Tea Valley's new campaign with Sukhwinder Singh highlights value of chai in life

Beverage brand Tea Valley has rolled out its new campaign #IndiaHarPalDohrayeAchchiSiChaiHojaye. The brand has collaborated with Sukhwinder Singh to conceptualize the anthem highlighting minute and crucial tea moments of our lives.



The song beautifully captures the fortune of tea in India. The anthem highly speaks of the calming, refreshing and soothing experience of tea valley. The tea valley blends are hand-picked from ideal tea fields in the Himalayas giving a real sip of refreshing Assam tea taste. The brand's goal of generating happiness via sincere gratitude is reflected in the anthem's brightness and vigour.

Popular Indian playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, who boasts international acclaim, has recreated it while maintaining the same subject. The energetic and magical playback singer has created a hue and has given the brand anthem a glamorous makeover.

The campaign and anthem have grown in significant popularity. In a matter of one month of its launch, it reached 8k likes and nearly 6 million views overall, illustrating its appeal to users. Tea Valley offers a highly delightful and calming cup of genuine Assam blend that enhances a refreshing feeling for consumers from different categories.

Founder - Tea Valley Shri Namit Jain enthuses, "In addition to providing premium Assam blend, my goal is to make the prices of its variety appealing to all facets of society and allow everyone to enjoy a cup of the premium tea blend."

He added to that by saying, "Sukhwinder Singh, a well-known and well-praised singer, contributed his voice to our brand's anthem, giving our marketing campaigns more impact. Millions of people were utterly mesmerized by his wonderful voice!"

