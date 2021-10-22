With cricketers in panel, Sportskeeda gears up for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup coverage

One of the biggest and most exciting cricket tournaments, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is here and fans couldn’t be more excited. Sportskeeda is all geared up with a ton of exclusive content and coverage to add to the World Cup T20 excitement. We had a conversation with Shantanu Pusalkar, Head Content Marketing & Video and Kanav Sud, Business Head at Sportskeeda on how they’re adding to the fire for both fans and brands looking to make the most of the tournament.

The whole sports industry, and especially the fans are super excited about the world cup. What does Sportskeeda bring to the table that’s new and fun?

Shantanu P - Well apart from the staple ball-by-ball commentary, live scores, match preview and reviews, and fantasy league content, this time around our team has put in special efforts to bring forward a whole host of exclusive stories and fun banter on video and articles with the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh, Danny Morrison, Lendl Simmons and many others.

That sounds exciting, could you tell us a bit more about the different formats and stories you’re bringing for the customer?

Shantanu P - Certainly, two of our marquee properties will be:

Masters of the Game: Our behind the scenes series being launched with an exclusive look at Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's journey into International cricket SK Tales Bhajji-Shoaib Uncensored: This segment is a free flowing no holds barred banter show where Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Danny Morrison talk everything cricket on and off the field, guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and bring forward unheard incidents for fans

We also have exclusive Interviews of Shakib-Al-Hasan and Lendl Simmons who talk about how they are preparing for the T20 World Cup. Along with that we are bringing SK Yorked, our preview segment to the matches coming up. It will include Key battles, Expected XI, Predictions etc to bring both the facts and stories that resonate with cricket fans all over the world.

Kanav S - I’d also like to add that we have already seen a lot of excitement coming in from brands looking to capitalize on the World Cup, and we have managed to get a good set of brand sponsorships and partnerships for some of our exclusives lined up.

That sounds really exciting, Kanav, could you tell us some more about how you integrate content with the brands and what other solutions you offer?

Kanav S - Brands are signing up as main and support sponsors for a lot of our exclusives that Shantanu spoke of with Bhajji and Shoaib Akhtar, with in-content brand integration and mentions. We also have the capability to create exclusive and relevant content from scratch for brands based on their proposition, to fit into the World cup conversation more seamlessly, something we believe is more effective than just running ads and gives a brand 360 presence and relevance on our platforms.

We have a host of food delivery, BFSI, fantasy cricket advertisers working with us for this world cup.

Overall, we are extremely excited to put our best foot forward for the fans and the brands this world cup season and are gearing up for a good response on both fronts.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

