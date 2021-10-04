Tara Sutaria talks about round-the-clock radiance in new Olay ad

Tara Sutaria and beauty brand Olay India have come together for a new campaign #GlowUp.

Talking about her debut campaign with Olay, Tara Sutaria shared, “I believe growing up is an exciting phase of life and that really encourages us to look at what is important. While there will always be challenging days and great ones, for me, a little self-care goes a long way. It could be as simple as a skincare routine or listening to music. Adding the Olay Power Duo to my morning skincare routine helps make my skin looks fresh even after a long day. I would like to encourage more women to Glow Up and own your round-the-clock radiance with Olay.”

Rohini Venkateswaran, Vice President, Olay India added, “At Olay across the world, we have always put the skin needs of women first. Women today are fearlessly chasing their dreams and are unstoppable. With our new campaign, we want young women to seize the day and Glow Up with the Olay Power Duo by their side. As a brand dedicated to always offering the best for women, we truly hope that this brings our consumers closer to owning their glow inside out, especially as they step into taking on the world with the multiple roles they play.”

Emmanuel Lalleve, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Singapore added, “Olay's expert skincare legacy spans over decades. Taking forward this powerful heritage, the core brand purpose was to make meaningful connections with young Indian women and establish relevance in their adult life. Featuring Tara Sutaria, the storytelling reflects a challenging phase in a woman's life- adulting and how she often worries about its effects on her skin at the end of the day. The idea was to encourage young women to make the most of life with the double strength offering of the Olay Power Duo and assure them that Olay is by their side. The campaign also launches across media platforms from TV to social and print.”

