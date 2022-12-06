Priyadarshini Patwa named GQ India’s Managing Editor
She is currently the publication’s Entertainment Editor
Priyadarshini Patwa has been appointed the Managing Editor of GQ India. She will be managing the responsibilities of Entertainment Editor too.
The role change was announced by Patwa via a social media post.
"2022 has been an interesting year with lots of learning and development. Happy to share that I am now the Managing Editor at GQ India! I shall continue my work as the Entertainment Editor too."
She has been with GQ India for two years.
Patwa was earlier Features Editor at Free Press Journal.
TheSmallBigIdea makes key elevations to strengthen leadership team
Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu have been promoted as Associate Directors, Key Accounts (M&E) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
In an endeavour to strengthen its leadership team, TheSmallBigIdea recently announced top-level elevations in its senior leadership team.
The agency has announced the elevation of Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Media and Entertainment) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media). The three executives have been critical in establishing and strengthening TheSmallBigIdea as a leading digital marketing agency.
Commenting on the elevations, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective. Between, Sanmesh, Kruthika, and Hima, they have over 15 years of ‘TSBI experience’. They understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organization and now as we see them take leadership roles, it is truly fulfilling.”
With a clear vision of building a truly integrated digital agency that deepens linkages between creativity, media, and data, TheSmallBigIdea has grown to become a preferred partner for clients across segments.
FCB Interface names Gaurav Dudeja as COO
Dudeja will report to Vice Chairman and CEO Joemon Thaliath
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:24 AM | 3 min read
As a part of the agency’s reorganization towards becoming future-ready and providing strategic partnerships to its clients, FCB Interface announces the appointment of Gaurav Dudeja as the Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Gaurav will lead the business operations to drive the next level of growth for the agency. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO of FCB Interface.
His goal will be to use innovation to create a variety of frameworks, platforms, and business procedures that support efficiency and effectiveness for FCB Interface's clients.
With over 21 years in the industry, Gaurav brings the expertise of building and leading high-performing marketing communication teams. This is on the back of playing leadership roles across advertising and marketing in the last 10 years at Leo Burnett, Fortis Healthcare, Philips India and DDB Mudra.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, “We can realise our philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ ideas and timely and timeless solutions for our brands only with the right people at the helm. Gaurav is a remarkable leader with a unique blend of business insight, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity, and a profound understanding of people and their motivations. He is the ideal addition to our FCB Interface leadership because of his demonstrated skill and extensive experience delivering creative, disruptive solutions across digital, technology, media, and business services. I am delighted to have him join the FCB Group in India.”
“Gaurav has proven track record of successfully navigating businesses and brands and delivering growth targets in some of the toughest categories. Apart from his impressive credentials, Gaurav is humble, a fantastic team builder, and a great collaborator. Overall, someone who will fit in well with FCB Interface’s culture," said Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface
"We believe Gaurav will be critical in defining the next chapter of our growth. He has the right combination of leadership skills and understanding of the new-age platforms to drive our agency’s transformation agenda,” said Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface
On joining the FCB family, Gaurav said, “I'm extremely excited to be taking up this role. FCB Interface has retained its top clients and talent for incredibly long periods of time, and that speaks volumes of the agency's strong fundamentals and people-centric culture. On top of it the agency has gone through an amazing creative transformation in recent years, embracing newer platforms of storytelling and driving ideas where creativity and technology seamlessly come together to impact human behaviour. The integration of digital planning & full funnel solutioning within the mainline capabilities has already happened here and that truly makes FCB Interface a future-ready agency.
I look forward to my role in taking the agency to the next level of success and, at the same time, bringing a fresh dimension to its already strong culture. Much like the 'Never Finished' philosophy of FCB, the best part of my story is yet to be told, and I'm committed to making it happen at FCB Interface, not just for myself but also for the agency and all our clients.”
Shubham Jain to head group strategy and business transformation at ICRA Ltd
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:09 AM | 2 min read
ICRA Limited has appointed Shubham Jain as the Head of Group Strategy and Business Transformation to drive growth and operating efficiencies for the company and its subsidiaries. Jain will be responsible for scaling up the company’s revenue streams through new business initiatives and implementing business transformation strategies to enhance efficiencies in its operations.
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA. Earlier, he had joined ICRA in 2006 as an Analyst in Delhi and left as Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings in September 2021 to join Yubi (formerly CredAvenue). Jain is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and holds an MBA degree from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.
Commenting on his appointment, Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said: “Given our focus on growth and improvement in operating efficiencies consistent with our Strategic Plan, establishing a Group level strategy and business transformation function is critical. I am delighted that Shubham is returning to the ICRA family to be a part of our Senior Leadership team. I am confident that he will play a vital role in propelling us towards achieving our strategic imperatives.”
Shubham Jain said: “It was always a privilege to be a part of this best-in-class organisation and I am excited to take up this new role. Group ICRA’s dynamic management team, high talent density, and strong market standing puts it in a great position to capitalise on significant opportunities being offered by the rapidly evolving ecosystem for financial services. I look forward to being an integral part of this growth and transformational journey.”
Havas Worldwide India appoints Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner (North)
He joins from Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 9:40 AM | 3 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. Jaibeer joins from Cheil India, to further strengthen and support the creative offering of Havas Worldwide India.
He will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s North India operations, which is one of the biggest offices of the agency in India. With over 100 employees and apart from its biggest client Reckitt, it manages some of India’s leading brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others.
Following Anupama Ramaswamy’s appointment as the Chief Creative Officer earlier in October, Jaibeer’s appointment is part of Havas Worldwide India’s ongoing senior leadership restructuring. He will work closely with Bobby Pawar, Chairman & CCO, Havas Group India, Anupama, and Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation, has added several marquee clients, and has strengthened its creative and strategy teams through a series of appointments.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “I welcome Jaibeer to the Havas family. I am certain with his vast experience, he will add tremendous value to the agency’s transformational journey.”
Manas Lahiri said, “I’ve known Jaibeer for years now and his deep understanding of advertising and rich experience of building great brands will help us further solidify the creative offerings of Havas Worldwide India.”
Jaibeer Ahmad said, “These are exciting times at Havas Worldwide India. The agency is completely future-ready, and the Havas Village proposition has helped to successfully demonstrate integration across the group. Furthermore, with their strategic and creative vision, Rana and Bobby have set the agency on an enviable growth trajectory. I'm excited to collaborate with Manas and Anupama and contribute to the group's extraordinary growth story.”
With over 22 years of brand-building experience in advertising and marketing, Jaibeer has been in leadership roles for the last 11 years playing a pivotal role in the brand strategy, creative development, new business development, overall revenue growth and team mentorship. In his last role at Cheil India, he was instrumental in setting up and managing the agency’s non-Samsung business unit. Jaibeer also has a proven track record in leading integrated marketing campaigns for powerful global brands, start-ups and local brands which include MG Motors, ITC, Adidas, PepsiCo, Airtel, All Out, JK Tyres, TCS, Unicef, Nestle, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, HCL, Carlsberg, OLX and J&K Tourism, to name a few.
Rama Paul moves on from ABP News Network
Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at the news network, according to sources
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read
According to highly placed sources in the industry, Rama Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023.
Paul has been with ABP News Network for 7 years and 5 months.
Exchange4media reached out to Paul for her comments but did not receive a response.
Before ABP Network, Paul has been associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
Twitter India's former senior legal counsel Kapil Chaudhary joins Junglee Games
In his new role, Chaudhary will be leading the legal function as General Counsel at Junglee Games
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 7:17 PM | 1 min read
Twitter India's former Senior Legal Counsel Kapil Chaudhary has moved to a new role at Junglee Games as its General Counsel. At Twitter India, Kapil was a part of Twitter APAC International Legal Team and was responsible to oversee legal affairs for Twitter India's business.
A law graduate from Delhi University, Kapil has worked with leading companies in in-house roles across multiple industry domains. He has carved a niche for himself as a tech, privacy lawyer over the years. He started his career with one of India’s oldest law firms, Fox Mandal, back in the year 2000.
Junglee Games is a prominent player in the skill gaming space, with close to 50 million users. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, and funded by top-tier silicon valley VCs, Junglee is changing the way people play games on desktop and mobile.
Times Network's Pranav Bakshi moves on
Bakshi, who served a decade at the company, has not announced his next move yet
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network has decided to move on from his role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.
He announced his departure from the group on LinkedIn Friday noon, “With almost a decade done ! It’s time to move on from the Times Network!”
He hasn’t announced his next move yet.
Thanking his Times Network group colleagues, Bakshi further writes: “It’s been a pleasure to work & build out the digital business over the last 6 years! From just social to one of the top news sites & last year has been a journey to drive digital videos across platforms & partnerships! Growing 10-12x across genres of news, entertainment & infotainment! All thanks to the guidance of Anand MK and from the management & editorial team Navika Kumar, Srivathsan S, Jignesh Kenia, Gaurav Dhawan, Anup Vishwanathan, Nikunj Dalmia, Mihir Bhatt, Jagdish, Rahul, Nikunj Garg, K Yegneshwara Iyer.”
The biggest contributors to this success will always be the team behind it Kranti Sambhav, Subhajit Sengupta, Neha Verma, Chetna Singh, Rudrani Chattoraj, Rajesh Sharma teams (wish could tag all of you)."
Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. Earlier, he worked with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and corporate head for almost five years. He also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
He ended his post with-“Next post from the new workplace soon."
