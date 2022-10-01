Tiger Shroff chooses 'movement' in ASICS ad

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand unveiled its latest brand campaign #ChooseToMove. Featuring ASICS India’s Brand Ambassador Tiger Shroff, the campaign builds on the brand’s philosophy of achieving ‘Sound Mind In A Sound Body.’

Designed to inspire today’s youth to choose well-being above anything else, Choose To Move celebrates the power of movement. The campaign aims to inspire people to get active and move regardless of who they are and how they move as ASICS believes movement is a key to a fulfilling life.

Staying true to its core, Choose To Move is a modern retelling of the ASICS founding philosophy of, 'A Sound Mind, in A Sound Body' where mental and physical wellbeing are intrinsically linked. The campaign further exemplifies the brand’s vision to “Create Quality Lifestyle through Intelligent Sport Technology” and the mission to provide goods and services that promote healthy and fulfilling lifestyles throughout the world.

Tiger Shroff can also be seen sporting key styles from ASICS SportStyle - styled and engineered for every day. Inspired by sports performance and defined by lifestyle- SportStyle fuses together heritage and modern designs in surprising and unexpected ways, encouraging you to wear what speaks to your soul!

Speaking on the launch of the film, Rajat Khurana Managing Director ASICS India and South Asia said, “For many years now, ASICS has been on a mission to inspire as many people as possible to experience the uplifting impact of movement on the mind as a way of achieving a sound mind in a sound body. Through ‘Choose To Move’ campaign, we want to empower each individual to start making right choices that push their boundaries and encourage personal movement. As a brand, we aim to continue to build a stronger sporting culture and promote the positive, uplifting power of sport through our product offerings and messaging.

