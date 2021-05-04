'We want to give our learners a personalised & hands-on experience through live sessions'

Hero Vired Head of Programs and Marketing Sushma Bharath shares that the marketing mix for campaigns will always be digital-first but they would like to venture out into traditional mediums also

Entering the highly cluttered and competitive ed-tech market with Hero Vired, the Hero Group is positive of reshaping how young Indians see upskilling, riding on more than a century of industry experience across markets and product categories. The new-age e-learning platform curated for young working professionals who want to go just beyond their skill sets to excel in their careers and have an entrepreneurial spirit, Hero Vired is aiming to be a facilitator of great talent in the market.

Speaking about what distinguishes the platform from other well-established and young competitors, Hero Vired Head of Programs and Marketing Sushma Bharath told exchange4media.com, “What separates us from the crowded space in the ed-tech domain is that unlike most of our competitors, we do not come from a technology background. We are not just another technology company designing education solutions. In fact, we are one of India’s oldest business families, well-connected with people who have specialised skills and expertise across domains. They would definitely be in a better position to share their experiences and help the learners grow better. We are born with a lineage and that would help us assist our users in a more profound manner.”

She added, “We want to give our learners a personalised and hands-on experience. That’s why we have introduced a number of live sessions and discussions.”

Launched just a week ago, Hero Vired currently offers courses in design, artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, full-stack development, game designing, and entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Going ahead, the brand is planning to extend beyond and look into other spaces and domains as well.

Bharath shared that the courses and curriculum are designed with assistance from the best academic network in the country, which included professionals who have experience in working across these fields. “We have also partnered with some universities and platforms like MIT, Singularity University and Codecademy for this. We are also in touch with some other universities to become our learning partners.”

Hero Vired was introduced to the masses with a digital-first video campaign conceptualised & written by Arun Verma Design Studio and created by Wide Angle Films. The voiceover has been done by actor and influencer Ashish Vidyarthi. The campaign will be running on Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Saavn, Gaana, and the brand’s social media platforms for the next few months.

Speaking about the campaign, Bharath shared, “As our introductory campaign, we wanted to present the bigger picture of what Hero Vired can help the users attain in their lives. We did not want it to be transactional in tone and I think the agencies have done a great job on that part.”

She, however, added that the next phase of the campaign will be more factual and informative, talking about the courses and experiences. “We see our users turning into our brand ambassadors going ahead and we would like to use their honest voices to further promote the brand.”

Bharath also pointed out that the marketing mix for the campaigns will always be digital-first but they would like to venture out into traditional mediums of print, radio, and television as and when things get back to normal. “We are also excited to do some on-ground events and lectures once the Covid scenario relaxes and it is safe to do so,” she highlighted.

On being asked about the plans for 2021 for brand and marketing, Bharath clarified that the core focus for the next few quarters will be on increasing the programme base, creating a good sustenance model, and introducing partners.

“The next leg of campaigns will talk about all these factors and we are quite excited about the year ahead,” she signed off.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)