The future of women's sport in India
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sport marketing summit, experts discuss how the infrastructure and facilities for women’s sports have increased over the last few years
For the last couple of years, women have been making the right kind of noise in the field of sports. Not only are they breaking the shackles of gender stereotypes and proudly representing the country in big league and international sporting events, but are bringing home all the laurels.
The topic, women's Sport- The Future of India Story, was discussed in one of the panel discussions at the recently held e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit. The panel was chaired by Mausumi Kar, MD, Motivator India, and had Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, Fancode; Yash Lahoti, Founder & CEO, Women's CricZone; Vishal Yadav, Founder & CEO, Female Cricket, and Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar.com
The session kick-started with the panellists reminiscing the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup where the Indian team lost the final by a mere nine runs, and meandered to how different the situation is in the present day.
Lahoti said, “A lot has changed over the years. If this panel were happening in 2017, I don't think we would have had this topic of women's sport. That incident, where nobody expected Indian women cricket team to be in the finals and lose by nine runs, changed a lot of momentum. That performance showed people that women do play cricket and play well. In fact, till then, many did not know that women's cricket existed. We have come a long way from there.”
Speaking from the perspective of someone running an academy that exclusively trains young girls in cricket, Yadav pointed out, “There has been massive strides. Apart from the equal pay policy that was recently announced and the women's IPL, a lot has happened and everything is out there on every form of media possible. But to understand what has changed, we also got to look at the past because only then you will be able to co-relate and compare how far we have come from where we were in the 2010s. After the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, I received many messages from parents and young girls inquiring where they can start their professional journey from. I had no answer. It took me a few months to reach out to a few coaches and ask for relevant answers. And not being able to find a suitable response forced me to start my own cricket academy which was exclusively for female cricketers. And we have trained over 400 girls in the last three years only in Mumbai alone.”
As a marketer and an avid sports, especially cricket, lover, Narayan said, “I follow cricket very closely and when I say cricket I mean the sport, not men's or women's. Before the IPL also, I have been following the Big Bash League for women. As a marketer, it is not the first time that we as a brand will be thinking of investing in women's cricket. In 2017, the men's championship trophy was happening and we invested in the women's championship trophy as well. And the cost at which we got that tournament and the kind of results that we got, were beyond our imagination. Since then, we evaluate women's sports through the same lens with which we evaluate any media property, and invest in it with cautious efforts.”
Colaco added, “When I started Fancode 3.5 years ago, our prime reason for existence was because I felt that 95 per cent of sports in this country is under-served. Every broadcaster was running after a handful of events across the years and spending tons of money and everything else was getting more coverage. So, we staring saying that there is this massive co-fan base who have strong affinity to sports – be it rugby, football, athletics, boxing. When we built the platform, we used digital to get to these niche audience and build an affinity around them.”
‘The definition of esports has changed and it's time brands come to speed with that’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, experts discuss ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:55 AM | 4 min read
The pandemic lockdown resulted in a sudden jump in esports viewership, and the huge interest initiated conversations in the advertising community. But now that live sports are back in action, what can we expect for esports in 2023? To answer some of these questions, and more, a panel discussion explored the topic ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’ at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held on Wednesday.
The discussion was chaired by Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter. The panel had Nimish Raut, Global Head Esports, Partnerships & Special Projects, Nodwin Gaming; Richa Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, FanClash; Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives; Sonali Malaviya, Chief strategy & Transformation officer, EssenceMediacom, South Asia; Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esport and Sagar Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Qlan.
Kumar opened the discussion asking Raut to set the context for the audience in terms of what esports means and how it has evolved. Raut explained, “esports in layman's language is any competitive video game where there is a competitive angle and where there is a clear winner basis certain skills sets or strategies. Overall, it’s the future because the next generation turns into the next set of consumers - they are going to compete directly for mind space and heart space with these bots.”
Adding to that, Malaviya opined that the general perception towards esports is that it is a recreational platform where people just spend some free time. She added, “Esports today is a legit gaming platform where people have built careers and there are celebrity esports players. Sponsorship, branding, owning and supporting esports - all that and more is the future of this industry. The definition of esports has changed and it's time that brands come to speed with that. The number of audience and engagement it commands and the profile of that audience is not something that can be ignored.”
Further to this, Singh believes that everything that was ever built on sports will be built on esports. “This belief comes from where the idea for FanClash came from. Just the way there are teams, jerseys, tournaments and merchandising for football and there is IPL and Dream11 for cricket - all of it will be built on esports and they will all be multi-billion dollar businesses. What football or cricket has been for 20 years, esports will be in the future. So in my opinion, it is Day 1 of sports of the next generation of consumers.”
