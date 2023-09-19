Suryakumar Yadav shows off his edgy side in new Lenskart ad
The TVC samples the song 'Dhaakad hain' from the film Dangal
Lenskart, the leading eyewear brand has unveiled a powerful ad film featuring cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav. It takes the viewers on a journey of suspense and anticipation leaving them on the edge of their seats. The ad film serves as a powerful testament to the belief – “When you have faith in yourself, there are no limits to what you can achieve”. More than an advertisement, it is a reflection of Lenskart’s core ethos as a brand - a belief in the power of self-confidence and individuality. The tagline “Lenskart Dhaakad Hai” encapsulates the central theme of the TVC.
Set in the vibrant backdrop of an Indian alley, the film begins with youngsters being engrossed in a game of cricket. A menacing bowler takes down a batsman, leading to an intense celebration. However, when the next batsman (Surya Kumar Yadav) walks into the field, a sense of panic and fear grips the entire team. The tension escalates as Surya Kumar Yadav wears his Lenskart glasses. What follows is a thrilling sequence of events that culminates into a heart-pounding cricket match, with Surya Kumar Yadav’s extraordinary swing of the bat ending it.
Commenting on the TVC Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder & India CEO, Lenskart adds “I have always believed that advertising is at its best when it remains true to itself and, more importantly, to the people it speaks to. With this ad film, we have strived to convey our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to be their authentic selves and break free from the shackles of self-doubt. That’s precisely what our aim is with the introduction of ‘Dhaakad Hai’ - a spirit that encourages you to pursue your dream relentlessly”
Suryakumar Yadav adds "I'm thrilled to be part of this ad film, which embodies the values of self-belief and individuality. I hope it encourages everyone to embrace their authentic selves and proudly showcase how truly Dhaakad they are to the world."In a world where self-doubt can often hold people back, Lenskart’s new TVC stands out as a beacon of inspiration. It encourages everyone to shed their insecurities, embrace their true selves and pursue their dream fearlessly. The TVC beautifully illustrates how, like in a game of cricket and in the game of life too, it is essential to trust oneself. Lenskart has always gravitated towards driving this belief - by giving their audience access to high quality eyewear at great prices or by equipping them with specialized eyewear - reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of being undeterred and bold.
Oraimo ropes in Mrunal Thakur
The move is aimed at broadening the horizon of the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:40 PM | 2 min read
oraimo, a smart accessories brand, has announced their association with actress Mrunal Thakur.
“This move comes in a stride to broaden horizons and oraimo is proud to associate with Mrunal Thakur. Since her debut in 2017 in films, her journey has been marked by unwavering success and iconic characters that she has breathed life into from Sonia in Love Sonia to Sira Mahalakshmi in Sita Ramam,” read a press release.
“Mrunal Thakur's collaboration with oraimo heralds a new era for the brand. This partnership underscores that smart accessories transcend mere technology; they enrich our lives in meaningful ways,” it stated further.
oraimo's Brand Head, Mr. Sachin Kapoor, expressed, "Our journey has always revolved around innovation, reinvigorating tech experiences. Joining forces with Mrunal Thakur showcases our belief in tech that complements personal style. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to tailoring tech to suit our lives."
Sharing her thoughts, Mrunal Thakur stated, "Teaming up with oraimo, a brand that is taking immense leaps in the space of personal technology and smart accessories is thrilling for me to be in such a space. They’re all about unleashing unstoppable sound and spirit, delivering exceptional experiences to people. I'm excited to join the oraimo family and introduce their offerings to the world. It’s an exciting world of matching smart technology with style, and I can't wait to present to the world the great product offerings that oraimo has to offer”.
