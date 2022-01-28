Taniya Bhatia roped in as Real11's brand ambassador

With great admiration, love and respect, Real11 is proud to welcome Taniya Bhatia into the Real11 family. Bhatia, the wicket-keeper batsman from the Indian team has impressed everyone in a very short time. She made her International debut against South Africa women on 13th February, 2018. She has played in the T20 World Championship and has also represented India in red ball cricket.

Coming from Chandigarh, Bhatia has trained under the likes of Yograj Singh, former Indian International and Yuvraj Singh’s father and also under RP Singh, who himself won the T20 World Championship in 2007.

By bringing Taniya Bhatia, the company wants to encourage all their women followers that even they can make it big. If not via the game, the possibilities in fantasy cricket, fantasy football and other fantasy sports are immense. If she can do it, anyone can do it as well. They just need to keep believing in themselves and soon they can win millions of rupees from Real11.

The company also has Gautam Gambhir as their brand ambassador. Gambhir has won two World titles from team India and one of the finest openers that the country has ever seen. Along with him, the company has Ravinder Pahal, who is commonly known as ‘The Hawk’ in the Indian Kabaddi circuit. The users can compete against them as well and if they manage to beat the team of these two experts in their own game, they can bag 2X cash from the platform.

With more than 25 lakhs active users, Real11 is the fastest growing fantasy platform of the country. Having someone like Taniya Bhatia will only help their family grow and reach out to more and more people. Other than the three fantasy games that are mentioned, Real11 also has Ludo as one of the arcade games. A lot of other arcade games are coming up and thus the users should get ready for nonstop action on Real11.

Taniya Bhatia after joining Real11 said, “It is a pleasure of mine to be associated with Real11. A lot of people I know play fantasy sports on this platform and thus the decision of joining was very easy. With Real11, I really want to promote fantasy cricket in India and I hope more and more people join and make our family a bigger and a stronger one.”

The Founder of Real11, Amit Yadav said, “It is an extremely proud moment for me and for the company to have Taniya Bhatia with us. She is a fantastic player and keeper and I hope Real11 will have a long lasting relationship with Taniya. The platform also wants to promote women’s cricket in India and help the sport grow. With Taniya on board, they have the best chance to do that.”

