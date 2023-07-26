Sebi seeks modifications in SAT order against Punit Goenka
The changes have been sought in the SAT order asking for a change of Whole Time Member in the case
Sebi has filed an application to modify an order issued on July 10 by the Securities Appellate Tribunal against ZeeL CEO Punit Goenka.
On July 10, SAT asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias” before a final order was issued.
SAT has earlier refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Goenka.
Eros International Media’s accounts to be inspected
As per media reports, the ministry of corporate affairs has said it was satisfied that the allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 9:22 AM | 1 min read
The accounts of Eros International Media will be inspected as per orders from the ministry of corporate affairs, media networks have reported.
The ministry has said it was satisfied that the allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated, Reuters has reported.
Late last month, Sebi had barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
Delhi HC directs Tehelka to pay Rs 2 Cr compensation in defamation case
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 11:04 PM | 2 min read
The 21 year long legal battle of Major General Ahluwalia alleging Defamation against Tehelka.com and ZEE Telefilms for one of the most talked about sting operations in the Media Industry has come to an end today.
Delhi High Court in its judgement dated 21st July 2023 held that “the reputation of the Plaintiff (Major General Ahluwalia) has suffered as he not only faced lowering of estimation in the eyes of public but his character also got maligned with serious allegations of corruption..” and awarded the Plaintiff a sum of Rs. 2 crores in damages to be paid by Tehelka.com, Buffalo Networks Private Limited and related parties.
ZEE Telefilms Limited, it’s Chairman, Dr Subhash Chandra and the then CEO of Zee Telefilms were represented by Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants through a team led by Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner and Partner Petal Chandhok, assisted by Associate Partner Rupali Gupta and Associate Mimansi Sethi. The arguments on behalf of Zee Telefilms were led by Senior Advocate, Jayant Mehta as briefed by Trust Legal.
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory and the plaintiff must recover at least nominal damages for the injury to his reputation caused by the Tehelka, whether such injury was malicious or accidental.
ZEE Telefilms argued that the Suit was not maintainable against them and that they were entitled to display the tapes, in exercise of the Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and had discharged its obligation to exercise due care and caution, placing reliance on written assurance provided to it.
The Hon’ble High Court inter alia held that there was no cogent evidence that the telecast by Zee Telefilms was derogatory or defamatory and therefore no act of defamation was proved against Zee Telefilms Limited.
Viacom18 to air Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10
All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
The much-awaited Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is all set to kick off, with five franchises expected to battle it out for top honours. The inaugural edition of the tournament will commence on July 21st, with a grand final on the 29th. All the matches will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club. The tournament is being organised jointly by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports.
The first-ever franchise cricket tournament in Zimbabwe will be brought to Indian fans live on JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel. The five teams, Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes, have also already assembled their squads during a grand Player Draft ceremony. Among the biggest names participating in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 are Eoin Morgan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohamed Hafeez, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa.
“As franchise cricket makes its first foray in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to be associated with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 as their exclusive media partners in India. We hope this is the start of many success stories for Zimbabwean cricket,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.
“We are extremely glad that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be streamed live on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 - Khel. They set very high standards in terms of how they bring the sport to the fans, and in Harare, we are sure they will raise the bar again and tell the fans some very inspiring stories. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a historic tournament in the journey of Zimbabwean and T10 cricket, and we are excited to partner with Viacom18 for the same,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.
TRAI calls for independent statutory authority to regulate AI in telecom
The regulatory body has released recommendations on leveraging AI and Big Data in the telecommunication sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently released its recommendations on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector’. The regulatory authority stated in a press release, dated July 20, 2023, “The impact of AI is not limited to only the telecom sector. AI has the potential to impact a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, finance, transportation, education, agriculture and many others. Therefore, it is important to take a holistic approach for examining the impact of AI across all sectors rather than focusing only on telecom.”
“As AI technology is still evolving, it took time to examine and bring out the multiple aspects of AI/ML in the telecommunication and other sectors by studying various international practices which are also in the nascent stage,” it further added.
In the past, in order to create a roadmap for AI, emerging technology and its use in the communication sector, vide letter dated June 6, 2019, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had sought TRAI’s recommendation on the provision of “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in a synchronised and effective manner to enhance the overall quality of service, spectrum management, network security and reliability”.
In view of the impact of AI in all sectors, the framework which has to be suggested for telecom cannot be treated in isolation and hence a common framework covering all the sectors is being proposed.
The broad tenets of the suggested regulatory framework should comprise of an independent statutory authority, a Multi-Stakeholder Body (MSB) that will act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority and categorisations of the AI use cases based on their risk and regulate them according to broad principles of responsible AI.
