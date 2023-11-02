MS Dhoni bats for power of prayer to bring home the World Cup in Zed Black Agarbatti ad
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season
Zed Black Agarbatti and former cricketing legend MS Dhoni have come together to celebrate the spirit of collective prayers and the power of viral prayers during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Speaking about this partnership, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House shares "We are truly honored to have reunited with the legend, MS Dhoni as a part of the Zed Black family since almost a decade now. His leadership and the values he stands for aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Through this dynamic association, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to come together, celebrate moments, and extend their collective blessings".
"The new TVC, which captures sentiments of joy and euphoria is sure to make waves and strike a chord with the nation and offer their shared prayers and well-wishes for Team India. Zed Black has established a strong presence in the preferences of Indian consumers and has a significant share in the Indian market. Our strategy involves a dedicated focus on a wide array of regional fragrances, alongside our commitment to exploring innovative fragrances and research and development methods. With the upcoming festive season, we anticipate a surge in demand", remarked Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season. Anand Oberoi, Managing Director Oberoi IBC said, “With their products being an integral part of households across India, Zed Black has often been associated with the power of prayers and spiritual rituals. This collaboration with MS Dhoni and the new TVC underlines the belief that collective prayers have the potential to create a positive aura and bring good luck not only to the cricket field but also to our lives.”
Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), with a rich history spanning three decades, is renowned for its diverse range of top-notch products. Their portfolio includes agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more. Some of their household brands include Zed Black, Manthan, Samarpan, Coach, Orva, and Din Din.
Coca-Cola India's ad expenses up 52% in FY2023
The beverage giant's consolidated profit was up by 57% to Rs 722 crore in FY2022-23
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 1:35 PM | 1 min read
Coca-Cola India's consolidated profit was up by 57.15% to Rs 722.44 crore in FY2022-23, according to the company's financial information accessed by Tofler. Revenue from operations was up 45% to Rs 4,521.3 crore. Ad and promotional expenses increased 52% to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 737.97 crore in the year ended March 31, 2023.
The beverage giant clocked a profit of Rs 459.69 crore in the year ended March 31, 2022. Its revenue from operations in that year had stood at Rs 3,121.29 crore.
The cola company's other income also went up 23 per cent to Rs 87.19 crore for the financial year March 31, 2023.
Total expenses stood at Rs 3,620.92 crore, up 42% against Rs 2,548.19 crore in FY22.
Total income on a consolidated basis was at Rs 4,608.51 crore, up 44.36 per cent in FY23 from Rs 3,192.17 crore a year before.
India is the fifth largest market for the Coca-Cola Company.
Godrej Ezee celebrates the spirit of care in winter TVC campaign
The TV campaign has been conceptualized by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
As winter season sets in, Godrej Ezee has released a heartwarming TV campaign conceptualized by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL. Winters are a time of togetherness and care. And it’s also a time when people collectively become more generous – with our love and hearts. The new TVC artfully conveys a heartfelt warmth and a profound sense of togetherness, celebrating the spirit of care.
Commenting on the campaign, Shekhar Saurabh, Category Head – Homecare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, "Woolens don't just provide physical warmth; they envelop us in a comforting embrace, shielding us from the winter's chill with their gentle softness. To ensure these garments endure, consumers seek that extra care without compromising their delicate woollen fibers. With our latest campaign, we aim to reiterate Ezee's position as a specialized liquid detergent brand dedicated to preserving delicate woollen fabrics and preventing pilling in woollen garments.”
In a picturesque snowy setting, the TVC shows a young boy, clad in a cozy woollen sweater, stumbles upon a trembling puppy. Acting swiftly, he shelters the pup within his garment and heads home. His mother, intrigued by the unexpected bundle, is met with her son's hopeful gaze, expressing a wish to adopt the shivering companion. Regrettably, the mother gently imparts their inability to do so, leaving the boy visibly crestfallen. The narrative takes a poignant turn as the mother tenderly washes the very sweater her child wore while bringing the puppy home. In that moment, she recognizes the solace it offered both her son and the puppy, resonating with the care and warmth that Ezee imparts to woollens. The commercial culminates with a poignant message, emphasizing the significance of preserving such cherished care and warmth in woollens with Godrej Ezee.
Speaking on the films’ creative thought, Shalini Avadhani, Lead Creative Strategist, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej Ezee has always been known for its gentle cleaning and care of woollen garments. In this new campaign, we use a sweater as a symbol of warmth and care, routing it through the innocence of a boy and goodness that he has to offer. The sweater isn’t just a garment – it weaves in itself the most potent of all emotions – love. And through, we highlight how a woollen garment – that’s delicate yet holds so much love is given that extra dose of care with Ezee.”
Each of our campaigns addresses a unique facet of digital imaging: C Sukumaran, Canon
C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, on tells us how the nearly 100-year-old-camera brand stays relevant and connects with customers
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 8:57 AM | 5 min read
In a world where everyone is their own cameraperson and indeed, carries tools of the trade in their pockets, it may seem investing in an actual camera, by itself, would be passé. e4m spoke to C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, on how the nearly 100-year-old-camera brand stays relevant and connects with customers.
