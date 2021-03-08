ZEE5 urges audience to celebrate spirit of womanhood with #RoleReversal campaign

Through this campaign, ZEE5 encourages the audience to respect and celebrate HER for all the little and big things she does but unfortunately, isn’t thanked enough for

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ZEE5, an OTT platform and multilingual storyteller, has unveiled its latest campaign #RoleReversal urging the audience to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and show them the love and respect they truly deserve. True to its name, the campaign features several incidents, starting from mythology to everyday occurrences wherein gender roles between men and women are reversed, eventually ending with a thought-provoking message of how women deserve much more respect than they currently receive.

Through this campaign, ZEE5 encourages the audience to respect and celebrate HER for all the little and big things she does but unfortunately, isn’t thanked enough for. Every day is a great day to celebrate and honor womanhood, but International Women's Day gives one an extra reason to do just that. ZEE5 wishes a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing ladies out there! Celebrate the occasion with some purposeful and inspiring women-centric stories on ZEE5.​