Jyotika roped in as brand ambassador of Sunfeast Marie Light
The South star has featured in a TVC that underscores the importance of 'lighter moments making stronger couples'
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:48 PM | 3 min read
Sunfeast Marie Light, from ITC, has announced Jyotika as its new Brand Ambassador. This partnership celebrates the relaunch of Sunfeast Marie Light in Tamil Nadu with a fresh and a TVC featuring Jyotika. The campaign not only highlights the biscuit’s crunchier and tastier attributes, it also underscores the emotional payoff – advocating for a strong team between a couple. The tagline, "Light Moments Make a Strong Team" brings out the importance of light moments spent between husband and wife which are vital for a strong bond between them.
The core message of the campaign, "Strong Teams: Born from Light Moments between Couples”, beautifully encapsulates the essence of Sunfeast Marie Light. The brand's goal is to underscore the significance of treasuring those uncomplicated, delightful moments in our lives, particularly those shared between couples, which foster deeper connections with those we love dearly.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, said, "We are delighted to have the incredibly talented and well- celebrated Jyotika as the face of Sunfeast Marie Light. The purpose of Sunfeast Marie Light is to help create a strong team in every household in Tamil Nadu, which can happen when couples spend quality time with each other over a cup of tea and Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits. It’s like a dugout moment where couples come together, reflect, share and re-energize for the everyday race.”
Jyotika, known for her charismatic on-screen presence and her genuine, relatable persona, shared her thoughts on the association. She said, "It is a privilege for me to join the Sunfeast Marie Light family. The brand's focus of cherishing light moments to build strong connections between husband and wife resonates deeply with me. Sunfeast Marie Light beautifully encapsulates the essence of these moments, and I am thrilled to embark on this journey with them."
The new TVC of Sunfeast Marie Light unfolds a heartwarming narrative, underscoring the significance of light moments in strengthening relationships. Jyotika's character is depicted as a multitasking wife, initially feeling overwhelmed by unexpected guests and the responsibilities that come with it. However, the tension melts away when her husband, inspired by the Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits, steps in to help, offering her a biscuit with a gentle reminder to take things lightly. This simple act of love and support transforms the situation, and Jyotika acknowledges the strength of their partnership with a smile. The TVC beautifully captures the essence of the brand's message: "When life gets tense, light moments like these bring us closer. Sunfeast Marie Light. Light Moments Make a Strong Team”. It highlights how sharing light moments can strengthen the bond between loved ones, making Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits an integral part of these cherished experiences.
Sunfeast Marie Light's relaunch promises to rekindle fond memories and create new ones with its range of crunchier and tastier biscuits that perfectly complement tea or coffee breaks. The campaign will be launched across various media platforms, including television, digital and print.
ASICS brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor celebrates fitness & fashion
Kapoor visited the Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh to mark her debut as the ASICS India representative
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:26 PM | 2 min read
Shraddha Kapoor, actor and ASICS Brand Ambassador visited ASICS Store at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh on 17th September 2023.
The event marked Kapoor's debut appearance as the brand ambassador for ASICS India.
The event commenced with immense excitement as the talented actor interacted with her adoring fans, setting the stage for a memorable evening. The highlight of the evening was her in-person meet up opportunity that fans got at the ASICS store in the Nexus Elante Mall where she was also seen trying the new range of fitness and lifestyle products.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, expressed, "We are thrilled to introduce Shraddha Kapoor as ASICS India's brand ambassador in the vibrant city of Chandigarh. This city has always held a special place in our hearts, and it is undeniably a key market for us. The city's enthusiasm for fitness and active living aligns perfectly with ASICS' core values. Hence, it was only fitting that Chandigarh be the debut city for Shraddha Kapoor’s first fan event with the brand. With her as our ambassador, we are confident that she will not only resonate with the people of Chandigarh but also help us reach a wider audience across India. Together, we aim to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, making every step count on the path to better health and well-being."
Shraddha Kapoor, equally thrilled about her role as ASICS India's Brand Ambassador, shared her thoughts on the event's success: "I am absolutely thrilled to be here in Chandigarh, a city I hold dear to my heart. The warmth and energy of this city are truly special. This event gave me an incredible chance to engage with my fans. I look forward to spreading the message of an active lifestyle and making every step count with ASICS. Let's embark on this exciting journey together!"
