Wadhwani Foundation's campaign celebrates the indomitable spirit of women entrepreneurs

The digital campaign highlights five women entrepreneurs from different sectors sharing their entrepreneurial journey

Wadhwani Foundation today launched a special campaign dedicated to aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs in India and celebrating the indomitable spirit of women entrepreneurs. The campaign, branded as ‘From one Woman Entrepreneur to Another’, shares inspiring and successful stories of women entrepreneurs from different industries and backgrounds, hence motivating women from all parts of the country to come forward and realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

This campaign features a series of video messages from five women entrepreneurs, sharing their entrepreneurial journey from starting a business, building their products and services, overcoming barriers, creating opportunities, and reflecting on what motivated them to start up.

Says Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Wadhwani Foundation, “Encouraging and inspiring women entrepreneurs will have a significant impact on our economic progress. Of the 63 million MSMEs in India, only 6 percent are led by women entrepreneurs, and these have mainly resulted from necessities and not opportunities. So, there is a need to unlock the massive untapped potential of women entrepreneurship in India which will provide a boost to job creation and allow social and economic independence for better outcomes at the community level.”

Below are excerpts of the inspiration provided by these five women entrepreneurs:

1. Moqierish Tak, Co-Founder & Director, India Assist :

"We get defined by what we achieve, but before achieving, it's more about how we survived. Entrepreneurship is all about surviving the challenges and not losing focus on the light at the end of the tunnel and eventually reaching there."

2. Shabari Raje, Co-founder, Findmeashoe.com :

"Women have always been enterprising, but now they are creating global impact beyond imagination. Proud & thrilled to be part of this entrepreneurial tribe."

3. Nisary Mahesh, Founder, HerMoneyTalks :

"Entrepreneurship is a journey by choice. But every choice you make in the journey shapes it."

4. Kajal Malik, Co-founder & CSO, PickMyWork :

"Even in the year 2021, there are biases. You will experience them too. Don't let that stop you!"

5. Gauri Malik, Founder & Director, Sirohi :

"As women entrepreneurs, we all want to be Wonder Women. But it’s only much later in your entrepreneurial journey do you realize that it’s a mindset."

The stage is set to accelerate women entrepreneurship in Indiawith mentoring support, suitable networks, skills training, enhanced financing options and most importantly, the emergence of a large no. of women entrepreneurs as role models.