Nair decoded who are the audiences consuming esports today and said that anyone who has access to a smartphone and data is an audience of esports today. He added “There are certain levels - some do it casually and some are pros and that is the journey that they are trying to figure out and manoeuvre through, and there are ample opportunities. A similar level of infrastructure, like for a Ranji Trophy or any local level games, exists in esports where there are tiers and people are working hard from the grassroots level to make it a career option.”
Interestingly, in esports, players retire by the age of 23-24. Kumar asked panelists about the underlying reasons for this early retirement.
“There is no benchmark - some celebrity players are also 36. With mobile players, generally, there is a perception in the mobile gaming category that they retire by 24 and start coaching by 26. There is an entire range of demographics involved - kids as young as 7 are pros,” shared Jagasiya.
Adding on to what more needs to be done from the branding perspective, Jagasiya also shared, “The esports ecosystem needs one moment where India does something big on the global level and then brands will start associating with it. A few brands have been ahead of their time and have done it in the past and are still doing it - we work with a lot of endemic and non-endemic brands.”
Agarwal, who has worked with over 500 brands in the esports segment, sharing his experiences. “The interest has been huge. There are some key pointers - one is that the TG is a demographic of the age 15-30 which is a difficult segment to reach. Also, not in every genre do you see players talk to their audience live on a daily basis. Apart from that, the virality and the numbers that we have seen in the last three years are insane. There are brands that have been coming in regularly to work with esports but the experience needs to be immersive, but it should not come in between the gaming experience for the audience.”
'Regionalisation & micro-segmentation of audience is key’
At the e4m Pride of India Brands – North conference, a panel of industry heads deliberated on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:40 AM | 5 min read
The e4m Pride of India Brands conference held in Delhi on Thursday celebrated and felicitated brands from the northern belt of India that have been game-changers. The theme of the conference was “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story”. The conference witnessed an insightful panel discussion on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’.
The session, chaired by Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes explored various themes on the use of data and technology to reach the aspirations of New Bharat and the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat. On the panel were Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy; Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo; Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene; Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming; Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International, and Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.
There is little doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially. The panel moderated by Shradha Agrawal explored ways to use technology to make marketing campaigns more relevant, effective, and personalized.
The panel deliberated on why and how the significance of Bharat has come up so much in marketing in recent times. The country’s demographic diversities beyond culture, food and language to other variable parameters such as education, literacy, and differing levels of internet penetration and digital exposure. All of this plays a very important part in how we market ourselves in the new Bharat, noted Lava’s Mugdh Rajit.
The vast upsurge in consumer interactions and touchpoints has created massive volumes of data, which have brought about huge opportunities to enhance the brand-building process, while also creating new challenges for brands. Even as the right branding of a ‘Made-in-India’ product is important, regionalisation and micro-segmentation of audience helps market it better, the panellists agreed.
Varun Khurana of Otipy talked about how the data is much more micro than one can think. Given the diversity of our demographic, this information is very valuable for marketers who want to optimise every dollar spent, he said. “One thing that we do, even from a pricing standpoint is we differentiate because different things appeal to different classes of people. Even our product portfolio also varies accordingly.”
Aloke Bajpai of online travel agency (OTA) Ixigo shares how when they started most OTAs were going after the western templates of building for flights and hotels. “But when we looked at the data we saw that only 400 thousand people take a flight every day, but 24 million people take a train every day and most of them are from smaller towns. And there was no app that was looking at that back in the day in 2012-13.”
“Our core business strategy has been about targeting the next 100 million users, and 90 per cent of our users are from Bharat or small towns. We are now the largest OTA app for trains in the country, and the most downloaded travel app in India - all because of Bharat,” he declares.
The most important insight is that you need to think fundamentally differently about the products -how you market to them. “It cannot be the same product offering that works in Tier 1 towns. That’s the fundamental mistake most entrepreneurs make.”
Ameya Dangi of Niine Hygiene agreed, “As a consumer goods marketer, we realised that one product will not solve the problem. You need to be cognizant of what are the needs at even a micro-level.” He talked about how the brand has evolved over the last four years because the vernacular section and the many Bharats in India are looking for quality products without compromising on the price. “They want the best-in-class products because they are aware of what’s out there, thanks to the mobile and the internet.”
The panel also touched upon catering to the changes, preferences and aspirations of Indians residing in Tier III and Tier IV towns by leveraging the power of data and digital technology to understand the regional market and its consumers, and to ensure better click-through rates or better conversion on ROAS (return on ad spends).
The first thing that data does is dispel perceptions, said Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming. “If you look at the entertainment industry, YouTube is what it is today because of the regional consumption of content – not because of English consumption of content.”
