BW Businessworld's latest issue on eComm explores Amazon's customised playbook for India
The issue looks at how Amazon is building on its 10-year legacy in India to create solutions that impact its global growth and the larger eCommerce sector itself
BW Businessworld's latest issue, dated October 21, 2023, delves into the remarkable journey of India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, highlighting the exceptional growth achieved and the unwavering resilience demonstrated by key players such as Amazon India and Flipkart.
India's e-commerce landscape has witnessed a phenomenal surge, marked by the enthusiastic adoption of digital platforms, the diverse range of products available, and consumers' evolving preferences spanning from small towns to bustling metropolises. This dynamic evolution underscores the remarkable success of the Indian marketplace.
Amazon's India Game Face
This issue's cover story shines a spotlight on one of the nation's leading tech and e-commerce giants, Amazon India. Boasting a workforce of over 100,000 employees, Amazon is a significant contributor to India's private sector employment. The company is committed to digitising 10 million small businesses, facilitating $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and generating two million direct and indirect jobs in the country.
Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India's consumer business reveals the substantial progress Amazon has already made towards these goals. They have digitised over 6.2 million small businesses, enabled cumulative exports worth $8 billion, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India.
Amazon continues to focus on customer-centric innovation, especially in enhancing the shopping experience and delivery services for approximately 80 per cent of new customers from smaller towns.
India's e-commerce sector is evolving and maturing, offering a multitude of opportunities and challenges to both businesses and consumers. The dynamic industry is poised to capture the attention of policymakers and analysts for years to come.
Market research experts at Redseer present yet another reason to celebrate. They forecast a significant upswing in festive season sales this year, potentially surging by 20 per cent to a remarkable Rs 90,000 crore. Improved profit margins from larger purchases and increased brand advertising expenditure are expected to drive this festive season sales boom following a period of tepid e-commerce growth.
The gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to exceed Rs 5 lakh crore this festive season. The Indian e-commerce landscape has witnessed an impressive increase, with the number of annual transacting users soaring 15-fold to reach 230 million this year. A minimum of 140 million online shoppers is anticipated during the upcoming festive season.
BW Businessworld Magazine's cover feature offers an in-depth look at these remarkable milestones in India's e-commerce industry journey. It celebrates the achievements and innovations that have shaped this thriving sector.
Creating Social Impact
The second cover package looks at individuals driving positive societal changes through their social welfare initiatives and ESG practices. These leaders were honoured at the BW Social Impact Summit 2023, which saw a conglomeration of social entrepreneurs under one roof to deliberate on effective strategies to empower communities and transform their lives.
The issue also looks at the philanthropic chronicles of Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. She was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Summit for her work in education, employment, drinking water, and women empowerment over the years.
AI's Influence At Workplace
The latest issue also explores the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the workplace. It delves into Microsoft's transformative AI journey, marked by a philosophical shift that empowers individuals. The discussion centres around Microsoft's decision to open its Azure OpenAI service to a wider audience, allowing more businesses to access advanced AI models. This move aims to democratise the AI experience, ensuring it is not limited to a select few but accessible to a broader user base, shifting away from its historical confinement to the backend or esoteric circles.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
There is a renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 7:02 PM | 4 min read
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Jagran Prakashan dispute: Appointment of MD likely to take more time, NCLT told
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023, for further hearing
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time. The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013 The submission was done by the counsels representing both the parties. Hence, the day-to-day functioning of the company has to be continued in the best interest of the company.
In the order, the bench noted there was a special arrangement made so as to permit the board to take a collective decision with regard to the major decisions in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as with the provisions of the Companies Act; the said arrangement was to last till October 4, 2023.
The bench noted: “Now, the admitted position is that the appointment of the Managing Director is going to take more time and therefore the above arrangement would continue and it is made explicitly clear that this arrangement is for the purpose of smooth running/functioning of the company strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as the provisions of the Companies Act."
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023 for further hearing.
Sankarshan Thakur appointed Editor of The Telegraph
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, National Affairs, The Telegraph has been appointed as Editor of the publication.
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media. He began his career in media in the year 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. In the past, he has worked as associate editor at 'The Telegraph' and 'Indian Express'. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the launching team of 'Tehelka' weekly in the year 2004.
In his career as a journalist, Thakur has covered Bihar and Kashmir extensively. In 2001, he was awarded the 'Prem Bhatia' Award for excellence in political journalism. In 2003, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship to work on a book on Kashmir.
As an author, Thakur has written a book on the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar’. He has also written the biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’. Apart from this, he has jointly written the biography of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in a book ‘The Brothers Bihari’. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Honor Killing in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh.
Sankarshan Thakur, originally from Patna, has studied Political Science from 'The Hindu' College of Delhi University. He is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, the apex organization of editors in the country.
Rakesh Sharma elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society
This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Sharma, Director, ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). He has been elected for the year 2023-24. This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of ‘INS’ held through video conferencing. He K. Has taken this responsibility in place of Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi).
Good Morning Group publishes prestigious newspapers like 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News' and 'Business Guardian'. Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media world for the last 50 years and has worked at top positions.
Along with this, MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) has been elected as the Deputy President of 'INS', Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected as the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) has been elected as the Honorary Treasurer. At the same time, Mary Paul has been given the responsibility of Secretary General.
"Industry is making a rapid comeback after battling the Corona epidemic. A lot of work still remains to be done to take the industry forward. I will ensure to take effective steps towards taking it forward", said Sharma.
The following names are included in the executive of 'Indian Newspaper Society' (INS)-
TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
NCLT seeks reply on Jagran Prakashan’s application for appointment of administrator
Next hearing scheduled for October 4
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice on an application filed by Jagran Prakashan seeking the appointment of an administrator without supersession of the Board.
In the application, the company also sought permission for Jagran Prakashan’s Board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer, with further prayer that the term of Mahendra Mohan Gupta as the MD of the Company to continue till such CEO is appointed.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT sought responses from non-applicants in the matter within a week as the next hearing is scheduled for October 4.
The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013
NCLT noted that as per the Regulation 26A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulation, 2015, a listed company is required to fill any vacancy in the office of Managing Director at the earliest, and not later than three months from the date of such vacancy.
“Since the present vacancy of MD is going to occur on 30.09.2023, as stated by the Counsel representing the Applicant, therefore the appointment in any case has to take place on or before three months in terms of the Regulation 26A of the SEBI Regulation, 2015,” the bench said.
The tribunal also directed that the parties would come out with a definite timeline in order to ensure that the appointment of the Managing Director takes place within a time bound manner, so that the vacancy on the post of the Managing Director does not continue indefinitely.
“Let the needful be done within the aforesaid stipulated period of one week,” the bench said while seeking a response from the parties.
