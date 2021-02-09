Wondrlab wins Panasonic Life Solution India’s business

Wondrlab, has signed up leading electrical equipment brand Panasonic Life Solutions India (earlier known as Anchor Electricals) under its experience platform. The brand is one of the largest domestic manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in India. With this, Wondrlab will showcase its prowess in traditional retail by creating a series of exclusive brand outlets for Panasonic Life Solution India’s diverse offerings. Further, it will partner the brand to help expand its retail footprint in India.

To kickstart this association, Wondrlab partnered with Panasonic Life Solutions India for benchmark retail design and build. The products will be showcased in its exclusive brand outlet located in Ghaziabad.

Sunil Narula, Vice President, Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “We are delighted to associate with Wondrlab to elevate our consumer connections across India. The showroom will display a varied range of products right from home automation, energy-efficient products to the latest addition of MirAIe – a premium IoT platform that instils future living, and Electric Vehicle Chargers. With our retail expansion in Ghaziabad – one of the fastest-growing real estate markets – we aim to offer our state-of-the-art products and services. This will give a holistic experience to consumers and enhance their selection process for high quality-based products.”

Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Wondrlab specialises in traditional retail and technological innovations in the experiential space. Our work for Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leader in its electrical construction material category, has a mix of innovation and textbook traditional retail that will help the brand take forward its retail ambitions in India. The first-of-its-kind store in Ghaziabad – the city known for its cultural heritage and industrialisation – will be used as a prototype for all the upcoming outlets. We are very excited to partner with Panasonic Life Solutions India in their retail journey.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)