English consumption of content on YT is less than 8 per cent - its predominantly the vernacular languages of which Hindi is a big part, he shared. “Even in the gaming segment, the penetration of smartphones has changed the demographic tilt from Urban India. That’s when Bharat came into the picture. So today English is the sixth language in e-sports viewership, coming after Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Nepali and Urdu.”
Developing innovations in technology and data is more important for the “new Bharat”, more than developing services, according to Amit Gupta, MD - SAG Infotech. The population of India, being huge, offers a lot of scope for data mining using AI and various technologies. The more data that is gathered, the more perfection in insights AI can gather. Hence the importance of AI, robotics and IoT cannot be stressed enough. These can be used to further manufacturing at low costs.”
Koo launches emotive advertising for brands
The like button will convert to a floating brand icon on clicking, for a period of 24 hours
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
Koo has launched a new emotive feature to strengthen exposure to its advertisers. With this feature, the like button will convert to a floating brand icon of the brand on clicking for a period of 24 hours. In this way, the brands get to be a part of the user’s emotive journey while they are scrolling through their Koo feed.
Advertisers can also use Koo features like MLK and post creatives in multiple languages and expand their reach to a larger user base. The other features available for advertisers are Banner/Video Promotions, App Takeover, Sponsored Polls and Boosted Profiles that allows brands to drive awareness, consideration and conversion for their ad campaigns.
Speaking on this, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & Co- founder, Koo App said, “We are thrilled to include this new feature, and are proud to be the only social media app in the world to offer such an engaging and innovative user experience that will greatly benefit brands. Koo app has always been ahead in terms of offering cutting edge technology features. This feature will help brands build huge engagement with Koo users, and garner brand visibility.”
FairPlay Sports signs four cricketers
Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi have come on board with the sports agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Delhi-based sports agency FairPlay Sports has signed four Indian cricketers. They have signed up upcoming cricketing stars, Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi.
FairPlay Sports will be handling their brand endorsements, commercial engagements, social and digital media and appearances. All these players have been proving their mettle in the domestic circuit and have been picked up by various franchises to play in the IPL. Vaibhav Arora will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Aman Khan is with Delhi Capitals, Akash Vashisht with Rajasthan Royals and Kartik Tyagi with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are all eager to prove their worth and cement their place for their franchises and also a place in the Indian team which is their ultimate goal.
Talking about the same Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, of FairPlay Sports said, “Vaibhav, Aman, Akash and Kartik are young and very motivated players whose best is yet to come. We want to be with them and nurture them through their journey. We are excited to welcome them and hopefully provide them the support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.”
Vaibhav Arora - a talented fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh and currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders said, “I am really excited about and looking forward to working with the team at FairPlay Sports. They have a great reputation in the sports industry, and I am excited to explore some unique associations with them in the future.”
Kartik Tyagi who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL said, “I want to focus all my attention on playing and not bother about anything else. FairPlay Sports is great when it comes to managing athletes off the field and I will count on them for everything. They are managing some of India’s sporting icons and I hope to become one someday.”
Aman Khan, Mumbai based Indian cricketer who currently represents Delhi Capitals in IPL said, “FairPlay Sports is a top-rated athlete management firm, and I am excited to have a strong team by my side. My focus this year will be to grab the opportunities I get and make the most out of them. I'm currently preparing both mentally and physically to give my best on the field when my time comes.”
Akash Vashisht, representing Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL said, “To be part of FairPlay Sports itself will give me a lot of exposure and learning which I am looking forward to. All my focus is now to learn, improve and take my game to the next level.”
The agency also manages Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Indian footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh D and more.
HUL net profit up 12% in Q3
HUL ad spends has increased by 1.34%
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported 11.6% increase year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The firm reported Rs 2,505 cr profit, compared to Rs 2,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
HUL ad spends increased marginally by 1.34% to Rs 1209 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 1193 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Compared to previous quarter, it increased by 14.81%. HUL ad spend for the previous quarter stood at Rs 1053 crore.
The company said that higher sales helped make up for a rise inflation.
The profit was higher than the average profit forecast of Rs 2,498 crore by analysts.
The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth of 16% at Rs 14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 12,900 crore in FY22.
Segment-wise, Home Care clocked 32% revenue growth, while Beauty and Personal Care rose 10% and Foods and Refreshment delivered 7% growth.
‘Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Marketing summit, a panel of industry experts discussed the topic, Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:05 PM | 4 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday included a panel discussion titled ‘Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0’.
With sports marketing evolving manifold in the last few years, the discussion revolved around league sponsorship, how brands need to make the most out of sports sponsorships and much more.
The panel was chaired by Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare. The panelists were Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd; Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM; and Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles.
During the discussion, Hugh Gillum touched upon how sponsorships around technology and women’s sport have evolved.
