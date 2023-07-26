Sebi seeks modifications in SAT order against Punit Goenka

The 21 year long legal battle of Major General Ahluwalia alleging Defamation against Tehelka.com and ZEE Telefilms for one of the most talked about sting operations in the Media Industry has come to an end today.

Delhi High Court in its judgement dated 21st July 2023 held that “the reputation of the Plaintiff (Major General Ahluwalia) has suffered as he not only faced lowering of estimation in the eyes of public but his character also got maligned with serious allegations of corruption..” and awarded the Plaintiff a sum of Rs. 2 crores in damages to be paid by Tehelka.com, Buffalo Networks Private Limited and related parties.

ZEE Telefilms Limited, it’s Chairman, Dr Subhash Chandra and the then CEO of Zee Telefilms were represented by Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants through a team led by Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner and Partner Petal Chandhok, assisted by Associate Partner Rupali Gupta and Associate Mimansi Sethi. The arguments on behalf of Zee Telefilms were led by Senior Advocate, Jayant Mehta as briefed by Trust Legal.

The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory and the plaintiff must recover at least nominal damages for the injury to his reputation caused by the Tehelka, whether such injury was malicious or accidental.

ZEE Telefilms argued that the Suit was not maintainable against them and that they were entitled to display the tapes, in exercise of the Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and had discharged its obligation to exercise due care and caution, placing reliance on written assurance provided to it.

The Hon’ble High Court inter alia held that there was no cogent evidence that the telecast by Zee Telefilms was derogatory or defamatory and therefore no act of defamation was proved against Zee Telefilms Limited.