We will spend 30-35% of our overall marketing budget during IPL: Ashish Mishra, ACKO

After enjoying a massive third quarter in FY21 as a result of their association with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, car insurance company ACKO has increased their stakes in the high-ticket cricketing extravaganza this year. The brand has also partnered with Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the league, and is expecting to continue the magic spell once again.

Speaking about the association, EVP-Marketing Ashish Mishra told exchange4media.com, “Last year was our first-ever foray into the world of IPL and it fared really well for us on ROI brand metric. The recall increased and so did the queries on our products. In fact, September-October were the best months for us last year. Therefore, it was natural for us to participate this year as well. Also, Mumbai and Delhi are the core markets for a brand like ours and both of them have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament.”

Both the teams will be seen sporting the ACKO logo on their uniforms and the brand has also planned a high-decibel 360-degree campaign to catch the viewer's attention.

He shared, “We have multiplied our investment in the tournament this year. Almost 30-35 per cent of our overall marketing budgets for the year will be spent during the April-June quarter, which is obviously dominated by the league. We have created an engaging TVC, this time with Arshad Warsi as its face.”

Last year, ACKO had released a fun and engaging video campaign featuring Javed Jaffery, which also smeared some nostalgia on the viewers' brain with its Takeshi’s Castle kind of treatment. The campaign efforts then were digital-heavy, Mishra pointed out. However, this year, there is going to be an increased focus on television.

"We are going big on television this time as we feel it is the right time and opportunity to engage with a larger audience. We are going to be present during the matches and have also purchased prime-time slots across GECs and prime news channels too. We want to target women customers extensively and that has been kept in mind while making the media mix.”

The brand will be spending 60-70 per cent of its media budget between TV and OTT. The rest of it will be heavily focussed on OOH across all four metros, and on print publications.

Apart from the TVC, the brand will also revive its 'catch the logo' contest, which proved to be highly successful during the last season. “It is a great way to get the audience to our website and know our products. We are excited to have all DC and MI fans to be engaging with our platform during the match days,” Mishra quipped.

The brand will also be running exciting contents across social media platforms to keep the buzz alive and will offer some fans a chance to e-meet their favourite cricketers.

The brand has worked in partnership with top agencies, Leo Burnett Orchard -- their creative partners, and Mindshare -- their digital and media partners, to conceptualise and put on the ground the whole campaign. Mishra is quite excited about the whole prospect and is expecting a steady rise in their user-base and brand recall during the tournament that starts today.

