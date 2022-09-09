Thunderous clashes between India & Pakistan bring early festive cheer for viewers

India may not have made it to the Asia Cup final but close encounters gave cricket enthusiasts something to go to town with

Returning to entertain the audience after a gap of 4 years, Asia Cup witnessed two nail-biting clashes between India and Pakistan.

Both the Super Sunday clashes saw resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket. India may not have made it to the final of the Asia Cup, but close encounters gave every cricket enthusiast something to go to town with.



Punit Bhatt at the Dubai International Stadium for the first India v Pakistan clash

Punit Bhatt, Assistant General Manager-Skoda, who watched the game live at the Dubai International Stadium described his experience as 'goose-bumps' inducing. Despite rivals playing against each other, there was a positive energy in the stadium making it truly a sporting event, said Bhatt. "There were people from both nationalities at the stadium bringing with them positive sporting energy. People obviously supported their teams, but if a player from the other team played well the audience cheered for him too. It was a purely sporting event making it a delightful experience," said Bhatt.

Rajiv Dubey, Senior General Manager-Head of Media, Dabur, a fanatic of the game weighed in with his thoughts on the clash. "India-Pakistan matches are always special. There was a time when players would be scared of Pakistani bowlers, but that is not the case anymore. The new generation players are very good," said Dubey, who watched the play amidst hooting and cheering from friends.

Lucky Saini, Vice-President and Head of Brand – Meesho, enjoyed the thrilling encounter from the comforts of his home with family and friends. "India-Pak match is always fun to watch. Two arch-rivals facing each other after a long time and while the passion was not as high as it used to be, it still made for an action-packed encounter. In the first match, Dahani’s last over bravado and Pandya’s ruthless yet focused knocks were the high points of the match.

Speaking on the second game, Saini says, “Pakistan pulled off a win out of nowhere which shows that no team can be written off till the end. India also needs a more dependable mid-level batting line-up in place of Deepak Hooda. Those extra runs could have made a big difference."

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)