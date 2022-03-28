'Opposition giving publicity to The Kashmir Files by talking about it'

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala while responding to the popularity generated by the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, has asked the opposition if it has no other issues to discuss other than giving the film overt publicity and importance. Poonawala said this during a conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, during the webcast as part of Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and analysis platform. He said that though he respects the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri and has been a co-panelist with him on many occasions, he does not necessarily agree with his views.

He said if the opposition did not like the movie they should not be talking about it and giving it overt publicity and questioned the opposition and said that the tallest leaders are talking about the film as if there are no pressing issues for the country.

“Fuel prices are hitting the roof, there is a big problem of unemployment, and the economy is contracting. If people did not like ‘The Kashmir Files’ they should not talk about it. On one hand, you are giving it publicity and on the other hand, you are also criticizing it. And then they say the opposition has made an issue out of the movie and fighting over it”, he added.

Poonawala said he comes from a very liberal, interfaith and interreligious family and members of his family have showered praises on the film director for making The Kashmir Files. “Does that mean my family is communal’, he asked.

He further said there is no culture of minority or Muslim appeasement in Congress but the party has somehow has got the label of appeasement and that Congress has never countered this narrative. “There is nothing the Congress did out of the constitution for Muslims or minorities. It created a base for social cohesiveness for development of economically weaker sections. But Congress could never counter this perception around it”, he said.

On being asked if the Gandhi family should do strategic rethink, he said the Gandhis have been very honest and that the Congress leaders also have to take the responsibility upon themselves and not blame the Gandhis.

Poonawala added that Congress needs competent people on ground who can develop and mobilize a cadre or it may become a smaller party than a regional satrap. He said Congress needs to pull up its socks and merely criticizing the government will not work.

“What solutions will Congress provide to people vote for the party? How will you convince the fence sitter? What are you providing them for the economy, healthcare, governance, international relations for them to vote for you? It is very important for Congress to realize that every person that voted for BJP in 2014 or 2019 is not communal. He may have voted for BJP because you may not be fulfilling his requirement” he said.

He added that unlike Mamta Banerjee who owns TMC or Sharad Pawar who owns NCP, Akhilesh Yadav who own SP and others, the BJP is a cadre-driven party run by the RSS. “The Gandhi’s don’t own the Congress, they are there because Congress supporters have reposed their trust on them” he said.

Further coming down on opposition, the political analyst said the debate of Hindu Vs Hindutva is redundant. “The issues of debate are if Modi’s policies are working well for the country, how was demonetization good for the country, if GST is working. If you play on this pitch, it will be the victory of BJP. You are fighting on non-issues and filing to understand what the people want. BJP has created a social base and it is giving them a minimum price guarantee … pride. And it has a base of over 40%.”

On Russia-Ukraine War, he said historically Indian Foreign Mission has always taken a neutral stand.

On being asked if the idea of united opposition is farfetched Poonawala said a national-level broad cohesive unit will have to be built for 2024 elections. The BJP is creating bigger coalition of partners as compared to NDA. On the question of his recent controversial statement on a reality show, Poonawala said, he did the right thing by speaking the truth as he had to save his transgender friend Saisha from elimination. “I spoke the truth and did the right thing”, he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)