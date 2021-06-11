Ad volume for Durables on Radio grew 4.3x in Jan-Apr'21: TAM adex

The Durables sector witnessed growth in advertising volume across media during Jan- April’21 as compared to the same period last year. The sector witnessed the highest growth in radio and digital. While ad volume for Durables sector on Radio grew sharply by 4.3 times in Jan-Apr'21 YoY, over 3.5x rise has been observed in ad insertions of the sector on Digital medium during the same period.

The ad volumes of the Durables sector on Television grew by 2.3 times whereas, on print, the ad space grew 2.4c during Jan-Apr’21 YoY.

On TV, the top five categories accounted for 59% of the sector's ad volume share, while the top ten advertisers added more than 50% share of ad volumes with Bajaj Electricals at the top of the list.

165 new brands appeared in Jan-Apr’21 compared to the same period last year. Panasonic Air Conditioner (the top new brand) belonged to the Air Conditioners category and Atomberg Fan from Fan category was second among the new durables sector brand.

News was the preferred genre for the sector followed by the GEC and these top two genres together contributed to 78% share of ad volumes.

On the other hand, Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category dominated the Durables sector, solely accounting for 42% of the sector ad space in Jan-Apr’21. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser with a 17% share of ad space and the top 10 advertisers added more than 50% of the sector ad space share.

Print saw more than 995 new brands in the Jan-Apr’21 over Jan-Apr’20 with Haier Inverter Expert AC topping the new brand list followed by Kent Smart Chef Appliances.

On Radio, Mixers/Grinders topped with 17% of the ad volumes’ share followed by Air Coolers and Solar Products Range. During Jan-Apr’21, the top 10 advertisers had accounted for 63% share of Durables sector ad volumes with Philips Electronics India at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, 104 new brands were observed in the same period. Philips Mixer was the top new brand on Radio medium, while three out of the top ten new brands were from the Solar Products Range category.

On Digital medium, the Vacuum Cleaners category topped with 21% of the sector’s ad insertions. The top ten advertisers accounted for 72% share of ad insertions during Jan-Apr’21 with Dyson Technology India leading the list.

