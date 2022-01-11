Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Tata Consumer Products’ brands

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has awarded its consolidated media duties of media planning and buying for its India business to Wavemaker India.

The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready to eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is home to well-loved brands - Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Copper Plus water.



Wavemaker India has been the media agency for the India Packaged Beverages division of TCP that includes brands such as Tata Tea and Tata Coffee Grand. Wavemaker will now also handle media for the consolidated India business which includes brands like Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Fruski among others.

The win comes at the back of a multi-agency pitch. The businesses will be managed from Wavemaker’s Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi offices.



Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said: “We have been working with Wavemaker on the Packaged Beverages business and are now delighted to extend our partnership with Wavemaker for our media mandate of the TCP India packaged foods and packaged beverages business. We look forward to a continued strong partnership and unlocking synergies with the consolidation of the TCP India brands under Wavemaker India.”

Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are ecstatic to bag the consolidated mandate of Tata Consumer Products in India. To partner with one of the most trusted brands in the country is an honour and huge responsibility at the same time. We are glad to partner with TCP in their ambition to become a leading FMCG player in the country.”

Commenting on the win, M.K Machaiah (Mac), Chief Client Officer & Head – South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to be appointed by Tata Consumer Products as their media partners for India. I believe our positive provocative framework compliments the brand’s aggressive growth plans. With the help of our expertise across data, media, content, technology, we are confident of landing business goals for various brands of TCP.”

Wavemaker India also handles media mandate of other Tata Group Companies like Tata Sky, Chroma and Tata Cliq.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)