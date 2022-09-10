Trontek observes week-long EV awareness campaign

The campaign has been launched on World EV Day to talk about sustainable mobility and EV ownership

Electric vehicle battery company Trontek has launched a week-long EV-awareness campaign #HarNukkadEV, celebrating the EV revolution in India and promoting the safe use of electric vehicles.

Trontek has launched this campaign on World EV Day, celebrated every year on 9 September, to mark the importance of sustainable mobility and EV ownership worldwide. The campaign is a series of Nukkad Natak acts that will be performed across key locations in Delhi spread over a week.

Through this campaign, the brand wants to make a difference in society by encouraging consumers to spearhead a positive change by making a shift towards clean mobility.

Commenting on the campaign, Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO of Trontek shared, “Establishing a personal and rational connection with the audience is critical in current times as consumers are more aware and conscious about their choices. #HarNukkadEV builds this connection and reiterates the need to adopt EVs as a sustainable means of transportation. The campaign spreads awareness amongst the audience on the safe handling of EVs.”

#HarNukkadEV emphasises the scale of EV adoption that India needs right now, with an EV owned by every household in the country. It also connects the campaign with Nukkad Natak as a mode of communicating the key messaging to a larger public in areas of maximum footfall.

The Nukkad Naatak is performed by the actors of ‘Unmask Studio’, a theatre group based out of Delhi.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)