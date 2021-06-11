Taproot Dentsu wins creative mandate of Lenovo

Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has been awarded the creative mandate for the forthcoming campaign of the leading tech giant, Lenovo. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will now service the account from its Mumbai office.

The campaign will focus on Lenovo’s smart and innovative offerings. It aims to carry the Lenovo story forward in the Indian market.

Speaking of the association, Amit Doshi, CMO - India and South Asia, Lenovo said, “Taproot was quick to understand our business need and translate it into interesting possibilities. They have a stellar track record in producing disruptive work and we are excited about working with the unit.”

Ayesha Ghosh, Head, Taproot Dentsu added, “In an ever-evolving category, Lenovo has continued to stay ahead of the curve and we are delighted to be part of that journey. We enjoyed bringing the brief to life and we’re happy that the Lenovo team felt we had hit the nail on the head with the work we are now developing.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)