimistic that the sector's challenging period has passed. Newsprint prices too have stabilised and is likely to drop further in the upcoming months.
According to MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, 2017 and 2018 were the golden years of print and the sector is operating upwards of 75-80% in revenue compared to that period. “We are estimating to get closer to 90% in 2023 and surpass the golden period’s numbers by 2024. If we look at a decade of print starting from 2017 and our projections till 2027, one could undoubtedly say 2017 and 2018 were the golden period of print,” he asserted.
Kumar further added that there have been various discussions about print AdEx getting adversely impacted by digital. The growth of digital and digital channels of communication are undeniable. However, there is also an equal realization that the impact marketers were able to create in the minds of consumers is lagging behind, in the hunger of chasing last mile and performance-led parameters on digital, he said.
“The eroding baseline of the brands is getting marketers concerned and it will be hard for them to forsake traditional media, particularly print in that context. Even in digital the growth is mostly happening from the vernacular market. While Jio disrupted the accessibility framework, almost 90% of those new customers have also come in from tier 2 and 3 markets. Vernacular holds a big story for the future. And as a vernacular newspaper, we are optimistic of getting the benefit of that.”
Speaking of the market that they operate in, Kumar said that Kerala is the only state in India where Print’s reach surpasses that of TV. “Kerala has huge untapped potential for every single category. To educate advertisers about the same and offer them a never before solution, we have just launched a unique proposition #GatewayToKerala. It brings all our assets together - Print, TV, Radio and Digital - to create a surround impact. Content, community, engagements, experiences, quality first-party data and real RoI are part of our offerings here. As against the traditional campaign-led approach, any client can throw a specific market challenge at us and we go back with a tailor-made, efficient and compelling go-to-market strategy.”
According to a recent CRISIL Ratings report, while print media will see a healthy ad revenue growth of 15% year-on-year next fiscal, it will still trail the pre-pandemic level by 800-1000 basis points. This is due to a slow recovery in ad yields, particularly for English editions.
As for Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President, Times Response, "The growth of print advertising volumes in 2022–2023 compared to 2020–2021 indicated the dominance of print as a compelling option for marketers for new launches, topical communication, and brand messages."
Some of the patterns expected in 2023, as per Raphael are, a rise in consumer spending on tangible goods and services, real estate, cars, travel and tourism, retail, clothing, appliances, and consumer durables.
"The current social media upheaval and the widening gulf in trust between users of existing digital platforms present a chance for print to improve its product offerings and enhance consumer engagement. Due to the likelihood of a recession in the developed economies the following year, we may witness increased investments in developing economies like ours, which would increase demand for consumer goods and boost advertising," explained Raphael.
He also pointed out that the bigger advertisers returned in 2021 and 2022 but 2023 might be the year industry will see the smaller advertisers return as local businesses like retail stores, travel agencies, salons, and restaurants begin to recover from the impact of Covid. "In the most recent quarter, we have already noticed this."
Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama, shared that 2022 been the year of recovery for most media, particularly print. “We have seen that we reached the 2019 level in the last quarter. Most of the retailers have done well in catering to the pent-up demand and print has been the primary medium, especially during the festive seasons. Newspapers in Kerala saw the least drop in circulation even during Covid. We are all working towards pre-Covid numbers now,” he shared.
Chandy believes the current challenges will persist in 2023, but certain categories may be able to overcome them.
"Yield has been and will continue to be a challenge. So will the bottom line, as newsprint prices have risen to levels not seen in a year. A lot of categories, such as consumer durables and mobiles, will return to print in a big way because print is definitely delivering results. Tourism and related businesses such as hotels and airlines will thrive. Retail will continue to grow and will contribute significantly to print advertising. Print will continue to be important in areas such as health and education. More emphasis will be placed on transforming space sellers into solution providers. As a result, the emphasis on events, activation, BTL activities, strategic partnerships, and so on will increase," Chandy explained.
According to Amit Chopra, Joint Managing Director, Punjab Kesari, "The second and third quarters of the current fiscal year have been very encouraging for the print industry. In some cases, we surpassed pre-COVID advertising revenues last year, beginning in July. The year 2022 was superior to the years 2020 and 2021."
He also stated that the way a large portion of circulation has returned shows that the print industry is not going away anytime soon. People who return to print after Covid will do so for a longer period of time.
Chopra expressed his belief that the print industry will continue to grow in advertising in 2023. Because the Indian economy is doing better than the European and American economies, he believes that the number of advertisers and spends will increase in 2023. Also, nine state elections are coming this year which will also lead to an increase in political ad spending.
In terms of circulation, he stated that everyone is now attempting to increase their circulation numbers by launching new schemes and conducting door-to-door campaigns. Chopra also believes that the higher cover prices have been well received by readers, compensating for any circulation loss and higher new newsprint prices.
