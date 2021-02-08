‘Tata Sampann and Tata Starbucks partnership celebrates the joy of food’

Tata Sampann and Tata Starbucks – consumer-centric brands from the Tata Group - have come together and introduced a new glocal menu for the coffee house chain. The menu curated by chef Sanjeev Kapoor takes contemporary gastronomical delights and infuses a desi twist to them. The menu has been curated using Tata Sampann products to prepare quintessential Starbucks food.

A Tata Collaboration

As a brand, Tata Sampan is committed to nutrition by bringing traditional Indian food wisdom to the modern Indian plate, while Tata Starbucks is all about contemporary experiences. This partnership is an endeavor that takes everyday well-known traditional Indian products, and puts them at the heart of some global Starbucks classics through a specially curated menu, thereby creating a glocal menu.

Commenting on the collaboration between two brand from the Tata Group, Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products says, “This partnership sprung from a place of empathy of what consumers are looking for in these somewhat trying times. While the pandemic has led to a craving for variety in food, it has also led to a craving for tasty food and has also increased people’s desire for wholesome and good food for the body. And that is where both the brands, Tata Sampann and Tata Starbucks have a role to play. This partnership celebrates the joy of food, and takes forward the shared belief of both Tata Sampann and Tata Starbucks of bringing the very best to the people of India.”

Adds Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks, “We believe that our customers come to us, not just for the great coffee we serve, but for the elevated experiences we curate for them. Innovation is at our core and we are always looking at unique ways to engage our customers better. Keeping this in mind, Tata Starbucks collaborated with chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Tata Sampann to introduce a brand-new menu, which includes five delectable dishes inspired by the diverse Indian flavours and to appeal to the rich Indian palate.”

Khana Khazana with Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor has been associated with Tata Consumer Products (earlier known as Tata Chemicals) since 2012, first as its brand ambassador for its dal and pulses range. He also was the co-creator of the blends which Tata Sampann uses in its masalas. Commenting on the brief given to Kapoor, Arora says, “The brief was really to incorporate this Sarvagunn Sampann goodness of high quality Tata Sampann products and give it a local twist to the contemporary Starbucks global food formats. The other important aspect was to create an exciting menu.”

The process of creation of the menu was high on experimentation and the team began by looking at over 100 recipes and after multiple iterations and tastings, it was narrowed it down to five dishes - Red Poha with Coconut Stew, Turmeric Brioche with Makhani dip, Chole Paneer Kulcha, Masala Chicken croissant and Bhuna Murgh Pie.

Says Gurnaney, “With food being a major part of our customer experience, we have created this new offering to ensure that our customers get an opportunity to experience global offerings with local influences. The idea behind the new menu was to celebrate rich Indian flavours combined with our international favorites and who better than the most celebrated face of the Indian cuisine, chef Sanjeev Kapoor to bring our vision to life. His love for exploring food from various regions and experiences with local cuisines helped him in curating the new Starbucks menu in collaboration with Tata Sampann.”

Connecting with the Consumers

Connecting with consumers is an important part of the menu launch with digital platforms, like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, being the lead medium. Video content has been rolled out to promote the menu and conversation based engagement has been undertaken on Twitter and other platforms. The communication on the new menu revolves around spreading the delight of taste and offering various global classics with a local Indian twist. The digital outreach by Tata Starbucks was broken down in two phases. To build intrigue around the collaboration and spike customer interest, chef's hats with the hashtag #WhatsCooking were placed in stores across India. The initiative was extended to the social media assets where a picture of a chef’s hat was posted on Starbuck India’s feed which left consumers guessing about the upcoming campaign. This was followed by revealing the picture of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on social media to further amp up curiosity amongst consumers. In the second phase, an interactive video was shot with Kapoor in a rapid-fire format, to unveil the menu and throw light on the collaboration. Gurnaney says, “We aim at leveraging interesting social media formats like AMA to create excitement around the menu and throw light on the inspiration behind the food items.”

On a final note talking about future collaborations with Tata Group companies, Arora says, “Collaboration with other group companies is a part of ongoing efforts within the group to synergize and create unique and delightful experiences for our consumers. Currently we are focused on this collaboration as this menu of exciting dishes is available for the next three months, across Starbucks stores and home deliveries.”

