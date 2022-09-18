Tiger Shroff keeps his 'zen mode on' in new Pebble TVC

Pebble has launched a unique campaign with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The campaign titled ‘Zen Mode On’ comes amidst the ongoing debates over hustle culture vis-à-vis Quiet Quitting and many such trends and intends to divert the focus of discussion on a fit body and a fitter mind. It encourages individuals across all walks of life and age group, especially the current generation of millennials, to imbibe an all-new way of life that thrives on inculcating a thoughtful approach and striking the ideal work-life balance.



To kickstart the campaign, Tiger Shroff released a music video along with Pebble wherein he could be seen grooving to the tune in a Zen Mode.





Referring to the inspiration that led him to be a part of the campaign, the youth icon said, “There is no substitute to hard work and perseverance, but we also know that it is an energetic mind that leads to an energetic physique and a positive aura. Zen mode keeps mental wellbeing at the pedestal, preventing the mind from hustled overdrives disrupting physical and mental patterns. Zen Mode On is the unison of Pebble’s brand ethos and my outlook towards life.”



Komal Agarwal, the co-founder of Pebble, echoed the sentiments saying that “it is fine for once to miss a deadline and switch off one’s mind to achieve the Zen mode. The campaign by Pebble aims to ensure mental strength and stability amid the cut-throat race to chase multiple professional goals while going on with other day-to-day activities and responsibilities”. She further said that in addition to the brand’s ethos, its extensive smartwatch range is also engineered to help people keep a tab on their health & fitness metrics and enhance their lifestyle with added convenience and comfort.



Founded nearly a decade ago by daughter-father duo Komal and Ajay Agarwal, Pebble has emerged as a key player in India’s smart wearables market, having expanded into eight product categories and with 100+ products available through leading online and offline retail outlets. The brand recently brought on board Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

