MS Dhoni bats for power of prayer to bring home the World Cup in Zed Black Agarbatti ad

In a world where everyone is their own cameraperson and indeed, carries tools of the trade in their pockets, it may seem investing in an actual camera, by itself, would be passé. e4m spoke to C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, on how the nearly 100-year-old-camera brand stays relevant and connects with customers.

Excerpts:

Could you please shed light on Canon India's marketing strategies and media planning?

Our marketing strategy is centred around adaptability and customer-centricity aligned with the evolving preferences of consumers. Our media planning involves a strategic blend of online and offline events, along with an active social media presence to engage with audiences effectively. A core aspect of our strategy involves driving tailored communication that resonates with the needs and aspirations of our new-age and diverse set of audience. We have been curating focused digital-first campaigns which act both as a source of information sharing as well as help us engage with users directly. For instance, we run different types of engagement programs on our social handles to strengthen connect with our audience and educate them through snackable short-form video content showcasing the diverse functionalities of our product range.

Additionally, we believe that the shift in consumer preferences is across regions. Guided by the philosophy of ‘Gemba’, it is our constant endeavor to engage with our customers on-ground and thereafter make solutions that best cater to their present needs. In line with the same, we have been continuously driving engagement in Tier II and Tier III markets as well, through industry and partner events along with innovative activations such as our ‘Creator Mode On’ photography workshops.

How is the brand preparing for the upcoming festive and holiday season?

The upcoming festive and holiday season holds immense significance for us as it marks a time of increased consumer mobility and a heightened sense of celebration. At Canon India, we are gearing up to ensure that our consumers are not just aware of the right products and solutions but also understand what products suit their requirements best. Therefore, right from our state-of-the-art cameras to our consumer printers, our products are well poised to be companions in action-capturing and preserving cherished festive moments for years to come. For instance, during the festive season we all see an uptake of content creation on social media and our new dynamic vlogging range i.e., be it the PowerShot V10, EOS R100 or EOS R50. On the other hand, through Canon Creative Park and utilizing our PIXMA G series printers, we are also empowering our users to go beyond simple printing but also to create decorations that can add to the festive charm of their homes. Lastly, recognizing the pivotal role of social media as a key medium, we will continue to strategically leverage our social platforms to inform users about all developments and offers at the brand and product level this season.

How does Canon retain and evolve its brand identity and presence in a market which is crowded with high-quality camera phones and devices?

As a brand, our primary emphasis lies in elevating and enhancing the photography and videography outcome. While enthusiasts and amateurs may use phones initially to capture images on the go, for quality output, they require professional imaging equipment and that is where we come into the picture. In today’s world, where visual content plays such an integral role and there is an influx of thousands of influencers across genres, it is quality that differentiates content consumed. And we are here precisely to fulfil that demand.

Additionally, to thrive in this highly competitive market, we believe in encouraging emerging talent, be it through educational partnerships and skill development or by providing masterclasses by our renowned EOS Ambassadors. Thus, for those who want to make photography their profession, we provide the right mix of product knowledge as well as skilling opportunities.

Could you share more insights on the recent campaign launches by Canon?

In today’s world, where information clutter and short attention span are the norms for end consumers, it is imperative to develop a unique voice that captures attention and promotes more than just product offerings. And our recent campaigns are a testament to this approach, each carefully curated to cater to specific audiences and objectives.

Each of our campaigns address a unique facet of digital imaging, whether it's humorously emphasizing the importance of capturing precious moments seamlessly in our “Some Things are Best Left to Canon” campaign or never missing a single fun moment at big fat Indian weddings in the “CELEBR8” campaign highlighting our powerhouse EOS R8 camera. Talking about emotions, our campaign, “The Gatecrashers” released this World Photography Day on our social channels, shed light on the essence of capturing moments in their raw form-that is, candid photography, in a world where editing tools have taken over. On the consumer printing side, we have been communicating to our diverse audience, right from students to working professionals, on the many creative possibilities enabled by our PIXMA printers as part of the “Print Outside the Box” campaign.

What are some emerging technologies being explored by Canon?

As a leading multi-portfolio brand in the industry, we at Canon India are constantly transforming and utilizing emerging technology to best meet the needs of both our B2C and B2B customers. We recently launched PowerShot V10, a compact and stylish camera for vlogging designed for smartphone natives, bringing Canon’s imaging technologies in pocketable design. Besides, EOS R8, EOS R50, EOS R100, are thriving in the rapidly growing professional and amateur photography category. Bringing the best-in-class equipment for streaming, we continue to build our Pro-DV and remote PTZ camera range with high quality imaging technologies. Unleashing the potential of VR, the launch of the EOS VR System, a VR video production system has successfully empowered our users to create incredible 180° VR content.