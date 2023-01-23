'The purpose of brands must be defined to serve the customer differently'
At the e4m Pride of India Brands-North conference, homegrown brands came together to share some valuable pieces of advice for fledgling businesses
At the Pride of India Brands, The best of North conference 2023, industry leaders convened to discuss how brands of Bharat are driving the Indian economy, competing with brands in the international markets, creating brand resilience and meeting consumer demands. The leaders' roundtable was chaired by Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar. Participants included Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals; Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni; Dr. AK Tyagi Executive Director, Haldirams; Dr. Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management; Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians.
The session chair asked Haldiram's Dr Tyagi about the brand's growth journey. He replied, "The multi-location and multi-product Indian global brand Haldiram over the years have been growing using three mantras: Continuous and constant innovation; Changing the Company according to customer gains and the last mantra the company focuses on is about delighting customers. Besides being trained in traditional snacks, Haldiram is the first Indian company to pack branded Indian snacks in 1990. Further talking in the discourse of the historical significance of the brand."
Tyagi mentioned that the brand invested a good sum of money in Research and Development to understand the market. However, the company yet not developed any automation for traditional food, but working on the research to develop mechanisms to make the process easier. The brand never compromises the taste, quality, and hygiene of the products and also uses International food parameters to certify the food parameters and also focuses more to innovate to satisfy the customers.
The CEO of Surya Roshni, Agrawal said that the brand is completing its 50th year, and it is present in a very diverse segment including consumer durable products. Despite confronting ups and downs, the brand never compromised with the customer focus approach and usage of technology in making products innovative. Over the years, the brand has maintained an efficient and effective manufacturing process. Talking specifically in context to the lighting category, he, said, “The lighting is a very process industry. Surya is a brand that invested well in the lighting segment despite facing competition in the market. Surya is one of the largest LED manufacturing brands in the country. The brand stands out in the clutter of the LED market without losing relevance in the market and maintaining the customer focus approach amid the competitive market.”
Relatively a new player among homegrown brands, Healthians has a lot to learn from older players, said Sahni. "Today the making and breaking of the brand have become easier because of social media. Since the older brands have maintained the legacy since time immemorial, they are not being penalised much if they commit some mistake, but the new brands do not have such leverage. They have to be careful before committing anything in the market. Keeping in mind all these little things, our brand focuses more on the feedback process to address all the issues our customers face while engaging with our brand.”
Representing Modi Naturals, Modi added to the conversation and said, “While building brands with social media is tougher. We are witnessing a scenario in which the brand itself is no more a competitive advantage. Developing and implementing the business idea in a manner to build a sustainably profitable business is something that I being a new player in the market learnt so far” He also mentioned the book called ‘Competition Demystified’ to understand the concept of the market better. Aditi summaries the discussion in four points: “The base to do business is to start your business with customer focus approach; innovate continuously; build agility; and bring about a faster turnaround.
Furthermore, talking more from an education point of view, Dr. Narang shared his thoughts on what made India better for students to learn and innovate in a couple of years, he said: “The education is included in the concept ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ which was being shared by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back. There is a gap between National and International education, but a lot many changes happened in the education industry after the Pandemic. Online education has made the education system more flexible and open to all. India used technology to interact with people located all across the world to learn and innovate. Our system is more adaptive and agile as compared to the International system. National Education Policy is the breakthrough in the Indian education system. Our education system is also evolving in a better way. International economies are integrating with Indian economies and its education system to present better results.”
The panel agreed on a few points when it comes to brands surviving in a country with so many cultural changes. The globalisation of the Bharat brand eradicates the cultural barriers; the market study plays a major role in building a product economy; the brand needs to understand the larger needs of the consumer in a manner that differentiates from the other market players; Cultural differences push brands to deliver as per the customer requirements; Since India is a diversified country, so it is important to do an in-depth market study to understand the customer needs; Advertisement content and investment differs regionally;
They agreed that culture, emotion, place, and taste build brands. For upcoming brands, they had some valuable pieces of advice. Business should be done based on a realistic idea; the business model must be resilient; one must also look for competitive advantages while doing business; the purpose of the brand must be defined to serve the customer differently; think creatively to play big, a brand must build a unique way to stand out in the market; Product and marketing must contain USP and what the customer is additionally getting from the brand.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV will continue to dwarf digital for the foreseeable future: Vibhor Gauba
Gauba, Associate Partner - Deal Advisory at KPMG India, delivered a keynote address at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 10:48 AM | 5 min read
At the inaugural edition of the e4m GroupM Let’s Play sports marketing summit, Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner - Deal Advisory at KPMG India, delivered a keynote address.