Excerpts:
Could you please shed light on Canon India's marketing strategies and media planning?
Our marketing strategy is centred around adaptability and customer-centricity aligned with the evolving preferences of consumers. Our media planning involves a strategic blend of online and offline events, along with an active social media presence to engage with audiences effectively. A core aspect of our strategy involves driving tailored communication that resonates with the needs and aspirations of our new-age and diverse set of audience. We have been curating focused digital-first campaigns which act both as a source of information sharing as well as help us engage with users directly. For instance, we run different types of engagement programs on our social handles to strengthen connect with our audience and educate them through snackable short-form video content showcasing the diverse functionalities of our product range.
Additionally, we believe that the shift in consumer preferences is across regions. Guided by the philosophy of ‘Gemba’, it is our constant endeavor to engage with our customers on-ground and thereafter make solutions that best cater to their present needs. In line with the same, we have been continuously driving engagement in Tier II and Tier III markets as well, through industry and partner events along with innovative activations such as our ‘Creator Mode On’ photography workshops.
How is the brand preparing for the upcoming festive and holiday season?
The upcoming festive and holiday season holds immense significance for us as it marks a time of increased consumer mobility and a heightened sense of celebration. At Canon India, we are gearing up to ensure that our consumers are not just aware of the right products and solutions but also understand what products suit their requirements best. Therefore, right from our state-of-the-art cameras to our consumer printers, our products are well poised to be companions in action-capturing and preserving cherished festive moments for years to come. For instance, during the festive season we all see an uptake of content creation on social media and our new dynamic vlogging range i.e., be it the PowerShot V10, EOS R100 or EOS R50. On the other hand, through Canon Creative Park and utilizing our PIXMA G series printers, we are also empowering our users to go beyond simple printing but also to create decorations that can add to the festive charm of their homes. Lastly, recognizing the pivotal role of social media as a key medium, we will continue to strategically leverage our social platforms to inform users about all developments and offers at the brand and product level this season.
How does Canon retain and evolve its brand identity and presence in a market which is crowded with high-quality camera phones and devices?
As a brand, our primary emphasis lies in elevating and enhancing the photography and videography outcome. While enthusiasts and amateurs may use phones initially to capture images on the go, for quality output, they require professional imaging equipment and that is where we come into the picture. In today’s world, where visual content plays such an integral role and there is an influx of thousands of influencers across genres, it is quality that differentiates content consumed. And we are here precisely to fulfil that demand.
Additionally, to thrive in this highly competitive market, we believe in encouraging emerging talent, be it through educational partnerships and skill development or by providing masterclasses by our renowned EOS Ambassadors. Thus, for those who want to make photography their profession, we provide the right mix of product knowledge as well as skilling opportunities.
Could you share more insights on the recent campaign launches by Canon?
In today’s world, where information clutter and short attention span are the norms for end consumers, it is imperative to develop a unique voice that captures attention and promotes more than just product offerings. And our recent campaigns are a testament to this approach, each carefully curated to cater to specific audiences and objectives.
Each of our campaigns address a unique facet of digital imaging, whether it's humorously emphasizing the importance of capturing precious moments seamlessly in our “Some Things are Best Left to Canon” campaign or never missing a single fun moment at big fat Indian weddings in the “CELEBR8” campaign highlighting our powerhouse EOS R8 camera. Talking about emotions, our campaign, “The Gatecrashers” released this World Photography Day on our social channels, shed light on the essence of capturing moments in their raw form-that is, candid photography, in a world where editing tools have taken over. On the consumer printing side, we have been communicating to our diverse audience, right from students to working professionals, on the many creative possibilities enabled by our PIXMA printers as part of the “Print Outside the Box” campaign.
What are some emerging technologies being explored by Canon?
As a leading multi-portfolio brand in the industry, we at Canon India are constantly transforming and utilizing emerging technology to best meet the needs of both our B2C and B2B customers. We recently launched PowerShot V10, a compact and stylish camera for vlogging designed for smartphone natives, bringing Canon’s imaging technologies in pocketable design. Besides, EOS R8, EOS R50, EOS R100, are thriving in the rapidly growing professional and amateur photography category. Bringing the best-in-class equipment for streaming, we continue to build our Pro-DV and remote PTZ camera range with high quality imaging technologies. Unleashing the potential of VR, the launch of the EOS VR System, a VR video production system has successfully empowered our users to create incredible 180° VR content.
Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer in Gillette's new campaign
The two have starred in the brand's 'Get a chance to play with the stars' digital film
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
Gillette Mach3 and Fuzion5 have come up with a campaign titled ‘Play With The Stars’ which is an opportunity for select consumers to get a chance to meet their cricketing idols and play a game with them on purchase of Gillette’s Cricket edition pack. “Get a chance to play with the stars” is a digital film that bridges the gap between the fans and their favourite cricketers via this once-in-a-lifetime chance provided by the brand.
