SAT rules in favour of Punit Goenka, allows him to hold managerial posts
The SAT has set aside Sebi's directive that barred him from holding managerial or directorial posts in Zee and any of its merged entities, as part of its investigation into the fund-diversion case
Listen to This Article
In a relief to Punit Goenka, The Securities Appellate Tribunal today set aside Sebi's directive that barred him from holding managerial posts in Zee and any of its merged entities, in connection to the fund-diversion case.
The ruling means that Goenka will stay at the helm as MD and CEO of the merged entity of Zee and Sony.
Sebi had barred Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
Sebi on the other hand has been asked to continue its investigation against the fund-diversion case against Goenka.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Our digital platforms will lead coverage of elections: Avinash Pandey, ABP Network
Pandey, CEO, ABP Network says that the network’s focus is on establishing the brand in South India and is confident that with their plans in place, the digital platform will be among the top three
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:22 AM | 6 min read
On the side-lines of ABP Network’s ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit in Chennai, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network reflects on the journey of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam – the Tamil and Telegu digital news platform from ABP Network, the focus on local content and programming, why news should not be free and why he believes that ABP Network platform’s in the South will be in the top three.
Edited Excerpts:
You are here in Chennai with ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit. What is the potential that the group sees in the region South of the Vindhyas?
The ABP Network is here for the long run. We do not have a traditional newspaper or TV business here and deliberately chose to be Digital first because media consumption patterns are changing. If you look overall, in terms of just the Rupee number, a successfully run firm can easily make Rs 250 to 350 crores in South India, that's the revenue potential for a company in the news genre. However, we are not here for quick success or to make immediate money. We are here to establish our brand and the way we work across India is to focus on local issues. We are a pan-India organisation but our decisions about delivering the content and how to monetize it are taken locally.
Looking at today’s event, the Southern Rising Summit event, we had a brilliant lineup of marquee speakers, and out-of-the-box moderators and the response has been fantastic. I'm thrilled and this encourages me to do more events in this region.
You have established yourself across regional markets with ABP Ananda, ABP Majha and ABP Sanjha. Any learnings that travelled from your established markets to the South?
The ABP Group is over 100 years old, we’ve been in Television for over 20 years and had a digital presence for over seven years now. When we combine all three platforms together, the learning is that the media business is a local business. Unless you understand the culture, the society and the customs of the local people, you will never be as successful as you intended to be. Our policy is to be extremely local in content, understand and respect the culture and build the programming around it. However, at the same time, the content is delivered in the best available technology internationally available.
What has been the response to both platforms - ABP Nadu and ABP Desam? How would you assess the performance of both these platforms?
We started in the middle of the pandemic and there is a long road ahead for us and we are quite positive about the response that we have got so far.
Digital media business is about building communities and you won't be successful if you are too spread out. We are creating our own niche. If you look at the media landscape - newspaper, television or digital channels, they are either affiliated with a political entity or are politically aligned. There's no one in the neutral space in which we operate. The South consumes entertainment news disproportionate to the rest of India, which consumes news and entertainment together. Our focus is largely reporting on politics, polity businesses, economics, and society. We are creating video stories and getting a huge response.
In terms of metrics, where are you placed?
ABP Nadu has steadily developed a very strong follower base on social media with over 1.5 lac followers on Instagram, 4.5 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Nadu the only digital first News publisher in the top 5 crowded tangle leaderboard for Tamil News in India.
ABP Desam is among the fastest growing Telugu publisher in India with over 200 million video views clocked on YouTube and over 100 million views on Facebook since its launch on 29 July 2021. The website is also the youngest website to have ranked in the top 5 publishers in the Comscore MMX leaderboard.
Alongside readers who consume hardcore news, breaking news, hyper local coverage; ABP Desam has also developed a very strong millennial and young follower base on social media with over 2 lac subscribers on YouTube, 1 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Desam the only digital first News publisher among the top 10 leaderboard for Telugu News in India.
What's been the advertiser response?
Slow but it is picking up. Every month is better than the previous month. The content on most of the digital sites in the region are heavily dominated by entertainment news. While we want to serve entertainment news, that's not our purpose as we strive to inform, educate and entertain people and for us information and education comes first. We are focusing on reporting on local issues and it will take us time to build up. People have lost trust in other brands which are politically aligned and believe that political news is biased. It's taking time to build up and we have taken a difficult path. With the sharp edge in politics right now and a closely contested elections expected in 2024, I believe products like ours will shine.
Content on ABP Nadu and ABP Desam is free. Do you believe the regional markets are ready for the subscription models?
I believe nothing should be free, except for emergency news - for example, in case of a fire, riots or a misinformation campaign, the right news items should be freely available. That is the duty of a news organisation. However, on a regular basis for all well-researched articles, and documentaries, why should we serve it free?
This is my philosophy, but in India, if the industry is ready to serve everything as free, then it's very difficult to ask people to pay as we have not developed a culture of appreciating paid content. The industry has to build it and we have decided to take that lead. We will not be putting everything behind the paywall but will start by putting some content behind the paywall and are certain that we'll be successful.
Are you looking at Kannada and Malayalam?
Not right now.
This is an election year – Both national and state elections in Telangana. How is the network looking to leverage this to drive growth?
You will see a never-before-seen kind of coverage of the election on our digital platforms. They will lead the coverage of elections this time. If you look at the data availability, from the 2019 election vis-a-vis now, it has changed completely. We are quite confident that with the plan that we have for the election, by the end of the election we will be in the top three.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
PVR INOX subscription model: A blockbuster or flop?
As PVR INOX launches its monthly subscription model ‘Passport’, industry experts chime in on whether this will work in a market like India or not
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 9:16 AM | 5 min read
PVR INOX’s monthly subscription model ‘Passport’ is a fresh take on the movie-going experience and as per industry analysts it could be a winner for the value-conscious market like India.