Bingo! urges snackers to channel their inner detectives in new GenAI campaign
The company has teamed up with integrated creative agency Pixelfox for the same
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Integrated creative agency Pixelfox has unveiled its new collaboration with ITC Bingo! for the launch of its recent GenAI Campaign. Fusing creativity with technology, this exciting association marks a significant leap in enhancing user engagement, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge creatives.
The campaign kicked-off with a TVC teaser by Bingo! Mad Angles, posing the intriguing question "Uss Raat Kya Hua Tha?" (What Happened Last Night?), followed by the brand’s iconic "MMMMMMMMM" soundbite. This intriguing attempt was designed to invite and challenge audiences to channel their inner detectives, encouraging them to craft imaginative theories and decode the unfolding mystery.
Social media buzzed with imaginative theories, with the top 20 entries leading to the creation of hilarious memes using GenAI Wizard Midjourney. At the campaign’s peak, Bingo! took the centre stage with the launch of rap videos inspired by these memes, using ChatGPT and subsequently transforming the same into a captivating rap anthem with the help of Uberduck AI and Musify. This endeavour was further enhanced with the introduction of an enthralling GenAI Art Gallery template, a combined creation involving Runway AI, Kaiber AI, and Midjourney, which brought the static memes to life.
Expressing enthusiasm, Amit Damani, Founder of Pixelfox, stated, "Bingo! Mad Angles has consistently been at the forefront of delivering engaging advertising solutions to its valued consumers. This GenAI-powered campaign exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and creative disruption. Together with Bingo, we are redefining the rules and forging new paths in the world of advertising.”
Talking about the campaign, Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks, ITC said, “We wanted to challenge the conventional norms of how brands engage with their audience. With our new campaign, we’ve taken the philosophy of unleashing the unexpected to a whole new level. Bingo! Mad Angles has been at the forefront of delivering ‘MMM’ ad solutions to our consumers and this GenAI-driven campaign is a testament of our commitment towards innovation and disruption.”
Team Pumpkin launches D2C marketing agency - D2CPro
D2CPro will offer end-to-end marketing solutions and set up the firm’s e-commerce platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin has launched its new vertical - D2CPro - that caters to the marketing needs of D2C brands.
D2CPro will offer end-to-end marketing solutions ranging from branding, website creation, tech integration, conversion rate optimisation, setting up their e-commerce platforms, as well as helping them expand their reach to international markets. Earlier this year, Team Pumpkin announced the launch of its specialized content and communications arm, HypeSquad.
“Over the years we have realised that D2C brands have different pain points when it comes to marketing their brand and products. We wanted to ensure that we offer holistic solutions catering to the specific needs of these brands. This is what led to the birth of D2CPro.” Said Ranjeet Kumar, CEO and Co-founder - Team Pumpkin.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP - D2CPro, said, “I'm thrilled to introduce our game-changing solutions to empower brands in the Direct-to-Consumer landscape. With over a decade of experience and a team of experts, our commitment to delivering results, both domestically and internationally, drives us every day.”
“I'm excited about the opportunities we create for brands in the Direct-to-Consumer arena. We understand that brand success goes beyond profit; it's about fostering connections and driving meaningful engagement. With D2C Pro, we're not just navigating markets, but also crafting brand stories that resonate globally," said Swati Nathani, co-founder and Chief Business Officer - Team Pumpkin.
We're redefining ourselves for betterment of consumers: Dr Ashish Bajaj, Narayana Health
Dr Ashish Bajaj, CMO, Narayana Health, speaks about the company's rebranding exercise and the dynamic changes within the health marketing industry
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 18, 2023 9:14 AM | 4 min read
“We touched almost more than 5 million lives a year,” said Dr. Ashish Bajaj, CMO, Narayana Health in a conversation with exchange4media where he spoke about the company’s rebranding and the dynamic changes in the healthcare marketing industry.