“I have been working with the ICC very closely for the last seven or so years. If I look at the conversations that we were typically having with brands here for ICC partnership earlier, there were two main traits, which have really evolved over the course of time.”
“The first of those would be how integrated partnerships are. So, previously, there was more focus on eyeballs, on immediate values and on hosting. I think it is beginning to evolve.”
“The second thing that we saw was when I first started talking to brands about women's sport in 2017, very rarely a brand wanted to invest in that. But as I say, that has really changed in the last couple of years. When we speak to brands now, there's a far more integrated approach on how do we integrate that technology services, how to do CSR programmes or how to do employee programmes. That has been a real shift,” Gillum shared.
Vinit Karnik also spoke about the relevance of women sports and investing in them. “Coming to the subject of women's sports, I think the momentum is as high as ever and it's an absolute exciting time for the conversation. Most of our women athletes are world-level players. If you look at individual sports like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, maximum medals, almost 35%, have been won by women, and that's a very encouraging sign. This means that if you invest your time and energy, all in the right direction, it's not only the men, but the women who can actually get medals for you.”
Vikram Garga spoke about the strategic view that brands need to take for their sponsorships. “I think every brand is on a journey. And I've seen certain brands, which are newbies, D2C companies or the likes of tech brands, use it very tactically and quickly burn out and move away from it.”
“Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport and how they would leverage the association to build the brand. Of course, eventually it is also the commercial reason of getting more business out of it, but I think it takes a lot more than just getting quick visibility to actually create engagement with the consumer, and today consumers can see through it. So brands need to decide if they are really serious about that association or they just want a quick awareness out of it?”
“At Apollo, several of the initiatives and the programmes that we've done, whenever we have done it with Manchester United or with Chennai FC, have had local flavours. Today the culture of sports is growing in different parts of the country at a different level. So brands need to really find a way to connect at a larger level as well as at a micro level. I believe if you stay longer with your partners, they also understand and then they take that extra two steps to help the brand become more relevant and connect with the consumers. Then it's a win-win for both. But otherwise, it's a quick walk-in and walk-out, which usually doesn't work for either side,” Garga added.
Sportspersons have become brands in their own right: Ajay Gupte
The CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia, was on a panel discussing ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’ at the e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
The e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit witnessed an insightful discussion on ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. Chaired by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu, the others on the panel were Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George and former Olympic Bronze medallist Vijender Singh. They touched upon multiple topics revolving about the role of corporates in supporting sports athletes. They also discussed in-depth about how corporates today play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem in India.
Describing how sports has evolved in India, Anju recounted the struggles for athletes earlier and said, “We cannot imagine and compare our days with the current generation. I have struggled a lot and there was no one except my family as a support system. But after winning the medal I got a lot of opportunities. But now younger generations are getting lot of support from the federations, government and corporates. They just need to focus on performance and perform well at international sporting events.”
Talking on the same lines, Vijender described his journey as a professional boxer, “It is true that it was only after winning the medal that I received a great response. A lot of brands now associate with boxing. Now being a professional boxer, it is easier to talk with brands directly and negotiate with them in terms of endorsement.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, while responding to KC Vijaya Kumar’s question on whether brands endorse sportspersons basis their victories, said, “Investment or spends by brands are made on the basis to achieve certain objectives. Typically brands look at sports athletes in perspective to break the clutter. By using a sportsperson, the brand stands out and gets noticed in the midst of other commercials.”
He further said, “The other reason is that the brand tries to associate values that it has with the sports person. It is a beautiful mix that the brand can achieve though such associations. The brand always looks for sportsmen who can add value to the communication that the brand wants to bring out and enhance it. Sportspersons are always admired and are valued in the society. An important aspect is that today sportspersons have evolved in India and they have become brands in their own right.”
IPL has become a major IP for advertisers to invest in cricketing events, including the upcoming women’s IPL. Asked if it is a challenge that a sizeable chunk of advertising money is spent on cricket rather than on other sports in India, Anju said, “From my point of view, everybody in India is watching cricket and for athletes like us we are struggling to collect funds for training and running an academy. My initial struggle was to collect funds for infrastructure. Most of the CSR funds are dedicated to athletes and for running gears, but without infrastructure we cannot run an academy.”
She further said, “Cricket gets the majority of funds while we are receiving less funds. But after Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal victory lot of people have started watching and following athletics. People have started watching and enjoying other sporting games now.”
Vijender Singh affirmed that cricket gets the majority of sporting funds. “Cricket is not a sport it is a business. They have built a brand, if one sees a newspaper there are a majority of reports on cricket. While we do not receive much news coverage. Media gives cricketers a lot of priority and do not provide us much exposure in terms of media coverage,” he pointed out.
