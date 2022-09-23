YouTube Works Awards India 2022 celebrates landmark ad campaigns

The awards recognise brands and agencies for the most innovative and effective campaigns on YouTube in the past year

The YouTube Works Awards India 2022, conducted in partnership with Kantar, recognises the brilliant minds who produced the most innovative and effective campaigns on YouTube in the past year. The winning campaigns showcased how YouTube was the perfect platform to help engage a diverse audience while also driving impressive results.

It was a year of building brands and using digital media as an effective tool for marketing and growth. YouTube Works Awards India 2022 drew in finalists from various industries, making it not only diverse but competitive as well. With YouTube serving as a major medium for advertising campaigns that proved their worth throughout the year and showcased innovative thinking were celebrated at the awards. The campaigns were picked for creatively, strategically, and effectively leveraging YouTube to achieve a clear business impact.

Keynote speaker, Satya Raghavan (Director, Marketing Partners, Google India) said, “Video’s intrinsic appeal to India’s diverse internet user base has made YouTube the ‘go-to’ for millions of viewers across the country – for knowledge, know-how, learning, and entertainment. Brands too have recognised YouTube’s indispensability in reaching their consumers at scale to drive business impact. These award-winning campaigns demonstrate some of the most innovative and effective ways businesses are leveraging YouTube’s unique ability to position brands right at the intersection of culture and trends, creative storytelling, and cutting-edge human technology that together help them build personalised and meaningful connections with their consumers. I’m especially pleased that brands are tapping into YouTube’s increasing presence in our living rooms through Connected TV and gaining preference through the platform’s innovations and flexibility. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all our partners in making YouTube the #1 in reach and watch-time among ad-supported online video platforms in India and a solid springboard for their creativity.”

List of winners at YouTube Works Awards India 2022

In the Media Innovation category, which recognised campaigns that had a media-first approach, Listerine (J&J) and agency partners Blink Digital & Interactive Avenues took home the prize.

The Local Connection category, which celebrated campaigns executed in the local language for linguistically diverse consumers, saw HUL and Mindshare’s Knorr campaign come out on top for their live Cook-along show — Cook with MaKaPa.

In the 6-second storytelling category, Mondelez, Ogilvy and Wavemaker knocked it out of the park with their Perk Disclaimers YouTube campaign and emerged as winners.

They also won the Big Screen, Big Results award for their campaign Cadbury #GoodluckGirls. The challenge to get people to start talking about Dairy Milk again, while growing sales was met by their Dairy Milk campaign, who leveraged YouTube-enabled TVs magnificently.

For campaigns which delved into social causes under the category ‘Force For Good’, HP India and MediaMonks swept away the top prize. HP India’s ‘Diya Se Diya Jalo’ campaign made an impact beyond just a great tagline by using YouTube’s advanced contextual targeting, creating a cultural moment.

The Long-form Storytelling category saw CottonKing and Fifth Estate take home the top prize for their Bahubeej campaign. Through the heartwarming campaign, the brand championed the modern woman and broke stereotypes.

In the Brand X Creator category, which celebrates brands that collaborate with creators, Amazon and Interactive Avenue’s ‘Alexa’ campaign won the award. Amazon partnered with popular YouTube creator Janice on her digital chat show — Social Media Star with Janice, showcasing Alexa’s fun side.

Mondelez, Ogilvy & Wavemaker’s ‘Cadbury Celebrations’ campaign, which launched during Diwali, took home the top prize in not only the Tech Meets Creative category but also won the Grand Prix. With mom-and-pop stores struggling to cope after multiple waves of the pandemic, the ad campaign that featured Shah Rukh Khan, who swooped in to lift people’s spirits and champion small businesses in the process.

The #YoutubeWorks winners were shortlisted by an elite 11-member Grand Jury comprising the best minds from the marketing and advertising industry. On the jury were Chair of the Jury Josy Paul (Chairman & CCO, BBDO India), Kainaz Karmakar (CCO, Ogilvy India), Dheeraj Sinha (CEO - Leo Burnett South Asia & Chairman - BBH India), Prasun Basu (Head - Growth & Digital transformation, Kantar), Gayatri Yadav (CMO, Sequoia India and SEA), Vikrant Mudaliar (CMO, Dream11), Gautami Kale (Founder, Slayy Point), Prajakta Koli (Founder, Mostly Sane), Atique Kazi (President - Data , Performance, Digital GroupM), Vikram Sakhuja (Group CEO, Madison Media) and Sidharth Rao (CEO, Dentsu McGarryBowen).

Speaking about the event, Josy Paul said, “The quality of nominations we have reviewed has been fantastic and our discussions were made more valuable with perspectives from within YouTube’s creator ecosystem. It's great to see that brands are keeping in lock-step with the possibilities and potential of YouTube’s dynamic growth, not just in viewership, but in the range of opportunities – from smartphones to the living room and from Shorts to podcasts – the platform now provides brands to make creativity a lever for business growth.”

The night of festivities also included performances by Vidya Vox, Shankar Tucker, Yashraj Mukhate and Amit Trivedi, among others.

