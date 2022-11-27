Priyamani spars with Priyamani in new Tata Sampann ad for south

Tata Sampann from Tata Consumer Products has launched its first-ever ad film for the southern market, featuring actress Priyamani in a double role. The film showcases the product promise of Natural Oils and the authenticity of taste for the South consumer brought alive through a playful banter between twin sisters, Priyamani & Gyanmani. The concept revolves around the former convincing a sceptic Gyanmani about the goodness of the Tata Sampann spices by making her experience the product. The tri-film ad campaign ends with a catchy invitation to its consumers – ‘Taste Chese valu fan ayipotharu’ which translates to ‘Whoever tastes, will become a fan!

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, states, "We debuted our spices in the southern market a few months back and are now delighted to extend our product line. Our product portfolio has been exclusively crafted for the South consumer post a lot of research and multiple consumer panel testing to match the their palate. Our goal is to make high-quality spices available to every Indian family while retaining the core value proposition of 100% Pure Spices with Natural Oils Intact.We are also delighted to partner with Priyamani, who has a massive following and strong resonance across these markets.”

Speaking on her association with Tata Sampann, Priyamani said, “I am overjoyed to be associated with Tata Sampann. Being a Tata Sampann consumer myself, I am convinced that the brand has an incredible product line and am excited to share it with my fans and every food lover! My journey in the film industry has taught me, that if you genuinely believe you have something valuable to offer, then doors of opportunities will open up to you. I sincerely believe that Tata Sampann is here to touch the heart (and tastebuds!) of every consumer.”

The TVC is live across electronic channels and social media platforms of Tata Sampann.

