Talkwalker launches 2 products to strengthen consumer intelligence acceleration platform

Talkwalker, a consumer intelligence company, announced today the launch of two new products. These will strengthen its Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform™ alongside the growth of its social listening capabilities. These new products will deliver brands actionable consumer intelligence to drive business impact.

Talkwalker’s platform, powered by Blue Silk™ technology, now includes three industry-leading products:

Market Intelligence : Provides consumer trends analysis and real-time industry datasets, with an app per category, to fast-track innovation. Covering a variety of industries including consumer goods, entertainment, health & wellness.

Customer Intelligence : Creates a unique single customer view by combining customer and consumer data, social, ratings, and reviews. Providing brands with real-time actionable insights, that they can profit from immediately.

Social Intelligence : An expansion of its deep social listening capabilities at scale, to help companies protect, measure, and promote their brands.

“The future of consumer intelligence is upon us,” said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker CEO. “Our new products and platform expand our deep listening capabilities into new areas, arming brands with insights that they can benefit from immediately. Only Talkwalker can help them get closer to their customers than ever before, and enable them to shape products, campaigns, and services to meet the market’s ever-growing demands.”

New professional services - Talkwalker Activate

Talkwalker also introduced its professional services Talkwalker Activate team, which offers a broad range of customer services, including training, onboarding and insights, to help clients accelerate their time to value with Talkwalker technologies, from investment to real-world results.

This is a culmination of Talkwalker’s most recent efforts to consolidate its position in the marketplace. It’s also built on its offerings by acquiring Social Content Ratings last year, and more recently, Reviewbox, to provide brands with more consumer and direct customer insights.

Twitter Official Partner

Talkwalker was also announced as a Twitter Official Partner, recognized as a vetted, best-in-class solution to help brands innovate and scale their business. Only 13 companies from across the world have received this partner accreditation, with Talkwalker now positioned to further help brands to tap into the world’s public conversation on Twitter and turn insight into action.

The new offerings were announced live at Talkwalker’s Dare to accelerate, a customer event in Paris that brought together industry leaders to inspire the next generation of consumer intelligence. At the event, Talkwalker demonstrated how the platform can be used across all aspects of the business for social listening, market research, customer intelligence, and product development.

“It most certainly doesn’t stop here though,” Nielsen continued. “We will continue to listen forward and ensure our technologies and solutions are fit for purpose. This will enable brands to profit from actionable consumer intelligence to drive business impact.”

