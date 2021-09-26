Uni Card showcases its unique proposition as the 'ultimate weapon against payments'

Indian fintech brand, Uni Cards, in association with Dentsu Webchutney (A dentsuMB Company), has launched its unique proposition with a campaign that features two digital films.

In this ever-changing world, people are constantly evolving alongside their ever-expanding wish lists that often get difficult to fulfil and realise. To live an upgraded lifestyle, we add our dreams to the cart. But with the fear of big payments lurking around, we end up clicking on ‘Save for Later’. Adding to that, hidden charges on credit schemes don’t make it any easier on our pockets either; and while it may seem like there is no end to this life circle, Uni plans to break this chain just once and for all. The fintech company has launched the ultimate weapon against payments – India’s first Pay 1/3rd card.

Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from dentsu India, the films are set up in legendary spaces of combat. They teleport the viewer into the thrilling lives of a Samurai & Cowboy - where they battle challenges thrown at them, much like the troubles that life tends to throw at us, unwarranted. In the films, when big bills show up, the characters are prepared to win with the Uni Pay ⅓ Card.

