Wagh Bakri's Parag Desai passes away
He was the Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group
Parag Desai,Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group is no more.
Desai had 30 plus years of Entrepreneurship experience. He was also a renowned Tea Tester and also spearheaded International Business, Sales & Marketing of the Group, having turnover excess to Rs. 1500 crores (US$ 200 million).
Desai was active on leading industry platforms such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and many more International Organisations. He was a prolific speaker and a commendable voice of the industry. He had also played a pivotal role in guiding the Group towards achieving various accolades by adopting innovative marketing, branding and packaging strategies, for which he was awarded by Ahmedabad Management Association.
Desai also led the transformation of Wagh Bakri Tea Group to Tea Lounges, Ecommerce & Digital and Social Media.
Aditya Birla Finance calls out to aspiring entrepreneurs in campaign for Udyog Plus
The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’ is by Dentsu Creative India
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus - a one-stop digital platform that caters to the needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, aims to position Udyog Plus as an innovative solution that enables MSMEs to avail of working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.
Udyog Plus is an open marketplace that can be accessed through the financing section of the Aditya Birla Capital website by both existing and new customers of ABFL. It offers business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs through a completely paperless and digital journey. The platform also provides a host of other services such as insurance, investment, accounting, taxation and value-added services to help MSMEs manage and grow their businesses.
The film showcases the stories of countless individuals who pursue their business dreams, and the Udyog Plus platform supports them in this journey. Whether it is a skilled technician who wants to upgrade their workshop or a boutique owner who seeks a stylish makeover, the campaign resonates with those who aspire for growth. It emphasizes the role of digital transformation, allowing customers to access multiple services on a single platform. Such initiatives enable entrepreneurs to modernize their businesses and increase their efficiency.
The campaign is live on social, digital media, print and television. The main goal of the film is to reach a diverse audience and highlight the affordable and innovative solutions offered by the Udyog Plus platform.
Darshana Shah, Head - Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said, “The campaign serves to inspire countless entrepreneurs to change their approach to business and embark on a digital journey through the Udyog Plus platform. Hence, the tagline 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega'. Every small step towards progress is a giant leap for these individuals, and our campaign is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director - West, Dentsu Creative India said, “There are very few opportunities where you get to uplift the true potential of Real India and 'Udyog Plus' initiative is one of them. The brief clearly called out to capture the MSME emotions when it comes to the impact that a holistic finance and business solutions partner makes on their success and our film does that very well. The product too stands by what this sector really needs. The Creative proposition 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega' sends out a strong message to India's MSME sector that business loans and other solutions are not only easy but also just 2 minutes away.”
Mannequins are on the move in this Levi's seasonal campaign
The brand’s mannequins set off on their own impromptu adventures akin to the characters in the digital film
By e4m Staff | Oct 22, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Levi’s recently launched its new seasonal campaign “For Now, For A Lifetime” that celebrated moments and experiences inspired by following your instincts. This week, Levi’s extended this narrative by undertaking a unique on-ground experiential activation with its mannequins following their instincts around malls & in the hotspots across Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore.
View this post on Instagram
In a one-of-a-kind move, the brand’s mannequins set off on their own impromptu adventures akin to the characters in the digital film. Right from playing video games, to watching a movie, grabbing vada pao, or catching the sunset.
The activation was further amplified via a series of consumer engagement activities. These missing mannequins across popular public spots and malls in different cities created photo opportunities as passersby stopped to click pictures with these mannequins and posted the same on their social handles tagging the brand.
As the audience was kept engaged throughout this experiential activation, Levi’s managed to transform popular spots like Carter Road in Bandra, Connaught Place in New Delhi, across these key metros into ad spaces, as the brand also highlighted its latest product range in a unique way. Each mannequin wore an outfit from the brand’s latest collection showcasing its range of new denim fits, elevated tshirts & shirts and more.
Through this interactive and experiential activation that spanned offline and online channels, Levi’s invited everyone on a journey to live in the moment without hesitation and encouraged consumers to embrace uninhibited spontaneity.
Ananya Pandey and Timex say 'waste more time'
The campaign is built on the idea of doing more meaningful things with one's time
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 10:50 AM | 2 min read
Timex is inverting the notion of investing time by wasting it with their latest campaign, ‘Waste More Time’ with Ananya Pandey.