Narayana Health is a healthcare services company which has a chain of hospitals across India and has recently rebranded to ensure consistent messaging across all healthcare verticals and keep with the foundation of its cardiac speciality history.
Bajaj spoke about the reason for this rebranding: “There was a need that started from saying that we were known by multiple names. When we started talking to our consumers, to understand us as a brand, we realised we don't have a unified view. As a brand, we are known for multiple things. But if you are known with say, eight different names nine names, that's not healthy for our brand. That is when we sat down at the drawing board and thought about what we do to solve it.
I think we are proud of it that we went into the conversation keeping in the centre the consumer. What are their requirements? What do they feel about us? How do we improve what they feel about us? How do we even bring in the colours that we need to bring in? From there, we started our conversation, and at every step, the remarkable thing that happened was that we were taking feedback. There was a time when it was a trend to produce user-generated content. Brands were using them to generate their logos in 2015-2016. We kind of did and we kind of understood from their point of view, and gave it a shot.”
“Now the change that it brings is in our Inside Out approach in terms of saying, we are redefining ourselves for the betterment and servicing the consumers wherever that is possible. So as a brand now you are eliminating any kind of roadblock in terms of you getting healthcare services, as per your requirements. So that’s a big change when you talk about a brand that has more than two decades of history, in terms of delivering health care as the way it used to be,” he added.
Speaking about the logo change, Bajaj says “The three hearts the way they have been aligned bring in compassion, bring in innovation and bring in integrity.”
Bajaj also spoke about the digital transformation in the healthcare industry and how COVID came as a catalyst towards digital transformation in the industry.
“For healthcare, I would say that Covid came as a trigger and as a catalyst for making digital movement possible for the healthcare industry. And yes, of course, there is acceptance of the digital way of consumption of healthcare, which I would say is not just only from a tele-consultation point of view, but it goes much, much beyond," he notes.
"Now suddenly the healthcare industry is looking at tying up the loose ends of knowing what is happening with the patient. So I think our organization has been fortunate enough in terms of building our own. It is building our own apps, building our own way of evaluating every aspect of patient care. We suddenly started to look at avenues where I could comfortably get information. Earlier it used to be word of mouth. Now Google Search has become word of mouth.”
Speaking about upcoming marketing initiatives, Bajaj indicated a bunch of new upcoming things for the second half. “We are coming up with something big in the next couple of days as well. We are going in for the Guinness Book of World Record for the highest number of ECGs being done in a day.”
Narayana Health has a pan-India presence, but Bajaj spoke about the regions the company has the strongest presence. He said that Narayana is very well routed into tier-two cities and with that point of view, East and South India have been strong where they have seen a very rapid growth.
Speaking about new initiatives by the company for growth, Bajaj said, “In our next phase of growth, we are looking at adding more clinics in different parts of India. We are also considering coming up with our own insurance product or health insurance product and starting different kinds of programs that solve a lot of patient care issues sitting at home. We are very excited about this that we are coming up as a as a brand that is now looking at not just as a super speciality hospital but we are looking at ourselves as an overall healthcare company.”
Vodafone Idea elevates Hamid Eqbal to VP Marketing
He has been associated with Vodafone Idea for the past five years
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 12:11 PM | 1 min read
Vodafone Idea has elevated Hamid Eqbal to VP – Marketing.
“I am happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP Marketing at Vodafone Idea Limited”, Eqbal shared on his LinkedIn.
Eqbal is a seasoned marketing professional with a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry. With over two decades of experience, he has garnered extensive expertise in brand management, strategic marketing, and customer engagement.
He has been associated with Vodafone Idea for the past five years.
In the past Eqbal has served stints with Tata Docomo, Reliance Communications and Bharti Airtel.
