Univest collaborates with Harbhajan Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the epitome of talent and grace and has mesmerised audiences around the world with her charm. Given her captivating persona and international appeal, Priyanka has become a sought-after representative for most brands, Indian and global. The Indian actress, singer, film producer, and philanthropist, has grown her personal brand on the back of her global appeal, acting prowess, fashion sense, entrepreneurship, social causes and cross-cultural representation. Today, on July 18, Priyanka turns 41. On the occasion of her birthday, we delve into her most fascinating brand endorsement journey.

Apart from endorsing brands, with a follower base of millions, Chopra makes money through paid partnership ads. According to the ‘Instagram Rich List 2021’ released by Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ, Chopra mints $403,000 (around ₹ 3 crores) per post. Her haircare brand Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celeb-owned brand in 2023.

We also spoke to brand experts to discuss Chopra’s brand value. Amrita Mendonza, Director at M5 Entertainment, in a conversation with e4m, said, “Priyanka Chopra’s brand value lies in the diverse nature of the work that she is doing and the fact that she is someone who transcends the Indian market. She is one of the few celebrities from India where one can say she is truly a global brand. The fact that the number of Indians is increasing all around the world only helps her brand since it helps increase awareness. Also vice versa, this helps her become the target of international brands that are looking to target a wider market. In terms of the target audience as well, Priyanka can cut across generations to influence consumers of different ages, strata, and nationalities.”

Apart from her acting career, Priyanka has released three singles, given her vocals for songs in the movie, and has also produced some well-known movies. Commenting on how Priyanka’s involvement in multifaceted activities impacts her brand growth, Mendonza, said, “Definitely, if we have to follow the trend of her brand growth in the last decade, there is nothing that would stop her brand value from increasing. Also, there is nothing that Priyanka Chopra can’t do, if anything, the question should be how much would her brand value increase in the coming years.

Some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' endorsements over the years:

Bvlgari

Priyanka made fashion headlines this year as she posed with Anne Hathway and Zendaya at the Bulgari event in Venice. She has been the brand ambassador of the luxury brand since 2021.

Parle Agro Appy Fizz

Almost a year ago, Parle Agro unveiled a new campaign for its sparkling fruit drink, Appy Fizz emphasizing the brand motto, ‘Feel the Fizz’. The brand released TVC featuring brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra. The multi-media campaign was rolled out across TV, Digital and OTT channels. With the boost in out-of-home consumption, the brand aimed to drive high visibility for Appy Fizz through outdoor channels as well. The TVC was also advertised during IPL 2022 and world television premieres of Bollywood megahits.







Max Factor

In 2021, Max Factor announced Chopra as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator. She joins Max Factor as the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond, starting with the new Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation campaign.

Crocs

Almost two to three years ago, Crocs, Inc. one of the leaders in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children signed up Priyanka as a global brand ambassador for the 2020 “Come as You Are” campaign.

Bumble

Apart from endorsing the dating app Bumble, Priyanka has also invested a good sum of money in it. Bumble and Priyanka first began collaborating for the launch of the networking mode Bumble Bizz in October 2017. With the help of Priyanka, Bumble has expanded in the country and has also made women feel safe using dating apps in India.

Nirav Modi Jewels

Almost five to six years ago, Chopra became the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels. She appeared in many brand endorsement campaigns during her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels.

Pantene

In 2016, Pantene roped in Priyanka as its global brand ambassador. She appeared in many ad campaigns during her contact with Pantene. She appeared in the brand’s marketing campaign, including TV and digital advertising, public relations and social media. She also appeared in a Pantene ensemble TV spot that debuted on December 26, 2016 in the US as well as her own television ad campaign, which aired in January 2017.

Garnier

Almost more than a decade ago, Priyanka was the brand ambassador of Garnier and was featured in commercials endorsing the Garnier Light Ultra Intense Fairness Moisturizer in both print and television campaigns.

Colgate

In 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care launched a toothpaste to address the inflammatory gum problem of pyorrhea – Colgate Active Salt Neem. Colgate signed her as the brand ambassador for Colgate Active Salt Neem. Chopra appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.

LYF Smartphones

Priyanka was the brand ambassador for LYF Smartphone in 2016 and appeared in many multimedia campaigns. The brand made a commercial featuring her showcasing the newest Smartphone, LYF Earth.

Apart from associating with many Indian and global brands, ranging from gadgets to cell phones to cosmetic products to watches, Chopra also endorsed Pepsi, Nokia, TAG Heuer, Nirav Modi, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Lux, Bru, Nikon, Assam Tourism, UNICEF and Schmitten Luxury Chocolates.