The address delved deep into the recently launched and highly lauded CII-KPMG report on the state of the Indian sports broadcasting industry in 2022, its recent wins, and future hopes. According to that report, the sports TV broadcasting segment has been calculated to be ₹7,560 crore in 2022, with the digital OTT sports sector estimated to be around ₹1,970 crore, with overall revenues for sports broadcasting coming up to ₹9,530 crore. According to the same report, just the TV sports broadcasting segment by itself is expected to grow to ₹9,830 crore in FY26, increasing at a steady CAGR of 7 per cent.
“We looked at the sector from two lenses, the first being TV broadcasting. In that segment, IPL is obviously the largest property, and we examined how effectively sport is being broadcast on TVs and how that can be best utilized. And then moving on, we also examined it from the digital angle, given that it has increasingly dominated conversations ever since Jio introduced its data plans in late 2016,” he said.
Gauba went on to elucidate on how there had been an uptick in worries about increased cord-cutting, the death of some genres of TV and other similar industry concerns.
As per the latest BARC data we had, we’re currently at 210 million households, and the overall penetration of TV is close to 70 per cent, so out of the close to 300 million households we have, we only have 210 million that have a TV, meaning 90 million have never had a TV set, so there is still a big gap,” he elaborated.
To crunch out more facts from that data point, the report compared the percentage of rural households in India with TVs, pegged at around 60 per cent, against that of other SouthEast Asian countries, with similar GDPs as measured by Purchasing Power Parity, and found that they had anywhere between 80-95 per cent penetration.
“Obviously we’re not likely to reach those levels, as India’s actual GDP is slightly lower than that of some of those countries, but growing TV penetration to 70-80% is something that is very achievable,” said Gauba.
When it came to cord-cutting, Gauba acknowledged it to be a reality in that a small number of households and high net worth individuals were turning away from linear TV, but the numbers were too small to pose a threat to it, coming in at barely 0.5 to 0.7 households in India.
Noting that seamless 5G connections across the country, requiring only a single data package were still a couple of years away, Gauba said, “What we shouldn’t forget is that TV is extremely affordable in India, and at ₹153 is all it costs to watch a 100 FTA channels. So while 5G is going to have an impact on cord-cutting, it won’t make a material difference to the number of households with TVs, and we see only 10-15 million households cutting the chord in the next four years.”
He added that it was interesting to note that, between 2019 to 2022, when digital consumption really skyrocketed across the country, TV managed to retain its market share of 52-54 per cent, as digital had mostly moved into other segments of media consumption.
“What’s a really interesting data point we found, especially from an advertiser’s perspective is that New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) A and B penetration in TV households has increased by 17 per cent, so the households we would have expected to be the first to cut the cord have not done so up till now,” said Gauba.
He added that the volume of original content on TV is unparalleled, noting, “If you look at any GEC, you’re getting four to four and a half hours of original content every evening of the week, during prime time, and that is not something that digital can cover any time soon.”
“So TV is here to stay, and the sports category remains one of the most popular and most monetizable genres. If we look at the Super Bowl of India, the IPL, we saw that it reached out to between 400-420 million people, and is greater than the combined reach of other top properties, for which we looked at KBC, Bigg Boss, Kapil Sharma, Khatron keKhiladi, and Shark Tank. In the two months that it is taking place, it has greater reach than all these properties combined, and it has 2x the amount in terms of watch time,” explained Gauba.
