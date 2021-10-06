The ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ belongs to Titan and its people: Bhaskar Bhat

exchange4media on Tuesday honoured Bhaskar Bhat, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited, with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the first edition of Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South.

A true marketer at heart, Bhat, who took over the steering wheel at Titan Company Limited over 17 years ago, is the person who is credited for building the company as we know it today.

Accepting the recognition, Bhat shared a heartwarming message.

“I am truly honoured that the jury has awarded this Lifetime Achievement Award to me. I would say that this award, while it makes me proud, truly belongs to an institution called Titan and its people. Although created in the late 80s in India by the Tata group, it is a company with people who are progressive, liberal and very very smart. So to me, the customer-centricity of an institution called Titan is what truly made the company what it is today. The company has believed in growing its own brands, believed in customers and believed in me. And it all started with the culture set by its founder Xerxes Desai,” Bhat shared.

“If I have to leave a single message for those who are in this profession, first thing is that you are in a profession and in a country which has a fantastically bright future, because, as all of us know, that India is a consumption market with 1.4 billion consumers. But with digital, online and that entire change that has happened in the world of marketing, remember one thing-- consumers are people and people are human beings. And that fundamental thought, irrespective of what technology can do for you, you have to think about what technology can do for people,” he signed off.

