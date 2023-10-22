Wagh Bakri's Parag Desai passes away

While the World Cup and the festive season are dominating most marketing boardrooms right now, Dinamita, the new corn chip product in the market, has been a bigger bet for Doritos, the Pepsi brand.

The product has been launched with a TVC that goes with the tagline, ‘Har bite mai blast’.

In a conversation with e4m, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, shared, “The product brings along a very differentiated experience that no snack in the country has tapped as of now. It’s an absolutely different format with a corn chip.”

The TVC is about the bold taste of the product, Sahni said. “It's not relevant to only one occasion. It was a strategic call to bring in new platforms like Doritos Dinamita in the country and give consumers more options.”

Sharing more on the product category, Sahni said, “Tortilla chips entered the country somewhere in 2014-15 and then Doritos started manufacturing in 2017. So, the life cycle of every product takes time. If you talk about it, a lot of people are not even aware of a corn chip right now. So, the category building will take 10-15 years and that's what we are trying with doritos.”

The key focus for Doritos is now to make the snack a more widely accepted category in India.

“It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the category. If we are able to grow the category at an overall level, consumers will be drawn more to the product and category as a whole. That is exactly why we are doubling our investments on marketing the product in the past few years,” added Sahni.

Talking more about the campaign and its media mix, the executive explained they are very digital heavy with this campaign. The brand is going live across all digital channels with the Dinamita launch including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and OTT.

Doritos is going for 70 per cent digital-led campaigns for Dinamita, and the rest will be amplifying the brand messaging across different mediums like influencers. Outdoors is a ‘work in progress’ for Doritos and TV is another avenue the brand is not looking at actively as of now.

“Because our TG sits on digital more, connecting with them on digital makes more sense. For a brand that has sensory experiences, we normally don’t do print. We invest heavily on digital because then we can do our storytelling better.”

Since Doritos caters to a young age group, urban metros are a large focus for the brand. Sahni said, “I would not say rural, but the rest of urban areas are also our focus where the upcoming cities are.”

Today, every consumer knows what they like, what they want and can easily order it from any nook and corner, he said. “But because the economy is more concentrated in metro cities, it makes more sense for a brand to focus there.”

Speaking of future expectations, the brand thinks this product will help the corn chip snacking category grow at an overall level.