What makes Saif Ali Khan a nawab of brand endorsements?
From refined roles to captivating brand endorsements, Khan’s journey continues to influence and inspire audiences worldwide
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. As the versatile actor completes yet another trip around the sun, it is a perfect time to delve into his remarkable brand journey. From his beginnings in the film industry to becoming a renowned figure in the branding world of endorsements and beyond, Saif’s journey has been one of sustained appeal.
Khan’s alignment of film roles with his brand promotions portrayed his shrewd understanding of the entertainment industry. Khan has endorsed several brands over the years including products and services in the fashion, lifestyle and consumer goods sectors. His sophisticated image has made him a sought-after choice for advertisers looking to target a specific demographic. On his birthday, e4m delved into the Bollywood nawab's branding and advertising journey.
Acko
Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Tata Play Binge
Almost two months ago, Tata Play Binge rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talked about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Dollar Lehar
Dollar Industries collaborated with actor Saif Ali Khan as the face of Dollar Lehar, the affordable product segment of the brand. The brand will shoot a 360-degree advertising campaign with the actor across print, electronic, outdoor & online.
Lay’s Gourmet
Almost six months ago, Lay's Gourmet, the premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s, announced the ‘Nawab of Bollywood,’ Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.
The actor will bring his charm and flair, reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves o be savoured.
Pizza Hut
Saif and Shehnaaz Gill jointly promoted Pizza Hut for their new range of 10 new pizzas which, they claimed, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
Selected Homme
Selected Homme unveiled its latest digital campaign starring actor & brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan. Khan presented the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection.
The campaign opened with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who expressed what timeless fashion and legacy mean to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals.
Wardwizard Innovations
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement, the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
Boult Audio
Almost one year back, Homegrown consumer electronics player, Boult Audio roped in actor Saif Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassadors.
Pepperfry
Pepperfry launched its Diwali Campaign’22 - ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
This is a first-of-its-kind 360-degree media campaign that incorporates memes around the brand’s omnichannel play.
Kareena and Saif feature in a light-hearted, comic film epitomizing Pepperfry’s vast range of unique offerings through their banter. This year’s campaign film will introduce a ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format.
Vedanta Aluminium questions the real meaning of 'azadi' in new film for Independence Day
The film also echoes the role of aluminium as the backbone for numerous critical applications in the modern world
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 7:00 PM | 4 min read
Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is launching a multi-channel campaign called ‘#AzadiKaAsliMatlab’ (The True Meaning of Freedom), on the occasion of India’s Independence Day 2023. The campaign pivots around a film encapsulating the nation’s progress on several fronts. It was launched on 14th August on YouTube, and will be subsequently rolled out across all leading social media platforms on 15th August.
The film also echoes the role of aluminium as the backbone for numerous critical applications in the modern world, accelerating India’s transformation into a hub of world-class manufacturing and innovation. It will be accompanied by a print campaign on 15th August, based on the theme ‘Aluminium from the earth takes India to the skies’.
The #AzadiKaAsliMatlab campaign envisages freedom as a broad concept that transcends existing implications of the term. Taking inspiration from the query ‘Azadi Ka Kya Matlab Hai’ (What Does Freedom Mean To You?), the film encourages its diverse audience to reflect more deeply on what freedom means to them personally.
Freedom today manifests itself in many forms, signifying various things to different people. For example, the film depicts how India is a vast country home to numerous families separated by long distances, due to their work or education needs. Aluminium is facilitating modern transportation, such as through aluminium-bodied trains and aircrafts, that help bring them closer. Similarly, the video also highlights how aluminium is addressing our national security needs through its extensive uses in electronics, satellites, rockets, defence equipment, fighter jets etc.
Expanding on this theme, the video further links freedom to deliverance from urban and rural poverty, from inadequate infrastructure, and even from the restrictive dependence on foreign imports, with aluminium, a metal of strategic importance, as the unifying thread.
The launch of the video was preceded by online teasers and will be followed by engaging creatives summing up the core theme of the campaign. Vedanta Aluminium is also supplementing the online campaign with several offline touchpoints, including multilingual front page ads in leading dailies, scribble boards for employees to pen their thoughts across Vedanta Aluminium’s operations, and on-ground activations through broader community celebrations.
Through its versatile properties, aluminium has established itself as a critical raw material crucial for building a self-reliant India, freeing it from both supply instabilities and geopolitical volatility. Building on aluminium’s ubiquity as the second-most important metal in the world today, the campaign uniquely leverages the ‘metal of the future’ as a metaphor of what it means to be free in the 21st century.
