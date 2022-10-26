Use of all channels is essential to reach out to the masses: Sanjeev Wadhwa, Bikano

The Supreme Court of India recently refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi, suggesting people to spend money on sweets rather than firecrackers this Diwali. And monoliths of the sweet industry have been feeding that hunger this whole festive season. exchange4media spoke to Sanjeev Wadhwa, Head of Sales, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., on how the brand stands out in a crowded, colourful market.

How big is the sweets industry in India in terms of sales and what are the kind of AdEx figures? How much does the festive season contribute to both figures?

India’s packaged sweets market was valued at approximately Rs 4500 crores in 2021. And going forward, the IMARC Group expects the market to reach Rs 12,763 crores easily by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.4% over the 2022-2027 period. We are also hoping that the demand for Bikano’s gift hamper range will increase our sales by approximately 20–25% this festive season and we are targeting festive sales of over Rs 400 crores this season.





What is Bikano's marketing strategy and what is the media mix of the brand?

We believe in a diversified marketing strategy. The use of all the channels is essential to reach out to the masses and to ensure that consumers are getting the brand communication. In terms of the media mix, we create buzz on all possible mediums: print, digital, and radio supported by a lot of on-ground activation.





What are the different channels the brand is using to connect and do commerce with consumers?

We are investing in a mix of online and offline activities to connect with our consumers. Recently, we had our campaign run on every Bikano social media channel, radio, and on-ground at select RWA societies in the Delhi-NCR region. We make sure not to miss any channel or mode to connect to our consumers. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, we were running #PyaarkaMeethaBandhan campaign and on this Diwali festival we have rolled out our new campaign #KaheinDaastanKhushiyonKi with full zeal and vigour.