Regarding newsprint prices, he said after touching a peak of $900-950/tonne last year it has gone to $650/tonne and is likley to decline further to $600/tonne. "The newsprint prices have gone down and stabilised, which will drive profits for newspapers in 2023."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will always remember Atul Maheshwari for teaching us the art of decisiveness
Atul Maheshwari was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen, writes Saurabh Tyagi
By Saurabh Tyagi | Jan 3, 2023 9:07 PM | 3 min read
Looking back in time, my memories of working with the Amar Ujala are laced with what was once perceived as the ‘’learning institution of the print media industry.”
Atul Maheshwari who was fondly referred to as Bhai Saheb, carved out an image for himself as a professional who had huge passion & equally high emotional intelligence in whatever he did. He was indeed & truly a complete 360 degree expert.
In a classic hierarchical structure in 1999, a nod from him or a word of recognition would make us feel superior to our peers. Though as Management Trainees we formed the base of the pyramid, secretly we recognized and knew that we would manage to perform well simply because of the leadership we were working for.
He had revamped the entire vernacular print media industry starting from brand positioning, editorial, design, business strategies and properties for each business vertical.
Atul Ji was then our hero, a media maverick who could pull rabbits out of hats and make things happen. A man of many facets, he was larger than life, and yet had a humane side in him that common people could also connect with him just like the industry seniors who in spite of their success recognize him as their mentor.
He would let out a dry laugh and say a few kind words. Years later, when I moved to TOI, I had informed him, “Sir, I had an opportunity.” He said, “God bless you Pandit ji ,its a great institution , go and learn.”
Amar Ujala came from his extraordinary ability to appear not only as Confident but also as the Courageous one to lead from the front. I am talking of the 2000’s. Group had embarked to launch on 2 distinct markets to give Amar Ujala the much needed competitive edge. One was to infuse Creativity in the way business was to be carried out – whether it was the introduction of Dak edition rates (a unique pricing structure aimed to milk the hyper local advertising or to make the existing product(s) more market-friendly or tapping of new advertising segments, even with the introduction of niche brands(Country’s first vernacular Business Daily – Karobaar). And the other thing was also to create a great sense of Optimism for the Regional Print industry specially when TV was beginning to emerge. He was able to set new paradigms for the industry. As I said it was a different era and it had little room for Flexibility. Whatever happened backstage, for the people, both inside and outside, the always buck stopped at Bhai Saheb. He was the Empowered one.
That era has gone and so has bhaisaheb. But whatever foundation stones that were laid down then, helps Amar Ujala even today. I will always remember Atul Ji in gratitude for teaching us “The power of Communication” & “The Art of Decisiveness” as key learning for self growth.
Bhai Saheb will always remain my beloved Guru.
(Saurabh Tyagi is a well known media veteran and marketing consultant)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tributes pour in on Atul Maheshwari’s 12th death anniversary
Friends and industry colleagues fondly remember the visionary journalist on his death anniversary
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:09 PM | 3 min read
Today is the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of Amar Ujala who took the group to new heights. Born on May 3, 1956, Atul Maheshwari was snatched from us by the cruel hands of time on this very day in 2011.
Maheshwari, a post graduate in Political Science, was active in the media for nearly four decades. He learned the nuances of media under the guidance of his father and co-founder of 'Amar Ujala' Murarilal Maheshwari. After this he moved to Meerut in the year 1986 to launch the edition of the newspaper.
In true sense, Atul Maheshwari was not the owner of the newspaper, he was a journalist first. The understanding he had about the news or rather the hold he had on the news, is hardly the owner of any media house. He was always available for all the members of 'Amar Ujala' family. He behaved not like an MD but like a journalist.
Later he expanded 'Amar Ujala' to Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting several editions in Uttar Pradesh and took it to new heights. During this, he was associated with various institutions related to the media industry.
On the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, tributes poured in from his friends and industry colleagues.
Recalling Atul Maheshwari's incomparable contribution to the media industry, Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of 'Businessworld' and 'Exchange4Media', says, 'Mr. Atul Maheshwari was a great gentleman and the development of Amar Ujala was a result of his vision. There is clear evidence of. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a true and passionate man at heart and was like a caring elder brother.
Senior media professional Varun Kohli, who has held important positions in various prestigious media institutions, has also paid his tribute to Atul Maheshwari remembering the things related to him. Varun Kohli says that Atul Maheshwari has always been and will be an invaluable contribution in his life. His death has been a huge blow for me personally as well.
According to Varun Kohli, 'Whatever we have learned, we have learned from Atul Maheshwari ji. The place that Atul ji has had in my life, cannot be of anyone else. He has been my inspiration and guide. He was active in the field of media for nearly 37 years and played an important role in taking Amar Ujala Group to new heights.
Senior journalist Shambhunath Shukla says, “ He was extremely humble and a gracious boss. I had joined Amar Ujala as editor in Kanpur in August 2002 and he passed away on January 3, 2011, but in these years he left such an indelible impression which was rare. He also wished well for his ill-wishers. He believed in doing good to others at the cost of his own loss and considered his employees as his co-workers. For the editorial department, he was a reporter first, boss later.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube