This brand is building brighter smiles this Children’s Day

For this Children's Day, Panasonic India has come up with a game-based donation platform that harnesses the power of technology and uses it for the social good of children. In the Giving through Gaming concept, the donor does not have to make any money transfers, instead has to play a game and points collected by the gamers will be contributed to the collective goal of 1 million points.

Panasonic India as a brand believes in enabling the ‘A Better Life, A Better World’ approach for all its stakeholders. For this, they have combined two of their core values, ‘Innovation’ and 'Empathy’ to come up with this one-of-a-kind game for good which can be played by anyone who wishes to contribute by on a microsite. After all, is there any better way to use our technology? The core thought of the campaign is represented in the umbrella hashtag of the campaign - #PlayForABetterWorld, and is being promoted on the brand’s social media handles.

When the pandemic hit, the world around us shifted, and it will never be the same. The brand believes that while offices may have resumed and the world is back in the game. The impact that the pandemic had on all our personal lives, our business was irremediable.

From mental stress to the loss of a loved one, our nation grieved collectively. While many of us had the luxury of monetary streams to support our families, many did not have any resources or emotional support to survive. The pandemic affected 1.2 lakh kids in need in India, which led to severe stress on NGOs and foundling homes.

As the world went into complete lockdown adding to the stress, people started looking for an escape from all this in the digital world. Since then, there has been a huge rise in the number of people interested in gaming. With this campaign, Panasonic India is allowing the players to donate their gameplay to support all the kids in need out there.

While walking down the path of social responsibility, Panasonic India has addressed this issue by successfully collaborating with 3 NGOs - Khushii Foundation, Salaam Balak Trust, and SOS Children's Village.

We witnessed how technology and social media helped us stay connected and support one another in times of extreme distress. It led to a collective change and came out as an excellent example of the goodness all of us behold. The brand is certain, that a campaign like this will get huge interaction and participation from many.

How can you participate in the Panasonics India’s Campaign?

The participation process is simple! All you need to do is visit: Play For A Better World, and sign in either through your Facebook or Gmail account. That’s it! The next step is to hit the Play button and get going to rack as many points as possible to add to the collective goal of One Million Points. Once the goal is reached, Panasonic India’s complete range of appliances will be donated to three child welfare NGOs.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Fumiyasu Fujimori, Divisional Head of Consumer Sales, Panasonic India, said, “As a brand, our products are designed to make lives better while creating a better world for every member of the society. Children are a treasure of the society and through this campaign, we aim to support underprivileged children with a more comfortable living and growing environment. We hope that our wide range of appliances will contribute to their childhood with comfort, care and compassion.

Shirish Agarwal, Head – Brand and Marketing Communications, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic stands by the philosophy of creating A Better Life and A Better World, and our campaign #PlayForABetterWorld is an extension of the same. Through this campaign, we are using the power of play gaming for social good and encouraging consumers to a part of this collective effort to help build a better future for underprivileged children, this Children’s Day.