"In a world where every moment seems accounted for, they champion the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste. The Timex 'Waste More Time' campaign with Ananya is not just about telling time; it's about living time. Ananya Panday in the campaign film is seen enjoying every moment of life be it twinning with your pet, playing with books or just talking to plants. Timex keeps the time so you can forget while doing just anything that’s worth wasting more time over," said the brand.
Ananya Panday, commenting on her latest association with Timex, said "I had so much fun shooting for the ‘Waste More Time’ campaign, a message so unique and so striking. I could connect to it immediately. In a world that often demands us to be busy all the time, Timex reminds us that doing what makes us truly happy is never a waste. I am thrilled to be associated with Timex.”
View this post on Instagram
Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India shared his pleasure announcing the campaign, “We are excited to have Ananya Panday as the face of the campaign. Her personality and the appeal she has among audiences of all ages is commendable. It was a sheer joy to work with her on the campaign and we couldn't have found a better partner who is quirky yet calm in her own unique way and resonates with the brand. Together with Ananya and the Waste More Time campaign, we hope to strike a chord with our consumers who appreciate honesty in brands and to reinforce the fashion and lifestyle imagery of the brand.”
Doritos to bring a different experience altogether with Dinamita: Pranshu Sahni, PepsiCo
Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, talks to e4m about the launch of corn chip product Dinamita, crafting a TVC, the focus on digital and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 8:38 AM | 3 min read
While the World Cup and the festive season are dominating most marketing boardrooms right now, Dinamita, the new corn chip product in the market, has been a bigger bet for Doritos, the Pepsi brand.
The product has been launched with a TVC that goes with the tagline, ‘Har bite mai blast’.
In a conversation with e4m, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, shared, “The product brings along a very differentiated experience that no snack in the country has tapped as of now. It’s an absolutely different format with a corn chip.”
The TVC is about the bold taste of the product, Sahni said. “It's not relevant to only one occasion. It was a strategic call to bring in new platforms like Doritos Dinamita in the country and give consumers more options.”
Sharing more on the product category, Sahni said, “Tortilla chips entered the country somewhere in 2014-15 and then Doritos started manufacturing in 2017. So, the life cycle of every product takes time. If you talk about it, a lot of people are not even aware of a corn chip right now. So, the category building will take 10-15 years and that's what we are trying with doritos.”
The key focus for Doritos is now to make the snack a more widely accepted category in India.
“It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the category. If we are able to grow the category at an overall level, consumers will be drawn more to the product and category as a whole. That is exactly why we are doubling our investments on marketing the product in the past few years,” added Sahni.
Talking more about the campaign and its media mix, the executive explained they are very digital heavy with this campaign. The brand is going live across all digital channels with the Dinamita launch including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and OTT.
Doritos is going for 70 per cent digital-led campaigns for Dinamita, and the rest will be amplifying the brand messaging across different mediums like influencers. Outdoors is a ‘work in progress’ for Doritos and TV is another avenue the brand is not looking at actively as of now.
“Because our TG sits on digital more, connecting with them on digital makes more sense. For a brand that has sensory experiences, we normally don’t do print. We invest heavily on digital because then we can do our storytelling better.”
Since Doritos caters to a young age group, urban metros are a large focus for the brand. Sahni said, “I would not say rural, but the rest of urban areas are also our focus where the upcoming cities are.”
Today, every consumer knows what they like, what they want and can easily order it from any nook and corner, he said. “But because the economy is more concentrated in metro cities, it makes more sense for a brand to focus there.”
Speaking of future expectations, the brand thinks this product will help the corn chip snacking category grow at an overall level.
Cautiously optimistic: HUL’s Rohit Jawa on upcoming festive demand
The company reported a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore in Q2. Ad spends increased by 65% to Rs 1,720 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Going forward, HUL is cautiously optimistic as FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services, and the government’s thrust on capex, Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL, has said. Jawa said this while commenting on the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
“At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands,” Jawa said.
“We remain confident of the mid to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
The company has posted a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The figure stood at Rs 2,616 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,027 crore in the reporting period. The EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 3,694 crore and margins at 24.18%.
HUL’s ad spends increased by 65.23% to Rs 1,720 crore for the quarter ended 30 Sept 2023 against Rs 1041 crore for the quarter ended 30 sept 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, the advertising and promotion expense was Rs 1,481 crore.
“We delivered a resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity,” Jawa said on the numbers.
Rahul Dravid is Mr Dependable in new MAK Lubricants campaign
The campaign comprises three TVCs aimed at car, bike and truck owners
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
MAK Lubricants has released three TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid as Mr Dependable.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
