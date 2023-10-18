BW Businessworld's latest issue on eComm explores Amazon's customised playbook for India

The issue looks at how Amazon is building on its 10-year legacy in India to create solutions that impact its global growth and the larger eCommerce sector itself

BW Businessworld's latest issue, dated October 21, 2023, delves into the remarkable journey of India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, highlighting the exceptional growth achieved and the unwavering resilience demonstrated by key players such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

India's e-commerce landscape has witnessed a phenomenal surge, marked by the enthusiastic adoption of digital platforms, the diverse range of products available, and consumers' evolving preferences spanning from small towns to bustling metropolises. This dynamic evolution underscores the remarkable success of the Indian marketplace.

Amazon's India Game Face

This issue's cover story shines a spotlight on one of the nation's leading tech and e-commerce giants, Amazon India. Boasting a workforce of over 100,000 employees, Amazon is a significant contributor to India's private sector employment. The company is committed to digitising 10 million small businesses, facilitating $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and generating two million direct and indirect jobs in the country.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India's consumer business reveals the substantial progress Amazon has already made towards these goals. They have digitised over 6.2 million small businesses, enabled cumulative exports worth $8 billion, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India.

Amazon continues to focus on customer-centric innovation, especially in enhancing the shopping experience and delivery services for approximately 80 per cent of new customers from smaller towns.

India's e-commerce sector is evolving and maturing, offering a multitude of opportunities and challenges to both businesses and consumers. The dynamic industry is poised to capture the attention of policymakers and analysts for years to come.

Market research experts at Redseer present yet another reason to celebrate. They forecast a significant upswing in festive season sales this year, potentially surging by 20 per cent to a remarkable Rs 90,000 crore. Improved profit margins from larger purchases and increased brand advertising expenditure are expected to drive this festive season sales boom following a period of tepid e-commerce growth.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to exceed Rs 5 lakh crore this festive season. The Indian e-commerce landscape has witnessed an impressive increase, with the number of annual transacting users soaring 15-fold to reach 230 million this year. A minimum of 140 million online shoppers is anticipated during the upcoming festive season.

BW Businessworld Magazine's cover feature offers an in-depth look at these remarkable milestones in India's e-commerce industry journey. It celebrates the achievements and innovations that have shaped this thriving sector.

Creating Social Impact

The second cover package looks at individuals driving positive societal changes through their social welfare initiatives and ESG practices. These leaders were honoured at the BW Social Impact Summit 2023, which saw a conglomeration of social entrepreneurs under one roof to deliberate on effective strategies to empower communities and transform their lives.

The issue also looks at the philanthropic chronicles of Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. She was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Summit for her work in education, employment, drinking water, and women empowerment over the years.

AI's Influence At Workplace

The latest issue also explores the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the workplace. It delves into Microsoft's transformative AI journey, marked by a philosophical shift that empowers individuals. The discussion centres around Microsoft's decision to open its Azure OpenAI service to a wider audience, allowing more businesses to access advanced AI models. This move aims to democratise the AI experience, ensuring it is not limited to a select few but accessible to a broader user base, shifting away from its historical confinement to the backend or esoteric circles.

Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)