The DoT has been directed to use the 'Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS)' scheme to support startups and other organisations for holding AI/ML events such as challenge programmes and bounty programmes for demonstration of their ideas, collaborating with stakeholders and improvising their solutions or products.
Proximus Opal to secure majority stake in Route Mobile
As per reports, the Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at acquiring 58% promoter stake
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Proximus Opal will be acquiring a majority stake in Route Mobile for nearly Rs 8598 crore, media networks have reported.
The Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at a 57.56% promoter stake acquisition.
After the acquisition, founding shareholders of Route Mobile will invest Rs 2765 crore for a minority non-controlling stake in Proximus Opal, a report said.
Proximus Opal has clients like Salesforce and Bytedance, while Route Mobile's clients include Amazon and Airtel.
Banijay acquires Endemol Shine India
The French entertainment company earlier had a 51% stake in Endemol Shine India and has acquired the remaining 49% from CA Media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:13 AM | 3 min read
Global media and entertainment company, Banijay, today announced the successful completion of its buy-out of Endemol Shine India, thus paving way for a reorganisation of Banijay in the region, to create a content powerhouse in India, as well as Asia. Both Banijay Asia, and Endemol Shine India will now work under the leadership of Deepak Dhar, who’s been appointed as the Founder & Group CEO.
Talking on the developments, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO - Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, commented, “The reorganisation of Banijay in Asia is our biggest and boldest move yet and aligns with our ambition to drive further growth in India and Asia at-large. Leveraging the creative potential and possibilities of both brands, we will now strategically pursue complimentary yet independent creative portfolios to offer the most diverse, and compelling cross-genre content from across the globe, to our Indian and Asian platforms and screens.”
Commenting on the restructuring, Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay, said, “Deepak is a leading creative and entrepreneurial force in Asia, and in our partnership thus far, he has successfully created an impressive slate, and a host of fruitful partnerships with major buyers and partners worldwide. In this new phase for the business, he will now focus on unlocking and aligning other strategic growth avenues to put Banijay in a dominating position, both in India, as well as Asia.”
Having led Endemol’s India operations between 2005 and 2018, before launching Banijay Asia and overseeing its strategic growth, Dhar will now continue his focus on leading the wider group’s content strategies, partnerships, new business, and alliances, in addition to building both companies’ reputations in generating new IP, which can travel the world.
In line with the changes, and with the aim of unlocking greater synergies, Dhar will now finesse the structure of Banijay in the region, setting group-wide roles, as well as dedicated creative positions within the respective production entities. Key personnel-related news is expected to be shared in the coming few weeks.
Dhar further added, “I’ve been fortunate to have been involved in the growth of both the businesses since their inception in India. Now, managing both to drive growth across the region, is a bit of a surreal feeling. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues at Endemol Shine India and Banijay Asia to continue to create path-breaking content and having fun along the way.”
Now, some of the biggest global, and original Indian IP would now be available and produced between the two entities, under the leadership of Dhar.
Over the last few years, Banijay Asia has delivered mega-hit scripted adaptations like The Night Manager, Call My Agent Bollywood, Hostages, and Fall, and successful Originals like Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi, Tribhanga amongst many others. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Indian adaptations of The Good Wife, Monk, House and Suits. On the non-scripted front, Banijay is leading the genre with blockbuster titles like The Kapil Sharma Show, MTV Roadies, The Voice, The Big Picture, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Case Toh Banta Hai and more. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Survivor and Temptation Island.
Meanwhile, since 2005, Endemol Shine India has established a strong reputation as the leading producer of Bigg Boss across 9 regions, as well as the Indian adaptations of Fear Factor, MasterChef and Deal or No Deal. On the Scripted front, apart from Bombay Begums, Trial By Fire and Tooth Pari, of late, the label has announced a third season of International Emmy-nominated Aarya, and a Hindi adaptation of The Bridge (Bron/Broen).
Barkha Dutt’s ‘The Mojo Story’ crosses 1 million subscribers on YouTube
Mojo Story was founded to address the crisis of credibility and quality in the news media, especially television
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 1:28 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist Barkha Dutt’s Digital News Platform- The Mojo Story has crossed one million subscribers on YouTube.
Mojo Story is an independent digital news platform which has won several awards, including the ENBA Award for their journalism. Mojo Story was founded to address the crisis of credibility and quality in the news media, especially television.
Speaking to e4m about the new milestone, Dutt said, “In a very small time, as a small team we have achieved a very significant milestone, more significant I think because we have done it on our own terms, in our own way, with the journalism we believe in.”
Just a month back The Mojo story was in the news after hackers deleted the content library from its YouTube channel. The incident triggered a wave of anger and disappointment on Twitter, with journalists, politicians, lawyers, and viewers of Mojo Story expressing their frustration.
