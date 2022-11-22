Delhi HC restrains Palki Sharma from divulging ZMCL info to third party

The former Managing Editor of WION has given an undertaking that she would not share proprietary information belonging to Zee Media with any third party

The Delhi High Court in a suit filed by Zee Media Corporation Limited against Palki Sharma Upadhyay has restrained the former Managing Editor of WION from divulging any confidential and proprietary information belonging to Zee Media Corporation Limited to any third party or to the benefit of any third party.

Zee Media was represented by Trust Legal through Partner Ritwika Nanda and Associate Partner, Akshita Salampuria and led by Joy Basu, Senior Advocate in a suit seeking declaration, permanent injunction and damages for breach of the terms of the contract of employment including but not limited to restraining the Defendant from divulging any confidential and proprietary information of Zee Media to any organisation/ third party and adherence of the mandatory notice period.

The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18.

In addition to the interim direction, the defendant appearing on advance notice has given an undertaking that the defendant would not divulge any confidential or proprietary information belonging to Zee Media to any other third party.