“If we look at concurrent viewers, meaning those watching via TV and those watching through OTT, and look at a match of say India vs Pakistan, which exceeds even IPL, then the T-20 World Cup 2021 match had 116 million users on TV versus 12.8 million on digital,” he said.
This means that TV will continue to dwarf digital for the foreseeable future, because even if digital adoption is growing at a greater exponential rate, TV has a far larger base.
“And while IPL is obviously the largest property, because of all the money it brought into the sector, a lot of non-cricket events also rose in prominence, predominantly PKL and ISL, and while they may never get as big as IPL, they cater to different sections of the audience and each reaches to between 150-300 million viewers in a particular season,” said Gauba, concluding that TV is not going anywhere any time soon, and is only going to increase in terms of opportunities for brands, advertisers, and the media industry.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The future of women's sports in India
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sport marketing summit, experts discuss how the infrastructure and facilities for women’s sports have increased over the last few years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
For the last couple of years, women have been making the right kind of noise in the field of sports. Not only are they breaking the shackles of gender stereotypes and proudly representing the country in big league and international sporting events, but are bringing home all the laurels.
The topic, women's Sport- The Future of India Story, was discussed in one of the panel discussions at the recently held e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit. The panel was chaired by Mausumi Kar, MD, Motivator India, and had Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, Fancode; Yash Lahoti, Founder & CEO, Women's CricZone; Vishal Yadav, Founder & CEO, Female Cricket, and Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar.com
The session kick-started with the panellists reminiscing the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup where the Indian team lost the final by a mere nine runs, and meandered to how different the situation is in the present day.
Lahoti said, “A lot has changed over the years. If this panel were happening in 2017, I don't think we would have had this topic of women's sport. That incident, where nobody expected Indian women cricket team to be in the finals and lose by nine runs, changed a lot of momentum. That performance showed people that women do play cricket and play well. In fact, till then, many did not know that women's cricket existed. We have come a long way from there.”
Speaking from the perspective of someone running an academy that exclusively trains young girls in cricket, Yadav pointed out, “There has been massive strides. Apart from the equal pay policy that was recently announced and the women's IPL, a lot has happened and everything is out there on every form of media possible. But to understand what has changed, we also got to look at the past because only then you will be able to co-relate and compare how far we have come from where we were in the 2010s. After the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, I received many messages from parents and young girls inquiring where they can start their professional journey from. I had no answer. It took me a few months to reach out to a few coaches and ask for relevant answers. And not being able to find a suitable response forced me to start my own cricket academy which was exclusively for female cricketers. And we have trained over 400 girls in the last three years only in Mumbai alone.”
As a marketer and an avid sports, especially cricket, lover, Narayan said, “I follow cricket very closely and when I say cricket I mean the sport, not men's or women's. Before the IPL also, I have been following the Big Bash League for women. As a marketer, it is not the first time that we as a brand will be thinking of investing in women's cricket. In 2017, the men's championship trophy was happening and we invested in the women's championship trophy as well. And the cost at which we got that tournament and the kind of results that we got, were beyond our imagination. Since then, we evaluate women's sports through the same lens with which we evaluate any media property, and invest in it with cautious efforts.”
Colaco added, “When I started Fancode 3.5 years ago, our prime reason for existence was because I felt that 95 per cent of sports in this country is under-served. Every broadcaster was running after a handful of events across the years and spending tons of money and everything else was getting more coverage. So, we staring saying that there is this massive co-fan base who have strong affinity to sports – be it rugby, football, athletics, boxing. When we built the platform, we used digital to get to these niche audience and build an affinity around them.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fintech in India is a very large opportunity: Upasana Taku, MobiKwiK
At e4m Pride of India Brands: The Best of North conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO Upasana Taku shared MobiKwiK’s journey with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 4:39 PM | 5 min read
At e4m Pride of Brands: The Best of North Conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO of MobiKwiK Upasana Taku shared the brand’s journey since its inception in 2009. In a fireside chat with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network, Taku shared the experience of building a digital brand at a time when India was at a nascent stage of the digital revolution.
