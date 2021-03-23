Zee Cinema ties up with ACC Cement for brand integration with Pankaj Tripathi

Zee Cinema successfully ties up with ACC Cement to highlight the benefits of the latter’s product line – ACC Gold Water Shield Cement. For this, the channel brings forth one of the most trusted faces in Hindi Cinema, Pankaj Tripathi, to educate its viewers about ACC’s unique water-resistant cement formula. His immense talent and down to earth nature epitomise the integration’s messaging of being strong in quality and yet relatable to everyone. This is a continuation to Zee Cinema’s stellar tradition of using the power of entertainment to merge top brands with impactful messaging and help them reach the perfect set of audiences.

Through engaging content, the veteran actor, Pankaj Tripathi, effortlessly lays out the core messaging for the brand, as being resilient and reliable. Backed by the onscreen charisma of Pankaj Tripathi, there will be a series of creatively crafted communication to highlight the initiative. To personify this message, ACC Cement and Zee Cinema would also co-present brilliant movies which resonate with the brand’s offering.

Talking about the integration, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEEL said, “Zee Cinema has built its position within the hearts of millions of viewers through decades of quality and consistency. It’s a point of pride to join hands with another company like ACC Cement which has, also, created its own legacy of trust, dependency and superior results. It’s a well-crafted engagement which perfectly reflects the values of the channel, the brand and the key influencer. It’s as fresh and genuine as it can be, and the audiences would feel an instant connection with the same”.

Ashish Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, ACC Cement and Ambuja Cement said, “Our campaign aims at inspiring individual home builders to protect their homes by building them with India's 1st water repellent Cement - ACC Gold Water Shield. With products like Gold Water Shield Cement, ACC has always aimed at creating innovative need-based products and communication that connects with its consumers, just like the stories weaved by Pankaj Tripathi and Zee Cinema that connects with the audiences to get relevant message across. This makes ACC’s Association with them a KAMAAL Ki Jodi.

Ruchir Tiwari, Cluster Head - Zee Hindi Movies, added on, “We strive to exceed audience expectations with movies and entertainment of superior quality and grandeur. This has been the reason we have sustained such levels of audience trust and engagement. Here, with this unique brand integration highlighting ACC Gold Water-Shield Cement, we were able to impart the same level of excellence. We bolstered this integration by connecting the brand messaging directly with our powerful movie line-up and leveraging the perfect influencer to personify the communication.”

Havas Media Group is the media buying partner for the campaign.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “In keeping with Havas Media Group’s meaningful media (Mx) philosophy, we are delighted to associate with Zee Cinema and ACC’s latest campaign and provide the most meaningful media experience to our client and its audience. The communication is not only centred on the brand’s unique Water Shield proposition but also highlights the importance of water, which is delivered effortlessly by the charming Pankaj Tripathi. His persona resonates well with the brand. We look forward to creating many more such meaningful media experiences.”

As a part of this integration, ACC Cements and Zee Cinema will also co-present the movies - World Television Premiere of ‘The Power’ on 27th March at 8 pm and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ on 3rd April.

