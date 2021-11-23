Yami Gautam roped in as first brand ambassador of Good Vibes

Inspired by nature’s good intentions and crafted with its goodness, Good Vibes, a Purplle private brand, announces Yami Gautam as their brand ambassador. The Bollywood beauty will feature in the brand’s first full scale campaign introducing Good Vibes and its signature Rosehip range. Good Vibes is a Purplle owned private label, with an array of skincare and haircare solutions, including, face wash, serum, facemask, shampoo, shower gel, and facial oils, all inspired by nature’s goodness.

Yami Gautam exudes the girl-next-door charm and her appointment, as ambassador, will accelerate the brand’s mission to deliver ingredient-led skincare to women across the country. In the recent past, Yami Gautam has emerged as a strong influence for embracing her natural self and has inspired women to explore their natural beauty. This has strong synergy with the brand’s belief of using natural beauty ingredients while staying away from harmful chemical ingredients.

In keeping with the same spirit, Good Vibes and Yami join hands to launch the first-ever brand campaign #GlowKaMissingPiece. Centered on the glow offered by natural ingredients, the campaign unravels to display that with Good Vibes Serums, you will never miss the glow. The campaign will be a series of two films and multiple shorties with 200+ influencers amplifying the campaign across social and digital channels.

The film sees Yami Gautam imagining, in a fun playful manner, how a marriage would feel if critical elements at different ceremonies were missing. Similarly, the inherent natural glow is crucial and if that is missing, every occasion seems incomplete. Good Vibes Rosehip serum infused with powerful Rosehip oil and other beauty oils and vitamins helps your skin achieve a radiant natural glow. The serum is lightweight so that it easily absorbs and paraben-free, sulphate-free and cruelty-free.

As the first brand ambassador for Good Vibes, Yami Gautam, said, “My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self in what makes you comfortable, and it feels great to work with a brand that echoes the same values. Good Vibes is truly a brand that demonstrates the purity of nature in its products and has over time become a confidante for all my beauty needs. I am excited to partner with the brand and bring nature-inspired beauty range to every woman!”

Speaking on the occasion, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com, said, “We are delighted to have actress Yami Gautam on board as the first ambassador for Good Vibes. The brand was born out of the consumers’ need for accessible, ingredient-led natural skincare products. Yami, with her charm, confidence, and authenticity, exuberates beauty for all. With her strong connect with the Indian audience, we envision Good Vibes reaching every household across the country. As we kick-start our first campaign, #GlowKaMissingPiece, we will continue to create magic with Yami, inspiring women to be their best selves, naturally!”

On creating the campaign, Priyanka Dey, Director, Brand Services, Ideas Farm, said, “In a cluttered beauty space of sameness, with #GlowKaMissingPiece we found the right balance for a light hearted story told through Yami Gautam. A striking visual that also communicates the larger product benefit of a healthy natural glow”

