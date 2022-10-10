TATA Q rebranded as TATA Sampann Yumside

The rebranding includes the reformulation of existing products; the brand will also be launching innovations in the Ready to Cook category

Tata Consumer Products has announced the rebranding of TATA Q to ‘Tata Sampann Yumside’, which will be integrated with the Tata Sampann portfolio of food offerings.

TCPL has reworked the recipes of the entire range of the acquired RTE product portfolio basis consumer feedback and is also launching new innovations in the ethnic RTE category. The brand is also extending itself to the ready-to-cook (RTC) category with an extensive range of everyday and niche Indian gravies and pastes.

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), speaking about the rebranding said, “There is a growing segment of consumers seeking wholesome, tasty meal options which are quick & convenient. Tata Sampann Yumside caters to this need with an innovative portfolio of ready to eat meals & ready to cook gravies which offer a rich, tasty sensorial experience and taste with convenience. It fits perfectly with the Masterbrand Tata Sampann, complementing our existing brand portfolio alongwith the focus on quality that Tata Sampann is committed to.”

