Tata CLiQ Luxury appoints Almona Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer

Tata CLiQ Luxury announces the appointment of Almona Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer. With her rich and diverse experience spanning over 25 years, Almona will be driving strategy, growth initiatives and contributing towards building a globally benchmarked online luxury brand at Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Commenting on this appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries said, “Tata CliQ Luxury, India’s first and leading luxury platform - is building a unique proposition around “Slow Commerce”. In a world that is fast, fleeting and sale-frenzied - our talented team is working on building a customer experience that is delightfully luxurious, thoughtful, tranquil and timely. Almona is the right person to drive our strategic roadmap in that direction, and we are confident that she will build on our existing global luxury partnerships, as well as drive the unique Indiluxe business, to their full potential.”

Almona Bhatia said, “Over the years, I have enjoyed a ringside view of dynamic changes in the Indian consumer landscape. I have seen the emergence of the luxury market in India and worked with top global luxury brands as they navigate India, which they see as an exciting new market. Tata CLiQ Luxury is a brand with an enviable reputation. I am honoured to join the team and look forward to the journey ahead”.

In her last stint with India’s leading men’s luxury magazine, GQ India as the Publisher, she worked in print, digital, video content and events with many of the world’s biggest brands. She was also a founding member of GQ, Conde Nast where she helmed leadership roles in the luxury and lifestyle publishing space for 12 years.

Beginning her career at Bennett Coleman, Almona has held several leadership roles and lent creative and cultural context and expertise in organisations such as Conde Nast, Elle, and a wide variety of other media organisations throughout the years.