“Doing something new is always challenging because, by definition, if you are doing something which everybody else is doing and is the popular flavour, then it cannot be a startup and you will not be the only one doing it. So when we were getting started, I remember, my own family members were laughing at me saying how can India go cashless as this is a cash-based economy. This was 10-12 years ago. I told them that I felt there would be a digital revolution and I would like to give a few years of my life to that mission, and in a year or two, we would get to know if India is going to go in that direction or not or MobiKwiK is going to be a part of that revolution or not,” shared Taku.
“I was aware how technology can simplify payments and bring simplicity into the daily lives of consumers and also businesses, whether a retailer or an e-commerce company. It was only bound to happen in time in India because our country was also developing. My co-founder had a view that China had a smartphone revolution in early 2000, and in India, it will happen in the 2010s. So that was our insight. India is operating on 99% cash, so it is not going to be 100% digital, but the country will move in the direction of becoming 80% or 70% cashless. People will stop standing in line to pay bills, people will want convenience. The smartphone will make entries in the market and so that's how we started humbly,” she added.
Talking about the journey further, she said, “In the initial years of the company, we had to bootstrap. It was my and my partner’s personal investments, and we don't come from well-to-do families, so we had limited savings from the five-six years that we had both worked. There was no money for marketing in the first few years. The idea was to make the product very innovative to catch and acquire users. Much before Flipkart and other apps, our mobile app was on Google Play Store. I remember we went from 3 lakh users in one and a half years to a million users within a span of a few months because the app was getting so many downloads from the Play Store. The idea is once the user has downloaded, the onboarding and experience of the user has to be so smooth and then they stick with you,” she added.
“By the time we were three years old, we had more than 3 million users and in our escrow account we had Rs 10 to 15 crore,” she mentioned.
When asked about the fintech revolution in India, Taku said, “Fintech in India is a very large opportunity. I am very happy to tell you that fintech, as a market, has become the third richest market in the world. In the last few years, besides many large-scale companies getting into it, India saw about 8000-9000 fintech startups.”
“This is a sector where we are taking leadership. As of 2022, India has processed the largest number of digital transactions as opposed to any other country in the world. From being a country which had 99% cash use, we have come a long way. The opportunity is still very large because from approximately 300 million people who carry out digital transactions, the number of people who have access to credit is still just 60-70 million. Also, still only 25 million people are insured. So there are a lot of opportunities.”
While digital transactions are easy to perform, there is always a safety question in the user's mind. Talking about the safety aspect, Taku said, “In India, we have two types of platforms, one is wallet-based platforms, other is UPI-based platforms. In MobiKwik and our competitors, you will find both facilities in the same app. The reason why I say that you can trust platforms of scale is because all of us are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. We have to get one licence from the RBI, one licence from SEBI, and one licence from IRDAI which is an insurance regulator. We are not as heavily regulated as banks are but we also have to do monthly and quarterly reports and annual in-person audits. It happens so the bar on compliance and corporate governance is extremely high.”
Talking about smaller cities becoming larger consumers, Taku said, “I think the next phase of the internet revolution in India, whether it is any type of company, is definitely coming from the smaller cities and towns of the country and even villages. So if we look at our user acquisition or transactions data in the last two or three years, almost 65% of the new users who have downloaded our app and are actively transacting, are not coming from metros; they are coming from smaller cities. We have reached 99% of pincode.”
Speaking about 2023, Taku expressed hope that it is going to be a good business year despite inflation. She said, “My personal view is that it is going to be a good year of growth. India is on a strong wicket with the way our economy is performing. After the first half of 2023, we will see a good comeback.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TOI illuminates the 'Idea of India' in new film
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the film shows how a thread of light unites the country despite the many differences
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 12:00 PM | 4 min read
The Times Of India presents an epic film to celebrate the invisible thread that binds us all as one in spite of our diverse differences. The ektara that binds a billion voices into one song. The Idea of India represented by the thread of light that embraces our differences and elevates our unity in diversity. The idea of the seamless thread that has held us all together as one nation over the 75 years of our Independence.
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign is live across national news media, social media and various digital platforms. #WhatMakesUsOne campaign has a unique hashtag that invites every Indian to participate and celebrate the Idea of India in their own way.
