We are living in a content economy: Rishabh Shekhar, Pepper Content
At the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing’
In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that shy away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. Most advertisers are already using AI to identify and segment audiences, build ad creative, test ads, improve ad performance, and optimize spend—all automatically, in real-time, at scale. Recently at the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing.’
Starting off his session, Shekhar talked about the power of the modern digital world and the power of content and how it has evolved over time. He adds, “We are living in a content economy. As the online GDP increases, although the transaction happens through money, the currency is content, the decision is made when you consume content and decide that you want it. We have moved from an industrial-first approach to an information and value-based approach. Every consumer has tonnes of information on their hand and if you don’t get on that train, you will be left behind.”
According to Shekhar, today every brand, individual, marketer and politician is competing for today’s most valuable resource - attention. He said, “Every brand today is probably competing with the likes of celebrities, people dancing on reels and political coverage. In this ocean of content, brands need to make a wave that makes it to the shoreline.
Shekhar concluded his session with some solutions on how brands can thrive in this content economy, Shekhar added “We have worked with a lot of marketers and they flagged common challenges to us - creating and publishing quality content at scale, Optimizing content marketing workflow and operations, integrating content and data across multiple platforms and proving the ROI of content. Here is where we bring the concept of Human + AI. The best companies are not built against waves, they are built on tides. In terms of solutions, generative AI can help us scale content with the help of a human layer, using expert talent to churn out high-quality content and end-to-end automation of content workflows for SEO and localization.”
Combining branding & performance is the logical way ahead: Siddarth Kasturi, Admattic
Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic, was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the e4m Indian Brand Conclave
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
Treating branding and performance as one combined effort rather than two different silos is the logical approach for the future, Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic said on Tuesday.
Kasturi was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the 6th edition of e4m Indian Brand Conclave (IBC) held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.
Highlighting the difference between performance branding and performance metrics, he spoke on how brands could implement them in their marketing efforts. “When I say performance branding, it could mean that we are going to track a campaign in terms of branding metrics, but optimizing it in terms of the performance metrics. In the traditional approach, if the business was new, it had to spend heavily in branding activities to raise brand awareness, brand recognition and brand recall. On the other hand, if the business was an established one, it just had to focus on its loyal customer base and drive performance-related metrics like leads, revenue, which in turn leads to sales. This is what we term as performance marketing today.”
Talking about the brand index of new brands, Kasturi quoted a recent study and said if the brand development index is less than 60 per cent for new brands, the brand can benefit by just focusing on performance and marketing. This is because if the new brand is not willing to shell out massive amounts of money into the multitude of channels in a continuous way, it's not actually even worth doing the branding efforts.
Kasturi also shed light on the depleting attention span of consumers. “As per the recent trend, in 2013, a topic on Twitter was trending for about 17 hours, which came down to a whopping 11 minutes in 2020. According to a recent study by Microsoft, the attention span of a user has fallen from 25 per cent to 8 per cent today.”
This decline has affected several apps over the years, Kasturni noted. “One out of every 2 apps is uninstalled in every 30 days and 2 out of 3 apps are actually abandoned after uninstalling by the users in the first 30 days.” He attributed this to the intense competition in the market. “We have over a billion websites in the market today, along with 7 million applications; that is close to over 1,000 mobile applications per category,” he added.
Kasturi also spoke about a few features that a company can incorporate into their branding efforts. He shared insights about frequency and ad sequencing method by which companies can incorporate performance branding into their marketing efforts. He also spoke about the ‘Mixed Marketing Model’ and cross-channel attribution that assigns a value or a credit to each touchpoint throughout the user journey, and making sure that each marketing channel gets the desired credit or relevant credit that it requires.
Kasturi also shed light on the influence of marketing and audience segmentation, and spoke on ways to help brands leverage the use of these features to up their marketing game.
Castrol unveils new brand identity
The refreshed identity is the result of a comprehensive brand strategy process
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Castrol has unveiled its refreshed brand, including an updated look and feel. The brand refresh is aimed at better reflecting its unique positioning in the market and the opportunities it sees in meeting the changing needs of customers.
