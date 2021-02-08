We take pride in fostering a high-performance culture: Adi Godrej

The Chairman of the Godrej Group was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the IMA 2020

exchange4media recently hosted the 7th edition of Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) 2020. These awards acknowledge and reward brands for their excellence in marketing.

This year, Adi Godrej, Chairman of the Godrej Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking about the win, he said, “It indeed is an honour to receive this award. I wish to thank our 750 million consumers in India, our colleagues at Godrej, the jury and the exchange4media team for this recognition.”

Godrej also stated that his group felt privileged to be part of the country’s growth journey by being able to serve the nation through its innovative products and solutions.

“From propelling space missions to providing agri solutions to protecting the nation from vector-borne diseases or providing a sustainable living, the groups' various businesses have constantly aligned themselves to India’s aspirations.”

The Chairman of the Godrej Group also said that besides the strong financial performance and innovative products of the group, it continues to be known as “a good company”.

“At the heart of all this are our people. We take pride in fostering an inspiring workplace with an agile and high-performance culture. We are deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.”

“Our work over decades expresses our undying commitment to India. We shall continue with our endeavour to keep on transforming and to do something new to bring out the best for our nation,” he further added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)