Commenting on the campaign, Kaustuv Chatterjee : Brand Director TOI & Languages, said, “Over the past decades India has made rapid strides in various sectors, and this has fuelled a sense of pride in the nation’s growing stature in the world. In this context, our new initiative from TOI - #WhatMakesUsOne, focuses on the many unifying threads that make up our Idea Of India. Despite our diversity and multiculturism, the threads that unite us also drive our growth in the world today powerfully. Just look at what's happening in Space-Tech, Defence, IT, Sports or our cultural influence across the world. We hope this initiative will spark conversations and connections around What Makes Us One, as we prepare to celebrate our 74thyear of becoming a Republic.”
Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative & Film Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “INDIA WAS AN IDEA LONG BEFORE IT BECAME A FREE NATION. It was the song from a thousand years ago. It was the spirit of thousands of freedom fighters. It was written in blood by the thousands who laid down their lives for our freedom. It was the same thread of unity in diversity and adversity and festivity. It is the same thread that continues to bind us as one nation, in spite of our diverse differences. It is the invisible ektara that stirs our souls and ignites our hearts. This binding thread of tolerance and inclusivity is represented as the thread of light cinematically and metaphorically in the powerful Times Of India narrative form.”
Joy Chauhan, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, added, “The idea of India is a campaign that makes you pause and yet again fall in love with our magical nation. What makes us one is a question with over a billion answers. Its depth is unseen and uncharted. Today with our potential and the will to lead this world the Idea of India has never looked brighter. It was an opportune time to celebrate our diversity and #WhatMakesUsOne We are proud to partner the iconic Times of India in this celebration.”
The thread of light travels across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Mumbai to Meghalaya at the speed of light, cinematically and metaphorically capturing a day in the life of India in split seconds through the medium of timelapse.
Over a thousand forms of the same thread of light adorn Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Monasteries, Monuments and Statues across India. Giant serial light forms highlight multiple religions and multiple regions, transforming the same thread of light through all our Gods, Angels, Leaders, Idols and Stars to illuminate our villages, towns and cities.
Time travels with the same thread of light through trains, trucks, boats, rickshaws and seamless transitions from one location to another occasion at the speed of light.
The Idea of India illuminated by the thread of light that binds all India as one family connecting the dots between our differences and uniting the collective soul of our country, blurring the boundaries between multiple religions, regions, cultures, languages, festivals and dissolving all our differences at the speed of light.
The visual thread for this film is the festival of lights captured by hundreds of cinematographers and drone photographers and timelapse content creators throughout the festive season from Navaratri Lights in October to Diwali Lights in November, Christmas Lights in December to Sankranti Lights in January at multiple locations across the country.
The musical thread of the invisible ektara elevates our ekta and binds the speeches of our inspiring leaders into one national narrative delivering the Timeline of India, through song and speech, powered by the voices of Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, AB Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. All the voices in our head that set fire to our imagination with the Idea of India.
Because India is the melting pot of multiple cultures and multiple languages where people of all religions live together in harmony and the Times of India welcomes everyone in the world to come and grow with it, as one family. Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam. The whole world is one family.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KAI India MD Rajesh U Pandya graces brand's new ad campaign
The print ad campaign has been lauded for bringing together aspects of Indian and Japanese culture
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India, the Indian arm of Japan’s iconic beauty and kitchenware brand KAI, is the face of its new advertisement campaign. The campaign features Pandya as a regal Indian maharaja with a noble appearance, dressed in a traditional champagne gold sherwani with both hands on the hilt of a Japanese katana(sword). The campaign has received quite an overwhelming response on social media with many lauding the rich storytelling and the witty amalgamation of two rich cultures – India and Japan.
Sharing his inspiration behind the concept Pandya said, “This campaign expresses my passion for KAI and shows that KAI’s blades have become an integral part of Indian households. KAI razors which are made with state-of-the-art Japanese technology, are gentle enough to be used on your skin, to the brand’s signature kitchen knives that are sharp, durable and sturdy; this campaign shows how KAI is there to add value to your daily needs.”