The refreshed brand identity is the result of a comprehensive brand strategy process, which included extensive research, analysis, and input from stakeholders, customers, and industry experts. The updated logo features a more modern, dynamic, and vibrant design, with a focus on our core strengths and differentiators as Castrol aims to broaden appeal with a more diverse customer base in lubricants, services and solutions. It maintains Castrol’s iconic red, green and white colours, which are strongly associated with the brand and is set to improve brand memorability digitally.
"We are excited to launch our refreshed brand, which represents an exciting chapter for our company," said Nicola Buck, chief marketing officer of Castrol. "Our refreshed brand identity reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success."
“The worlds of mobility and industry are facing faster-than-ever changes as the world transforms and aims for net zero, and customers want more sustainable solutions. Change is vital for Castrol to thrive. We’re signalling to the world that we are set for the future.”
“I believe that refreshing a globally recognised brand is not just about changing its appearance or messaging,” adds Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol. “It's about reinvigorating its essence, and relevance in today's world. We need to listen to our customers, understand their evolving needs and aspirations, and leverage our core strengths to be a brand that inspires them. A refreshed brand should not be just a cosmetic exercise; in my view it's a strategic imperative that drives growth, differentiation, and long-term success.”
The brand refresh also includes a new sonic identity.
Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as brand ambassador
The collaboration will build the brand’s reach across South India’s markets
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Shyam Steel has announced that it has roped in actor Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador.
The group also announced its plans to expand and revamp its retail operations across the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana market followed by other states in South India.
Devarakonda is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Shyam Steel. The Andhra and Telengana markets have huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region.
Commenting on the association with Vijay Devarakonda, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Limited said, “We are delighted to associate with Vijay Devarakonda. Vijay’s persona resonates with our brand vision and this association with him will not only help us in building a presence in the southern market but also increase our brand penetration and awareness across the country due to his pan-India fan following. We are confident that his onboarding as an ambassador will help us to collaborate and engage better with our target consumers in the national markets.”
On associating with Shyam Steel, Devarakonda said, “I am happy to join hands with Shyam Steel whose brand vision resonates with me. I am super excited to start our journey and be part of exciting new campaigns for the brand. I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership through this association.”
Prega News celebrates the beauty and strength of post-pregnancy bodies
A new video by the brand explores the body image issues seen in new moms and encourages them to embrace the changes as 'marks of strength'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
With International Women’s Day just around the corner, Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, has launched a new campaign, ‘Mark Of Strength’. Conceptualized and executed by SG Media, the campaign celebrates the beauty and strength that lies in the marks and changes born out of childbirth. Over the years, the brand has sought to commemorate the various aspects and complexities of being a woman.
Prega News realized that women tend to see themselves differently after giving birth. The International Journal of Health Sciences & Research also cites that 65% women feel negative about their body after delivery. Many new mothers see the physical effects of childbirth on their body, like the weight gain, the stretch marks, etc., as something to be hidden. The brand video brings this into highlight, along with a strong message of body positivity.
Delving into the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Being confident and comfortable in one’s body is an ongoing struggle for a lot of people around the world, especially women. But this struggle is all the more intensified when your body has undergone massive changes that come with giving birth. So, with the ‘Mark Of Strength’ campaign, we wanted to bring this perspective into sharper focus. The aim was also to move away from the stereotype of putting pressure on women to be perfect all the time.”
This Women’s day, Prega News wants to promote the message of believing in yourself irrespective of the changes in your body. And with this campaign, the brand urges women to celebrate their post-pregnancy body as their #MarkOfStrength.
Ranveer Singh says 'you do you' to the youth in new Pepsi anthem
The video samples the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 12:32 PM | 3 min read
Pepsi® has announced its new brand campaign, ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ with an aim to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.
The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song is set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi®’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy. The film is headlined by actor Ranveer Singh.
View this post on Instagram
The brand’s new summer TVC, features brand ambassador Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son to not choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.
Excited about this new campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “PEPSI® is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. We stand by the youth of India in their journey to the top against the odds and encourage them to be authentic, be bold, be themselves. This summer, Pepsi will empower them to break free and rise above and own who they are. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh who’s personality and irrepressible spirit embodies Pepsi’s core philosophy. We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.”
Commenting on the association, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I am a free-spirited person. Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’! I am delighted to be a part of the grand Pepsi legacy!”
e4m Indian Marketing Awards: Bharat Puri honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
Titan Company bags ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ title, takes home 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) on Tuesday, February 28 in Mumbai. The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Titan Company was named as ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ at the IMA. This is the night edition of the awards. The awards provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and recognises the path-breaking work done by agencies in the advertising domain. The presenting partner of the event is Admattic and it is co-powered by Laqshya Media Group.
A closer look at the metal tally shows that Titan Company bagged 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals for their impactful campaigns that left an impression on the minds of the viewers. The IMA recognizes and felicitates excellent works across diverse categories. Over the years, IMA has recognized path-breaking and impactful marketing strategies. The awards recognize the critical role of marketing in achieving organic growth for a business and is being presented to organisations, individuals and teams who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.
The much-awaited awards night celebrated talent, creative minds for their beautifully crafted brand stories. A total of 72 winners were awarded at the Indian Marketing Awards this year and 50 gold metals, 7 silver and 15 bronze metals were given away to brands and agencies shining in the advertising and marketing domain.
The main objective of the Indian Marketing Award is to advance the marketing profession and to unlock the potential of ideas, markets, and businesses and realise their true value for customers and organisations.
Irk less, engage more: How brands can do business on WhatsApp
Take a personal and conversational approach while talking to users, say experts who warn brands against treating WhatsApp as a broadcast tool
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 28, 2023 9:31 AM | 8 min read
Marketers are always finding new ways to go where the customer is, and all roads lead to WhatsApp in the age of cheap data and smartphones.
The social messaging platform WhatsApp has emerged as a growing space for brands to reach and communicate with consumers. With over 400 million active users in India, it is the biggest messaging platform in the country.
Marketers have begun to use it to reach out to consumers for various reasons whether to keep them updated about their service or to re-communicate, after the post-purchase cycle.
That being said, it's also a platform used primarily for personal communication. Can it be a great channel for brands to talk to consumers? Can they exploit the platform's full potential without being intrusive to the users? Experts share their two cents.
An engagement tool
WhatsApp can be a great re-engagement tool for consumers, says Ram Deshpande, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Lendingkart Technologies. “We use it as a primary channel for re-engagement. For a business loan, our application submission to disbursal is a zero-touch digital process. This can be done via WhatsApp if the customer so wishes. Our target customers are small businesses across the country. Over the last couple of years, our customers have shown a higher inclination to communicate over WhatsApp. We have responded accordingly.”
Even Meta is quite upbeat about the opportunities WhatsApp presents to businesses. Ravi Garg, Director - of Business Messaging, India ⋅ Meta, said, “In a survey in 2022, over 70% of online adults in India said they prefer messaging rather than emails or calls. (Source: Kantar online survey commissioned by Meta - April 2022 ). We’re seeing a lot of momentum, with WhatsApp transforming interactions between people and businesses. WhatsApp is now open for businesses of all sizes in India. And Messaging represents a big opportunity for businesses to drastically improve their customer service, commerce, and more. We see WhatsApp as the future of how people and businesses will communicate and get business done – and with more than that. We think with business messaging, we have another role to play in the next phase of the country's digital transformation.”
The issue of privacy
Since WhatsApp is primarily a personal messaging platform, brands run a risk of irking users with spams or unsolicited conversations. Companies have been taking notes to work their way around these impediments.
Vishwajeet Sinha, Head of Brand Comms and Media, Meesho believes that brands should adopt a more personal and conversational approach to avoid getting blocked or reported. "Whatsapp is a high-frequency app with high-time spent. It's also a high-attention medium. Brands can utilize it to make users discover their offerings and drive commerce. Even if personalisation is limited due to its tech limitations, brands should use WhatsApp with a more personal and conversational approach and not use it as a broadcast platform.”
