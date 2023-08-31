Mandeep Singh quits Bennett Coleman as Vice President

The Board of Directors of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in the meeting held on 29th August, 2023, has decided to select Puneet Dalmia to succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO on the culmination of his decade long successful tenure on 8th December, 2023.

The Board has also decided to retain the services of Mahendra Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the Company’s journey.

Shri Puneet Dalmia has been associated with Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years.

Sharing his views, Puneet Dalmia - MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Dalmia Bharat immensely benefited from the leadership of Mr. Singhi while he drove the growth journey of the company. He has taken the company from strength to strength, and I feel grateful for his leadership and contributions to the company. I look forward to benefiting from Mr. Singhi’s vast experience and talent, as Director and Strategic Advisor, in the exciting transformational phase that lies ahead.”

Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO – Dalmia (Cement) Bharat Limited, said, “I am confident that the dynamic leadership of Shri Puneet Dalmia would lead the organization in its future transformational journey to greater heights. I have been fortunate to be associated with this company and have had a thoroughly enriching tenure here. Together we have achieved many significant milestones. I look forward to contributing, even more, in the coming years as a Director and strategic advisor.”