“Whatever we do is designed keeping the consumer at the core. In India, cricket is followed with utmost passion and vigour. We therefore found it imperative to bring consumers to the sport they love the most through our brand. Shreyas and Shubman are at the top of their game currently and this is Gillette’s one of opportunity to all the cricket fanatics out there to come and fulfil their dream of playing with the stars” says, Abhishek Desai, Vice President - ISC Grooming and Brand Operations.
The film shows a man watching cricket on his phone while shaving. The scene focuses on Shubman Gill batting and the man giving him batting tips like all of us do when our favourite player is on field. That is when Shubman enters the scene and challenges the man to prove his batting skills via a game of cricket. The film ends with a call to action to all the fans out there to buy the Mach3 or Fusion5 cricket edition pack and join the stars for a game of cricket.
Gillette and Cricket have been synonymous for a long time now right from onboarding legends like Sachin Tendulkar to leveraging the current superstars like Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill the brand aims to delight the consumers via such special initiatives.
Emiway Bantai urges kids to become 'handwash legends' in new Savlon ad
The rapper has teamed up with the children of The Dharavi Dream Project to encourage handwashing among young Indians
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:42 PM | 4 min read
In a unique move to make washing hands more relevant and a cool thing to do with youngsters, Savlon Swasth India Mission has brought together the talented children of The Dharavi Dream Project and popular rap artist Emiway Bantai to present ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ - an anthem that taps into hip hop culture to encourage hand hygiene amongst young India.
Savlon Swasth India Mission, in its first collaboration with The Dharavi Dream Project, engages and empowers their children as community change ambassadors to further establish that washing hands is a universal practice to prevent the spread of diseases. The Dharavi Dream Project After School of Hip-Hop, a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai, through various educational programmes, mentorships and community engagement, supports children living in Dharavi, Mumbai. Today, Dharavi is known for its culturally vibrant hip hop talent. The popularity of the genre grew as it became the voice of everyday life.
In line with Savlon Swasth India’s Mission to make the message of handwashing not only informative but also engaging and appealing to the youth, Savlon Swasth India Mission maneuvers the signature Hip Hop hand rub gesture, prevalent and synonymous to rap artists worldwide, into a symbol to promote hand hygiene. The campaign ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ converts this simple yet significant cultural nuance of hip hop, into a cool promotion that not only encourages youngsters to more readily adopt the ritual of hand hygiene but also helps redefine the mundane task as an engaging and cool thing to do.
Emiway Bantai, popularly known as the King of the Streets, has written and composed the Handwash Anthem for Savlon Swasth India Mission. He gained widespread recognition for his unique style and catchy lyrics. His raw, authentic style has helped build a dedicated fanbase in India.
As Savlon Swasth India Mission immerses its innovative communication in the cultural reality of the youth of today, watch and groove to Haath Dhona Cool Hai, the latest track by Emiway Bantai and The Dharavi Dream Project.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, stated, "Handwashing plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of inculcating hand hygiene as a habit and continues to innovate with its communication and product ideas to enable this change. With the anthem Haath Dhona Coo Hai, Savlon Swasth India Mission taps into the cultural truth of the youth of today to make the simple but predominant style of the hand rub by rap stars worldwide, an interesting and relatable symbol of washing hands. It is indeed a unique idea that makes washing hands a cool ritual.”
Iconic rap star, Emiway Bantai adds, "This is genius! I never thought once that the rap style of rubbing hands could mean so much more. I’m excited about this collaboration with Savlon Swasth India Mission as it has done the unthinkable and I can state with full confidence that once you have seen it you will always connect it back to washing hands. I am really glad that Savlon Swasth India Mission spotted it to broach one of the simplest yet the most important conversations on health today - hand hygiene. Watch and groove to the beat of #HandwashLegends!
The Dharavi Dream Project team, as a collective exclaims, “Hand Hygiene is a must for all age groups and across strata of society. We are glad to be a part of this project of global importance and have a platform to express our point of view with Emiway through the foot tapping rap anthem for Savlon Swasth India Mission. Haath Dhona truly cool hai!
GMR Aerocity Festival unveils D2C fest
The event will begin on November 24 at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
GMR Aerocity Festivals is all set to introduce a shopping, dining, and entertainment extravaganza, the 'D2C Fest - Unplugged and Alive: Celebrating Life Offline' to the Delhi-NCR region.
Scheduled from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi, the fest aims to establish itself as the ultimate destination for shopaholics, culinary connoisseurs, music enthusiasts, and those looking to engage in insightful discussions with the leaders of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands.
The D2C Festival at GMR Aerocity will present a diverse selection of D2C brands, allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves in an offline retail experience.
Along with shopping, the D2C Fest promises entertainment to cater to all attendees. The highlights include music and performances to dance to the tunes of top college bands and other live musical performances and stand-up comedies.
Food lovers are also in for a treat, with a multitude of food stalls serving an array of dishes.
Upcoming Events
GMR Aerocity Festivals also has more in store. In December 2023, F&B Fiesta, a culinary extravaganza will be hosted. February 2024 will see an Entertainment Fest in collaboration with GMR Aerocity New Delhi and BW Businessworld. In March 2024, prepare for The Festival of Wellbeing, presented by BW Wellbeing, offering a nourishing and revitalizing experience for all.