“Emoji and meme-based language to communicate your message is a great way the brands should adopt than regular text-message-based approach. After all, visual communication is better than plain boring text and users already use emojis and memes to express themselves”, he added.
Deshpande also stresses the importance of taking permission from the consumers: “Be it a small kirana store or a big brand, with WhatsApp, both have the same reach and digital presence on a consumer's phone. When a customer applies for a loan with Lendingkart, proper permissions are taken to engage with the customer on WhatsApp – this is crucial for the brand to separate itself from spammers. Even while placing orders online, customers are required to allow the brand to send them updates on their orders with permission. This is one of the reasons that businesses can see resilient ROI and engagement from their customers.”
In the same vein, Garg says that WhatsApp has a customer-choice approach, where the user has full control over who they want to engage with. “We require businesses to get opt-in from customers before initiating a conversation with them, and this can be obtained in a number of ways. For example, on their website, in a store or even directly over WhatsApp. We understand that there may be times when a person receives a message that they don’t like or want from a business, or in a frequency that doesn’t work for them – that means different things for everyone, which is why we’re focused on putting people in control over their experience.”
“The user can block a business at any time and provide a reason why. This helps us understand what conversations people are finding valuable and paving a way for us to give feedback to the business on their chats. We’ve recently added the ability for businesses to create a simple way for customers to opt out of receiving certain types of messages right within the chat. For example, several brands like Swiggy and Tata Neu have built-in options right within the chat – like a ‘START’ or ‘STOP’ button – to make it easy for people to control the communication they receive from the brand. Tapping this button will notify the business that you’d like to remove your WhatsApp number from receiving updates from them on a certain topic.”
Business on WhatsApp
Apart from reach, brands have also benefited from certain business tools that WhatsApp provides, like the payment option, chatbots and third-party tools that distribute and track messages. "With payments also being made available on WhatsApp, usage of WhatsApp for business is only increasing”, Deshpande said.
“We have seen a higher conversion and interactivity in comparison to traditional messaging platforms such as emails/SMS. Primary reason for this is the higher adoption of the channel in a customer’s everyday life. I have personally seen MSMEs use WhatsApp and increase their business potential, especially during and after the pandemic. This sounds simple, but in its true sense, this is the digitization that we speak of. Like WeChat did in China, it is quite possible that a business transaction will not only originate but will also be completed on WhatsApp. The buyer and seller both don’t have to leave the platform," he added.
Gard added, “We charge businesses for the conversations they have with their customers. Still early days but we’re already seeing strong demand. Recently launched the first ever QR ticketing use-case with BMRCL integrated with payments on WhatsApp. The chatbot is integrated with UPI powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow about 0.5 mn Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel pass right within WhatsApp.” He shared a few more example of e-commerce and BFSI companies where they’ve integrated the platform into their business journey.
The future of the platform
While it is quite evident that the platform is creating an impact on businesses and users, what more can we expect from the platform and the businesses using it as an important platform for their communications?
Sinha said, “I feel this channel has a huge potential in the future for brands to truly become a person (literally like a person) where they can hold personal conversations with users. However, it is currently limited due to tech constraints. With the advent of AI-based conversational search engines, I feel that is going to become real very soon.”
On a similar note, Deshpande added, "WhatsApp is a part of the superset of communications – while we are using it for advertising and marketing today, the scope to use WhatsApp is huge. With features such as payments, business profiles, shopping buttons, carts, and banking – it will become the choice of platform that businesses will leverage to scale their reach and distribution.”
“Currently, it is also easier on the pocket to communicate via WhatsApp. If the cost dynamics do not change significantly, WhatsApp can make a huge difference in marketing communications. Care also must be taken so that customers do not get fed up with impersonal communication. Creative minds must apply their ideas in a fresh manner to ensure that WhatsApp doesn’t turn into another SMS app”, he added.
WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to add Newsletter for users to stay updated on news right from local officials to news organisations as per their choice. Stating the same on WABetaInfo, the company announced, “Newsletters will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organizations. Thanks to Newsletters, users will finally be able to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp.”
