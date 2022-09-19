Varun Dhawan & Mithila Palkar say no more 'dhokha' to taste buds in EatFit ad

EatFit, a healthy food platform housed under Curefoods, has launched a TVC with Varun Dhawan and Mithila Palkar. The TVC implies to users that they can eat tasty and sumptuous food consistently, even while ordering online. With EatFit, users will receive the food that they see and expect, at the time of their order, with no more ‘dhoka’ to their taste buds and food experience.

The TVC was conceptualized and written by Indian stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, and the tagline for the ad ‘Upgrade to EatFit’ was created by Purplemango India, a creative agency. Directed by Rahul Bharti, the TVC was shot at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and was produced by Jump Films. For the appearance, Varun Dhawan’s look and outfit were developed by Kazim, Stylist at Vainglorious, and Mithila Palkar's look was developed by Shreeja Rajagopal, the founder of draping dreams.

This TVC brings in the theme of the glorious 90s of Bollywood when Bollywood was at its dramatic best. This was the most entertaining phase where the audience and actors remembered the characters, names, and film dialogues very well, which has been leveraged as a part of the messaging by the production team in an entertaining way.

Speaking about the launch, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods said, “EatFit’s fundamental food philosophy is based on 3 principles of having zero transfats, zero white sugar, and zero artificial ingredients in its food. This food experience is specially designed for people who are health conscious and prefer ordering food online daily, and still want to eat healthy and nutritious meals every day. We ensure that we deliver delicious and healthy food with consistent quality that users can rely on. I would urge users to shift to healthy and nutritious food eating choices with EatFit.”

The ad will be launched on social media and OTT platforms. Additionally, it will be showcased at the bilateral cricket series with Australia & South Africa, the ICC T20 World Cup, and Shark Tank season 2. EatFit has recently partnered with ICC & Shark Tank to engage users in creative forms of content and appeal to the message of healthy food eating.

EatFit promises clean and healthy food to its customers by not letting users doubt what they will receive at the time of delivery. With EatFit, users will get the food that they see on the portal and have an idea of the calorie and food that they will be consuming before placing the order, unlike any other food and cloud kitchen platform.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)