“The other message the ad campaign communicates is that kitchen is not the exclusive domain of women. Many more men are involved in cooking, especially since the COVID pandemic. Moreover, though cooking is traditionally seen as the job of women, there are more male chefs than female chefs,” he says.
Pandya, who has worked extensively in different sectors all across the globe, has been driving KAI India’s growth since taking over as the MD in year 2016. KAI India has launched several innovative and breakthrough products in the Indian market and has carved out a niche for itself in the hearts of customers.
“It is easier for consumers to accept advertisements which are rich in storytelling and a sense of familiarity in which company’s top executives play vital role for the brand. We believe Mr. Pandya to be the perfect representative of the essence of brand and his passion for the brand cannot be paralleled.” said Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India.
KAI India recently introduced the Pretty Face Razor, a one-of-a-kind razor, exclusively made for girls with sensitive skin types. It also launched the X-FIT Razor, India’s 1st five blade razor for women designed to get rid of unwanted hair in the comfort of their homes.
As an avid traveller, Pandya has travelled over 40 countries helping him develop a deep understanding of different cultures and people from various walks of life. He also has rich experience of over three decades in various markets and industries. He was a buyer of luxury brands from all over the world for Japanese consumers. He played a pivotal role in establishing a leading apparel and accessories brand in the US. He also set up operations of French retail Carrefour SA in Japan. He was also associated with other successful companies before joining KAI India.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023: CoWIN, DigiLocker & NCERT’s Diksha among big winners
The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives and delivering on-demand governance and services to citizens
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today awarded the winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 at a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building.
The big winners that bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA include - One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) of Department of Financial Services, GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, Himmat App of Delhi Police, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The other winners are- the e-Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY), DIKSHA platform under NCERT, Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development.
The awards were announced across 8 categories and were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI and other eminent jury members. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event was being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Cutting on marketing spends in tough times not an ideal move’
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of industry heads shared insights on powerful marketing strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:39 PM | 3 min read
The e4m Pride of Brands: The Best Of North, Conference & Awards 2023 witnessed a panel discussion titled ‘Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success’. Industry leaders spoke about what business impacts marketing and how brands can optimize marketing budgets for improving brand performance.
The panel was chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative ( India ) and consisted of Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division ), Amit Anand, MD, Apis India, Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture and Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL.
While talking about the impact on marketing during tough times, Udita Bansal says, “So I would say top of the funnel marketing spend is something that we would hold on to, but the bottom, you continue to spend. So, for us, sales are directly linked to our digital communication, our digital presence, and how often and continuously we keep talking to our consumers. So direct marketing cut, I wouldn't say that is what we would do. But top-of-the-funnel spend is something that we would control. I think when we are talking about marketing spent, if the content is correct, and we keep putting it across at the right channel, the consumer listens to you. So which channel you would cut the marketing spend is something that is important, but not all channels you would cut the marketing spend.”
Amit Anand also believes the marketing budget is not something that should be cut down completely during hard times, especially for newer businesses. “Whenever you want to build a brand, you have to rely on marketing. Even if it's tough times, you have to keep going. In good times, of course, you're doing it. But for distribution, making people aware of your product and reminding them of everything, marketing is important. So, my perspective is that one should keep spending on marketing during bad times. It's not something which will fade away you have to make your presence felt and remind people that you are there, especially for brands like us which are not very old.”
Raghunandan Saraf kept with the similar theme of the discussion and gave an example of how it worked well for Saraf Furniture. “Times are tough when something of an external nature is disrupting the business as a whole or the industry as a whole. Yes, the marketing spends do come under scrutiny but they ideally shouldn't. If you are reducing your marketing spend in those times that works as a catalyst to the already bad conditions. We worked the other way around right after the COVID lockdown was lifted first of all. We on the other hand went ahead and spent a lot on marketing. That worked wonders for us. So marketing is more about being visible, every day every time a customer is there in whichever medium, it’s important to be visible there and less about sales. At the end of the day business depends on it, but we have to stay visible.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube