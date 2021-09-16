Virat Kohli is athlete investor and global brand ambassador for Hyperice

Kohli will work collaboratively with Hyperice to further accelerate the wellness category as it begins its expansion into India

Hyperice, a wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as a Hyperice athlete-investor and new brand ambassador.

Through the partnership, Virat Kohli will work collaboratively with Hyperice to further accelerate the wellness category as it begins its expansion into India and continues its growth throughout the globe. Virat Kohli joins an unmatched list of elite global athlete-investors, including global football superstar Erling Haaland, 4-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA Star Ja Morant and PGA TOUR champion Rickie Fowler.

The captain of the Men's Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat has ranked No.1 in all formats of the game during his career and is currently the 4th highest followed sportsperson on Instagram, a testament to his immense popularity and reach.

Fresh off leading the national side against a five match Test series against England, Virat Kohli said: “As athletes, the way we train and compete defines us. Hyperice has provided me with a suite of innovative products that have continuously helped me optimize my performance and recovery, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the team as both an investor and ambassador. Hyperice is on a mission to help people move better around the world, and I look forward to helping tell their story in my home country of India and beyond.”

“Virat is one of the most prolific cricketers around the world and we are honored to have him join Team Hyperice”, said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “We are on a mission to help everyone move and live better, and Virat is key to helping us elevate the importance of both mental and physical wellness for all people - both on and off the field.”

Hyperice was founded in 2010 by Anthony Katz, who worked closely with numerous professional athletes and teams to kickstart a movement around performance recovery technology. What started as an ice and compression sleeve, has since evolved into numerous product lines and categories including its award-winning Hypervolt, Vyper, Venom and Normatec lines.

Earlier this month, Hyperice announced its next evolution into a holistic high-performance wellness brand. The multi-prong transformation, led by Hyperice’s recent acquisition of mental wellness company Core, its third acquisition in the last 18 months, is accompanied by a new brand identity and global brand campaign, and anchored by a suite of new products and industry-first technologies.

Following the acquisition of Recover X in December 2020, Hyperice recently launched its new pinnacle innovation - Hyperice X - the world's first ever portable contrast therapy device.Hyperice X contrast therapy creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the area for recovery and rehabilitation. This brings together the best of both worlds with all the benefits of icing and all the therapy of heat in one device designed to temporarily numb pain and relieve inflammation (cold) and soothe stiff joints and relax muscles (hot) in the treated areas...all with no ice, cords, or water.

Alongside the launch of Hyperice X, Hyperice announced new generations of its wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines:

Hypervolt 2 : The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day.

: The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day. Hypervolt 2 Pro : With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro.

: With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro. Vyper 3 : All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage.

: All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage. Vyper Go: The next iteration of Hyperice’s “Go” line. Following the release of the Hypervolt Go

Hyperice also reintroduced its latest acquisition, Core by Hyperice, as the company enters the mental wellness space:

Core by Hyperice: Core is designed to help people find calm, and improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is an immersive meditation experience with both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques. Core Premium subscribers also receive access to a robust library of instructor-led meditation sessions.

While the existing range of Hyperice products in India are available on Croma, the refreshed Hypervolt and Vyper products will begin rolling out globally in late 2021, with Hyperice X and Core launching globally in 2022.

For more information, visit hyperice.com.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)