Aluminium's remarkable versatility, and India’s ability to produce it sustainably, is heralding a transformative era in the country’s manufacturing landscape. The metal is playing a pivotal role in the following key sectors that are vital to a self-reliant, resurgent India:
- Hi-Tech Manufacturing: Domestic aluminium can power India’s rise as the hi-end manufacturing hub of the world, as it is a critical raw material for this sunrise sector.
- Aerospace: Aluminium and its alloys are essential for building modern aircraft, owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio and anti-corrosive nature. This also makes it useful for building drones for both industrial and military applications.
- Defence: Aluminium lends itself to several cutting-edge applications in weapons, armour and field communications within the global defence sector, epitomizing the nation's self-reliance in an especially crucial domain.
- Construction and Infrastructure: Aluminium's malleability, ductility and durability makes it indispensable in sustainable, ‘green’ construction. This bolsters the nation's infrastructure development, offering eco-friendly alternatives for a self-reliant future.
- Automotive: Aluminium's high strength to weight ratio and durability has helped it find increasing adoption in the automotive sector. It is also driving the transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) and vehicular lightweighting.
- Power generation & distribution: Aluminium is playing a crucial role in the global transition to Net Zero, by propelling the advancement of renewable energy through technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines. It is also essential in power distribution and storage.
- Packaging: Aluminium's infinite recyclability has encouraged packaging industries to opt for the metal for uses such as aluminium foil and cans, signifying freedom from plastic pollution while also preserving the planet.
DS Group marks Founders' Day with a campaign centred on creation
The film has been created by The Titus Upputuru Company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:45 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of its 94th Founders’ Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate unveils its latest corporate film, "Create What is Worth Creating." This visually stunning and thought-provoking film is a testament to DS Group's unwavering commitment and passion to deliver innovative and quality products.
The Group’s journey started in the by-lanes of Chandni Chowk and has for 94 years remained steadfast in its relentless pursuit to create what truly matters while giving impetus to customer loyalty and satisfaction. A visual odyssey, the AV celebrates this ingrained philosophy of pioneering innovation, igniting imagination, and fostering a culture where every endeavour provides a canvas for boundless creativity.
Created by The Titus Upputuru Company, the film beautifully captures the essence of DS Group's collective spirit of making a lasting impact through a captivating blend of visual storytelling. It pays tribute to its age-old traditions and values while looking ahead at an inspiring future.
"At DS Group, we have always believed that in passion, lies the spark that commands the power to transform ordinary tasks into extraordinary achievements. Our corporate film exemplifies our core philosophy, ‘Jo bhi Karo Dil Se Karo’ and stresses our focus on efforts and endeavors that hold an intrinsic value.” said Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.
"I am grateful for this opportunity. Over the years my respect and love for DS Group has only grown. It is an inspiring story that needs to be told. In all my years of interaction with different personnel across the organisation, there was one thing in common: whatsoever they did, it was with the Dil. I hope this truth shines through,” said Titus on the film.
Shah Rukh Khan adds a touch of fantasy in new Sunfeast Dark Fantasy ads
Khan has been roped in as the new face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:15 PM | 4 min read
ITC's Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has announced Shah Rukh Khan as the new face of the brand.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces its renewed brand proposition, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ aiming to establish a profound connection with its consumers. This innovative concept springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in our everyday lives. With this new perspective, the brand seeks to resonate across diverse consumer segments, encouraging personal flights of fantasy anytime, anywhere. Shah Rukh Khan who is loved by everyone truly represents the fantasy of his innumerable fans across the world. This synergy between the two makes it a fantastical combination.
This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the brand as the ‘King of Bollywood’ joins forces with the ‘King of Biscuits’. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy embarks on the journey of ‘Har Dil ki Fantasy’, and invites consumers to partake in an extraordinary adventure guided by Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and delectable indulgence of its biscuits. This chapter not only redefines the brand but also elevates the concept of fantasy in hearts of individuals nationwide.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division, shared his thoughts on the exciting partnership with Shah Rukh Khan: "We are supremely excited to have the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as the face of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. He is an iconic figure. His charm, sophistication, and larger than life persona makes him the ideal choice to represent the brand. With this association, we are confident of elevating the brand's presence and further reinforce its connection with consumers. Together, we aim to take people on an extraordinary journey that celebrates their fantasies, making it a memorable experience."
Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies have brought joy to millions of hearts, expressed his views on joining hands with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: "I am delighted to associate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, a brand that is truly loved by all of us. The brand's new proposition of ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy' deeply resonates with me, as it encourages everyone to imagine, fantasize and live the extraordinary; an idea which I truly believe in. I am happy to be a part of this exciting and unique journey of fulfilling fantasies”.
Romi Nair, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka expressed his joy on the exciting collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: “We know that everyone fantasizes and “Har Dil ki Fantasy” is born out of that insight. This campaign encourages everyone to take “flights of fantasy” and come back alive. And to bring this idea to life, who better than Shah Rukh Khan who is the Fantasy of India. The campaign brings Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar that we all love him for. He will charm India with this campaign.”
The TVC, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, begins at a salon’s waiting area where a lady eagerly awaits her turn. To kill time, she enjoys a Choco Fills cookie, which instantly transports her to a fantasy, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan magically appears and indulges her, styling her hair, applying makeup and tending her nails. She comes back with a smile, realising it was all in her fantasy and shares a cookie with a puzzled girl nearby. Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover highlights the delightful experience, "Crunchy cookie mein molten choco". The commercial concludes with Shah Rukh Khan exclaiming, "Har Dil Ki Fantasy" as a pack of the cookies is showcased.
The campaign is set to launch across India in 8 different languages. It will be broadcasted across digital, social media platforms and television channels, forming an integral part of the comprehensive pan-India media plan.
Further, with the advent of this association and the brand's new proposition, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is all set to carve an everlasting place in the hearts of its customers by offering them an unmatched experience that blends fantasy with reality.
Amidst air of curiosity, the brand unveiled an enticing teaser starring Shah Rukh Khan, presented in Hindi, Tamil and various other languages across social media platforms through influential figures. This strategic move swiftly captured the public’s attention, sparkling widespread discussion. The teasers collectively garnered impressive traction across diverse social media channels, further amplified as fans enthusiastically shared the content across various platforms.
JSW Paints questions our biases about colours in new Independence Day ad
The campaign has been conceptualized by TBWA\India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
JSW Paints celebrates the diverse colours of India in its new Independence Day campaign. Conceptualized by TBWA\India, the thought-provoking campaign promotes national unity and challenges perceptions as a step towards a progressive and harmonious nation. The new campaign has been launched across digital platforms.
The film captures the perceptions attached to colours. As the painters are painting a wall with different colours, the onlookers & passers-by pause giving their candid and diverse reactions. The diversity of these reactions is stark. While some of the onlookers appear visibly bothered by the colours, some are puzzled, some are amused with the colours, while a few others remain unfazed. As the ad progresses, a heart-warming moment unfolds when the two painters come face to face and exchange smiles. This pivotal moment is catalytic, reflecting the potential for diverse colours to unite, making the climax both poignant and impactful. As the painters complete their work, the wall painting reveals that colours are free and have no limitations. This metaphor underscores the fact that our nation's true beauty and essence lie in the freedom we enjoy.
Commenting on the new Independence Day campaign, AS Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our new Independence Day campaign brings out diverse perspectives of our society. Through this film, we aim to highlight that we should not limit colours with our thoughts and perceptions but set them free to unleash true beauty. The film urges every Indian to freely choose colours to make India beautiful.”
According to Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, “Openness to new perspectives is a key dimension of thinking beautiful. The Independence Day film showcases that in a thought provoking way. It captures the message that only when we free colours from our inherent perceptions that we’ve tied to them will our country truly become beautiful, which is something that JSW Paints has been championing through their initiatives.”
According to Russell Barrett, CEO, TBWA\India, “Over the years JSW Paints has redefined the category with initiatives and actions that are in essence disruptive, beautiful thoughts. This Independence Day film carries on that tradition. Here we challenge the inherent perception about colours and what those mean when looked at from a new perspective. Challenging perceptions is a key dimension of thinking beautiful. This Independence Day, let's embrace the vibrant and beautiful diversity that makes our nation.”
Chaitanya Ramalingegowda to deliver keynote address at Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru
To be held on August 18, 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:27 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
Taking the center stage is the Director & Co-founder of the D2C mattress and furniture startup Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda. Founded in 2016 as an e-commerce mattress company, Wakefit has evolved as a home solutions company and gone beyond the digital space with around 33 physical stores and plans to reach the century mark soon. Ramalingegowda shares his insights on the topic. “Building Trust in the Home and Sleep Market: The Role of Authenticity and Transparency in Marketing.”
