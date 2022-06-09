We are in the process to amp up our media presence: Tribhuwan Joshi, Fujifilm

Fujifilm is working towards improving its presence in the media with a more digital-led alignment, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. Vertical Head Brand Communication Public Relations and CSR Tribhuwan Joshi told e4m during the launch of its latest hybrid polaroid camera Instax Mini EVO.

He said, “We have been coming out with exciting festive and occasional campaigns in India every now and then to promote our products – be it in the camera range or other B2B verticals including healthcare. Digital has been the core staple for us for many years now. However, we are constantly in the process to revamp and amp up our media presence.”

He further added, “Our global campaign, ‘Never Stop’, also has been a big hit in India. Just a few months ago, we launched the campaign for our healthcare side of the business, which is leading in the country right now with a 50% revenue share, promoting early breast cancer and TB detection. And we will continue to extend such campaigns going ahead too.”

Speaking about the media plans for the newly-launched Instax Mini EVO, Joshi noted, “We got Milind Soman, a lifestyle icon, to launch the camera and he will be posting about it on his social media handles for a month or so. Then we have some partnerships planned with influencers and content creators. Further, depending on the response we get to the product, we will try more interesting innovations and avenues to promote the product.”

He also mentioned that the brand is currently working with Social Panga for most of its brand pages on digital platforms and individual product pages are handled by different agencies. On being asked why aren’t they considering hiring an integrated agency partner, he replied, “We are running our global campaigns here and they are delivering great success for us. But we are also constantly evolving and transitioning, and our media presence will grow with a digital focus. We are looking out for like-minded partners for our businesses and that is in a work in progress state.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)