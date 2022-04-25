WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce with ‘Everymile’

The new service will be led by Mark Steel who was previously Director, Retail & Consumer Industry at Google Cloud

WPP has launched ‘Everymile’ – expanding its offer with a new fully managed service that will provide brands with an outsourced direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce solution.

Everymile builds on WPP’s existing global omnichannel commerce capabilities in strategy, customer experience and technology development, adding demand generation, online trading and merchandising, supply chain and logistics.

It will enable companies and brands to deliver brand-led DTC commerce – from the customer’s screen to their doorstep – simply and cost-effectively.

The launch of Everymile makes WPP the only company in its sector to offer an end-to-end ecommerce solution.

The new service will be led by Mark Steel, previously Director, Retail & Consumer Industry at Google Cloud and before that Digital Director at Argos, where he worked with WPP CFO John Rogers, who is executive sponsor of Everymile.

Mark is joined by an experienced leadership team drawn from a range of commerce disciplines including logistics and fulfilment, customer service, technology and CRM, and from companies including Sainsbury’s, Disney Store and ASOS.

Everymile will look after the entire process from the minute a customer visits a brand’s website (having first helped the target audience to find that website) and clicks to order, through to the delivery of their purchase. Its solution will be tailored to a client’s specific demands and expectations, allowing brands with a business and commerce strategy in place to quickly overcome many of the operational challenges in ecommerce, such as lack of customer data, cost to entry and management of multiple third parties.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “The last couple of years have changed the way people shop forever. The acceleration of ecommerce, the shift to customers buying direct from brands, and the increasing importance of social in the commerce journey, have all meant that there is a demand for a fully managed service with omnichannel expertise. WPP is a leader in commerce services, with existing strength in strategy, creativity and integrated experience, and now is the perfect time to launch the Everymile service.”

As per John Rogers, CFO of WPP: “As digital penetration continues to grow at a significant rate, consumers now have even more choice and control of when and how they choose to buy. It is imperative for brands to develop an engaging, brand-led experience through which to build a direct relationship with their shoppers. At WPP we aim to deliver a unique service to our clients; building on our existing strength in commerce, Everymile provides a completely new proposition for brands – a fully managed direct-to-consumer commerce service that enables brands to successfully deliver their DTC ambitions through a strategic partnership with WPP.”

Mark Steel, CEO of Everymile, says, “Developing DTC capabilities is a strategic imperative for brands today, but we know that getting it right is complex. Everymile is there to help with those complexities, drawing upon our collective experience and expertise and helping brands short-circuit the set-up phase by using our proven go-tomarket strategy, technology and partnerships. We see ourselves as a growth partner for clients, helping build brand awareness and driving online sales for them, saving both time and stress. We look forward to working with the world’s most exciting brands to deliver their DTC commerce ambitions.”