Responsible drinking has been a serious commitment that alcoholic beverage major Diageo adheres by. The messaging in its campaigns also promote responsible drinking and the company upholds this commitment through its responsible marketing principles. The company states, “celebrating moderation, addressing harmful use of alcohol and providing people with the tools they need to make the right choice about drinking – or not drinking.” Taking this forward Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India speaks on ‘Progressive Portrayal’ at the Pitch CMO Summit.
Mensa Brands was founded in 2021 with an aim to build global digital first brands by recognizing and partnering with the right founders, brands and investing in their business. By optimizing and leveraging Mensa’s knowledge and efficiency in ecommerce, technology, marketing the digital brands are in the position to scale up and take their brands to the global market through their D2C strategy. Mensa’s focuses on digital first brands in the lifestyle, home and beauty verticals. With Mensa Brands now betting big on omnichannel to scale up its brand, we are joined by Aishwarya Mahesh, Business Head - Beauty & FMCG, Mensa talks on ‘Building Beauty At Mensa Brands.’
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
‘Contract with Meta was cancelled as they were not doing the valuation of Tips correctly’
Kumar Taurani, CMD of Tips Industries, recently spoke to e4m exclusively about the music industry, subscription model, expansion plans and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 14, 2023 8:23 AM | 6 min read
Kumar Taurani, Chief Managing Director of Tips Industries, can talk about music, OTT and films with the same ease and depth.
The firebrand entrepreneur, who has also produced some popular Bollywood movies like ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Toh Baat Pakki’ and ‘Race 2’ as well, is credited with successfully moulding Tips into India’s third largest music company after Saregama and Super Cassettes Industries Limited. The company went public in 1999.
Taurani (64), who founded Tips in 1975 along with his brother Ramesh Taurani, wears many hats. He runs a film distribution business and serves as the Chairman of the Indian Music Industry, under which two royalty bodies PPL and IPRS operate.
Amid changing landscape in India's music industry following the entry of music streaming platforms, Tips is standing tall and strong. The company recently reported an impressive record in revenue growth. During Q1 FY24, the company achieved a remarkable revenue of ₹52.6 Cr, which represented a substantial 54% year-on-year growth. Highest ever quarterly revenue growth for Tips. Their YouTube channel also experienced 132% year-on-year increase growth during this period, with an impressive 85.5 Mn subscribers and an incredible 48.3 Bn YouTube views in Q1FY24.
Taurani is the man of the moment. E4m spoke to him exclusively on a range of topics last week.
Excerpts:
You reported 54% y-o-y growth. Your YouTube channel grew by 132%. How crucial this growth is for the music industry in general and Tips in particular?
The music industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years as people’s love and craze for music never went down. Deep diving into the revenue numbers, we can say that the industry is fostering a better future with a cohesive approach of all the companies. Tips began its journey in the 1990s with smooth returns on the investment meeting the requirement of the music industry.
The company eventually saw competition in the market when radio and MP3 entered the industry and the business went down during that phase. Despite confronting ups and downs, we perpetually continued our journey.
In today’s digital world, where everything is still two minutes away from the door, the music of choice can be played in seconds. The way the music industry has evolved in the last five to ten years is not only benefitting the listeners but also helping the music producers in expanding the markets in no time.
Digital media is growing by leaps and bounds and 75% of business comes from digital. Digital offers two-way communication and you can listen to what you love to listen to.
Our consistent gains in market share and the continuous improvement in our rankings signify the effectiveness of our business approach, our ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, and most importantly, the loyalty and support of our valued customers.
Besides offering and retaining a series of musicals in the movies we created long back, we worked with Atif Aslam for eight to 10 years in making exclusive songs putting different melodies of the music. Over 90% of the music recorded by Atif belongs solely to Tips.
Our focus remains on nurturing talent, creating compelling music content, and enhancing our market presence through strategic collaborations and partnerships.
How challenging is it to sustain in the battleground of reels and social media?
We are established in the market where other companies are approaching us for music content. However, the companies are unaware of our real holdings and how fast we have crossed the double digits in the last couple of years.
Our numbers went up from Rs 90 crores in 2021 to Rs 186 crores in 2023 when we were not even available partners with JioSaavn, Wynk and Ganna. Unequivocally, we exist in the market because our content is organically sold and people love it. Moreover, the platforms like Jio Saavn are now returning to our platform as we are still connected with the roots with credible market share.
Vernacular markets are growing fast. How do you plan to diversify your content portfolio to meet the demand?
As I mentioned earlier, we have been into the music business since the 1990s but have faced stumbling blocks between 2003 and 2016. Interestingly, Jio entered in 2016 and we decided to expand our business in the regional languages as well. However, with the pan-India and pan-world marketing approach, we are targeting 120 crores of Hindi speaking audience.
You have collaborated with Sony Music Publishing. What are your objectives and revenue targets with this partnership?
We have partnered with four big companies in the world, including Honor, Sony and Merlin Entertainment. We have given our publishing rights to SONY. The company crucially helps us in escalating our global presence in the form of featuring international singers and stars in our Indian songs. We cannot share the numbers, but we can say that with Sony our projections went up in the last five years.
You forged partnerships with Google and Meta as well. What kind of partnerships are they? What are your revenue targets with twin partnerships?
We are in good relations with Google as the company helps in resolving copyright issues with other competitors in the market. We were also in contract with Meta for the last two years. However, we haven’t renewed the contract this year because they were not correctly doing the valuation of our company and were also unable to meet our overall requirements, and therefore, we cancelled the partnership. Our total consumption is billions including YouTube and other platforms.
Can you share your marketing strategy and media mix?
Let me share one old anecdote. There was a movie called ‘Phool aur Kaante’ which was released in 1991 and Tips gave one song for the movie and we earned lakhs after investing 50,000 as the promotional charges. In a nutshell, the core marketing strategy always lies within the product which is marketed and the amount of investment made on that.
Furthermore, we continue to create and recreate our music content to bring more innovation and advancement to the song packages. This is precisely how we are fostering our content marketing. We are cherishing the way we leverage digital media in amplifying our footfalls across the music industry.
You have seen the music industry grow and diversity over the past four decades. Have you spotted any emerging trends in the music industry?
There is a lot more that is yet to have happened in music. A lot more work has to be done in making the quality of sound better. 5G will also reshape the industry in the coming years. More importantly, the wifi can be provided free of cost across the hinterlands.
The content consumption time on digital platforms is going up every day which helps us in growing our reach more effectively and efficiently. We are also seeing a proportionate revenue growth coming from short video content, public performances, and subscription plans. In fact, public performance is our fastest growing portfolio post-pandemic.
I believe the subscription revenue Tips generating now, should be increased from 5% to 50% in the coming years. The subscription model holds a promising future for the entire music industry.
(Transcribed by Tanya Dwivedi)
Why are FMCG majors bullish on their e-commerce channels?
Leading legacy firms Nestle, ITC, Marico and HUL have launched their own D2C channels. Some like Amul and Dabur are next in the line
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 14, 2023 8:10 AM | 7 min read
At a time when an increasing number of D2C players are setting up brick-and-mortar businesses to widen their distribution mix, legacy FMCG players like Procter & Gamble (pgshop.com), Hindustan Unilever Limited (theUshop.com) and ITC (ITCstore.in) have either launched their Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales channels in the recent past or are in the beta-phase to launch one. To fortify their D2C presence, they have started their own digital-first brands and are also on an acquisition spree.
The move has already started giving them a dividend. Nestle’s online shop, for instance, contributed to 6.5% of the quarterly sales in June quarter. The company had launched their e-shop (mynestle.in) in October 2022. Marico expects 15% of its overall revenue over the next couple of years to come from its online business—from 9% at present. To achieve the target, the company has acquired ayurvedic personal care brand Just Herbs and healthy snack brand True Elements. Joining the bandwagon, Dabur has also soft launched its D2C channel-DaburShop.com- with a limited assortment of products in December 2022. The company is eyeing Rs 100 crore revenue from the sale of digital-first brands by the end of FY23.
“Dabur shop will become a one-stop shop of the entire Dabur range, including our ayurvedic medicines portfolio that’s not easily available on the e-commerce marketplace,” CEO Mohit Malhotra says.
Amul, which reported a turnover of Rs 72,000 Cr in 2022-23, which is much higher compared to HUL and Nestle India, is next in the line. The dairy major, which already has a massive network of distributors and retailers across India, is set to launch its e-shop soon to boost its sales from 5 percent at present to 10 percent in next one year, Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, told e4m.
“We are already within a radius of 200 kms of every single city in India. Now all this is being made e-commerce compliant. If you order something in the morning, you will get it by evening. The entire range of products would be easily available through this format,” said Mehta, who is eyeing to propel Amul into the league of “very large e-commerce players”.
At a time when legacy firms are adopting the D2C model, the leading D2C players are entering into brick-and-mortar businesses for growth as marketers increasingly believe that omni-channel is the way forward, especially when the consumption environment in India is under pressure, given high inflation.
Booming e-commerce
Through their own platforms, the FMCG companies seek to grab a large piece of the burgeoning ecommerce market in the country. As much as 15-25 percent of their total sales comes through various ecommerce platforms as of now.
The sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report. The government’s own estimate pegs it at US$ 350 billion by 2030.
According to ONDC website, India has the third largest online shoppers base globally, with 14 crore e-retail shoppers in 2020, only behind China and the US.
E-commerce is the second-largest contributor to India’s advertising expenditure pouring Rs 7,000 crore in a year with over 14 percent contribution in the overall advertising spend.
Profits and more
The move reflects companies’ commitment to resilience in the digital landscape, where online retailers and digital-first brands have gained prominence, says Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India).
Rathore explains, “Diversifying sales channels through e-commerce allows access to new markets and increased revenue. Direct sales on e-commerce platforms also ensure higher profits compared to traditional retail collaborations. Adopting an omnichannel approach enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty. Efficient product launches and promotions are facilitated through e-commerce platforms, reaching a wider audience with real-time performance evaluation.”
A survey by Invesp reveals 53% of online shoppers prefer to buy directly from a brand's website. This enables them to engage directly with customers, building brand loyalty and trust, Pranjal Rai, VP-Key Accounts at Magnon eg+ points out.
Eye on first-party data?
In the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, traditional FMCG brands are recognizing the value of direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. By establishing their own websites and apps, these brands not only secure a direct relationship with customers but also gain invaluable first-party data. This wealth of insights enables them to understand consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends, fuelling personalized experiences and informed decision-making, says Anil Solanki, Senior Director of dentsu X.
Solanki noted, “Embracing D2C platforms also empowers traditional FMCG brands to navigate the evolving market, foster brand loyalty, and deliver tailored offerings that resonate with their target audience.”
Rai echoes the sentiments. “One important outcome of this strategy is “Personalized Offering”; data helps marketers to innovate with personalized offers, promotions, and product bundles. They can experiment with new concepts and tailor experiences for different customer segments,” he noted, adding that as per an EY report, 89% of organizations in India believe that data is essential for delivering a superior customer experience.
“M&A sector to see a rejig”
The gradual shift of sales from retail to D2C channels will have profound implications for the ad and media sector. It results in heightened competition for advertising space in both traditional and digital channels, Rathore points out.
According to him, “Advertising budgets will shift as D2C brands allocate more resources to traditional channels for promoting physical stores, while legacy firms focus on digital and social media to establish direct connections with consumers.
Data-driven advertising becomes more prominent as both types of firms gather consumer insights through direct interactions, leading to personalized campaigns. Influencer marketing gains importance for both D2C brands and legacy firms entering the D2C space. Advertisers must develop new strategies to create seamless omnichannel experiences, while ad agencies need to adapt their expertise to cater to changing demands. Measurement and attribution challenges arise due to diversified advertising channels and touchpoints. Overall, the trend necessitates adaptation and agility in the advertising and media industry to optimize the opportunities presented by this evolving landscape, he says.
“All big tech companies and large publishers will get additional revenues not only due to increased competition but legacy companies will have much deeper pockets with mainline media budget movement on digital,” Rathore says.
Impact on Amazon & Flipkart
The trend may also have notable implications for major ecommerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart, experts speculate.
With brands now directly competing with them on their own turf, these marketplaces may face increased competition and a potential reduction in sales for certain FMCG product categories. Additionally, the FMCG companies' focus on building strong brand loyalty through personalized experiences may result in some customers shifting their allegiance from general ecommerce platforms to the brands' dedicated online stores, experts say.
Launching their D2C platforms also enables FMCG companies to extend their product portfolios beyond what is offered through traditional retail partners. This diversification allows them to introduce exclusive products and unique bundles, catering directly to specific customer segments and capturing niche markets that may have been overlooked in the past.
--
