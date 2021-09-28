What brands can learn about innovative advertising from Livspace

Today, when most brands focus on just one or two mediums to amplify their marketing voice, Livspace is making its presence felt on an entirely different level. The credit goes to the brand’s inventive take on their fundamental marketing principle – be where the audience is.

With consumer preferences constantly evolving, more so during the COVID period, Livspace has been conscious about closely tracking dynamic consumer trends and accordingly tweaking its marketing strategy. So, it's no surprise that LIVE sports, particularly LIVE cricket, are a critical peg in their marketing master plan, for which they have collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar.

After all, cricket continues to be one of India’s most-loved sports. Adding to the excitement, IPL has further cascaded the energy and fervor which comes with the game across consumer segments.

Interestingly, consumers looking to buy products in Livspace’s home décor, interiors, and furnishings category typically have a longer decision-making cycle. Considering the category and high-ticket purchase, consumers' journey from discovery to final purchase spans a long time. Hence, brands in the segment need to have a higher salience, sustained presence and memorability – three things that Disney+ Hotstar offers in large measures.

Talking about the relevance of IPL and their collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, Livspace CMO, Kartikeya Bhandari said, “Considering its massive reach and its highly immersive nature , IPL is one of the best platforms in India, especially for a brand like ours, that is relatively young. It gives us a unique opportunity to showcase our brand promise and reach out to both existing and new customers. IPL has changed the way we watch the sport and brought a lot of passive cricket lovers who are in it for entertainment. The excitement around the ongoing second phase is palpable, and therefore, it becomes the perfect vehicle for us. We have associated with Disney+ Hotstar in the past, and the combination of live sporting events and connected TV has worked well for us."

Currently, Livspace follows a two-pronged approach of high-reach and high-relevance, which makes it a memorable brand that consumers relate to and would want to get associated with.

For a high-reach campaign, Livspace associates with Live Cricket as a central peg, leveraging marquee properties such as IPL and World Cup in a big way. Besides the high-impact live cricket associations, they also create pre-tournament buzz and follow up with a post-tournament campaign to drive recall and cut through the clutter.

And to drive high relevance, Livspace uses a targeted approach. They focus on relevant audiences and own high-impact properties viewed by these audiences.

An excellent case in point is the regional audience, which is critical to the brand. Coming on board as sponsors of Bigg Boss Telugu and Bigg Boss Tamil has enabled Livspace to stand out, stay relevant and create a distinction amongst the target audiences.

Tracking their successful run on Disney+ Hotstar with increased impact metrics indicates what brands can achieve by leveraging a platform like Disney+ Hotstar in its entirety.

Not only has Livspace understood the pulse of their audience but also taken its marketing initiatives a notch higher with a cohesive marketing strategy that has them always on the go, front and centre of their target consumer.

High brand recall is thus a given.

Talking about how brands are leveraging live sports as a part of their marketing strategy, Kartikeya adds, “The decline of appointment based viewing has made live sports, be it cricket, tennis or football, one of the more prominent parts of a marketer’s media mix.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)