However, some like Aarav, a 24-year-old student, may not be ready to spend on a packaged bundle. “I am personally a very research-based person who likes to decide based on every movie if I really want to go and spend on it. I only go to the hall when a movie is really worth it. Also, offers and discounts available on various third-party platforms impact my decision of the movie date, time, hall and location too,” he shared.
Multiplex chain PVR INOX announced its latest offering, the Passport. Starting October 16, 2023, subscribers have access to the 10 cinematic experiences a month at INR 699/- from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director’s Cut. This offer has been limited to the first 20,000 consumers as of now.
A recent BookMyShow survey has found that watching movies in the theatre remains the preferred choice of leisure experience for about 90 per cent of moviegoers. Hence, this is a known fact by now that the theatre experience can’t be replaced.
Other countries like the UK and Germany have come up with similar cinema-focused loyalty programs called ‘Limitless’ by Odeon or ‘UCI Unlimited Card’ by UCI but for India, a value-conscious pricing model like ‘Passport’ is probably a first.
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX says, “This move has been an output of the merger. We truly believe that we can come up with some path-breaking products which are pro-consumer. Since this is a maverick product, we didn't want to go wrong and launched it only for a decent mass of people. So, we can study them for two-three months and come back with a stronger and tweaked product.”
Why was this needed?
While the big films do extremely well in the cinema, the small or mid-sized films don't get that traction, according to the executive. Keeping this consumer trend in mind, the multiplex wants to bring all cohorts of the audience back to the movie halls and not just for the commercial blockbusters.
Specifically, there are three target audience groups for PVR-INOX Passport that are ‘time rich, cash poor’ - the senior citizens, housewives, and students. “These people needed to be given an offer to propel the medium and the small films,” he added.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India highlighted, “The PVR INOX subscription model is a great innovation that rides on the back of the 'Back to the cinemas' wave. With the back to back success of Gadar 2, Jawan and Rocky aur Rani there is renewed interest in movie hall viewing. This innovation will help rebuild the movie-going habit and not just rely on periodic blockbusters to do the trick. Additionally, I don't think this in any way will impact media consumption from sources like OTT.”
It’s tough to say this will be a big success or not but there will be some initial signs of respite because India is a price-sensitive market and people like to have products and services at discounted prices, opines Karan taurani, SVP, Elara Capital. Also, the success of this model depends on the quality of content that comes.
One big challenge, according to Taurani, is PVR INOX deals with exhibitors, distributors and producers. If you look at the distributor share which is 48 percent, I don't think producers will lower that share because it will be a loss for them. Exhibitors will have to shelf out 80-90 percent of distributor share of the new ticket price. Hence, the ticket price for the consumer may come down but distributor share will eventually go up.
“Other than this, it is a good business model since for multiplexes as 40 percent cost is generally fixed and whether there are 10 people in the hall or 20, it would not really make a huge difference on the business,” he added.
Will the terms and conditions impact the model?
Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Equities calls it a win-win for customer and PVR INOX. This move will help PVR INOX augment occupancy on weekdays when it is low. However, there are quite a few conditions that may limit its offtake.
On this, Dutta is of the opinion that this ideology is absolutely wrong. “If today an airline provides you a flight for Rs 3000 to Mumbai, do you think there won’t be any terms and conditions involved? Of course there will be. I am also running a business.”
“Consumers may want this offer to be valid on weekends or with a recliner or even IMAX. But that’s not how businesses run, we are into a profitable organisation. Hypothetically, if I remove a lot of the terms and conditions, will they be willing to pay me INR 1200 a month? The answer is no. Hence, I have to balance. Rather, we made sure the brand's campaign and communication hasn’t camouflaged the terms and conditions factor at all,” the executive added.
There are no revenue expectations with the launch of this model as of now for Dutta but is taking this whole project to be a big kicker on the marketing side.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Digital media startups make up 28% of total M&E sector: MIB Report
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the digital media news and publishing sectors together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that digital media saw an emergence of about 100 startups as a sub-sector in the Media and Entertainment industry, making up 28.20 per cent of the total M&E sector in 2022.
The next largest contributor to the M&E sector was the entertainment sub-sector of startups with 28 per cent of the share.
The digital media news and publishing sector together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures.
OOH Media and digital media blogging startups took up the least amount of the pie by acquiring just 0.80 per cent, with the emergence of just three startups in 2022.
Quoting figures from the EY-FICCI Report of 2023, the M&E report also noted the gradual growth of the digital media sector in the past five years. In 2017, the sector stood at just Rs 119 billion and grew to Rs 571 billion in 2022, making it a remarkable 380 per cent increase in five years.
Looking forward, the report revealed the sector is expected to be worth Rs 862 billion by 2025, marking a jump of 50 per cent.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Reuters video journalist killed in missile fire in Lebanon
According to the news agency, Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
A video journalist with news agency Reuters, Issam Abdallah, has been killed in missile fire in southern Lebanon.
Six other journalists were also injured in the incident on Friday.
The journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were close to the Israel border to capture the trade of fire.
According to Reuters, Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hotstar owner Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Star India: Report
The merger is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, Novi Digital Entertainment owns the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be merging with its parent firm Star India. The company has started the process for the same and both parties have already filed the merger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The move is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business.
In their application to the merger, both Star and Novi reportedly said that the move would help them scale the businesses and boost synergies, operational efficiencies and growth, apart from optimising resources and lower costs.
On the other hand, Walt Disney Co. has been in talks with Reliance Industries, SUN TV and Blackstone over the partial or complete sale of Star India's assets such as TV and streaming.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp